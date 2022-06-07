U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

GaN Industrial Devices Market Size Worth $2.2 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 12.3%: TMR Study

·6 min read

  • Demand for power GaN devices in defence sector gathering massive momentum from use of communication satellite equipment; utilization in numerous high-performance power applications open new possibilities

  • Rising commercialization of GaN-on-diamond substrates in power electronics generated vast profitable opportunities in GaN industrial devices market; Asia Pacific and Europe markets present new revenue streams

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising use of semiconductor devices based on wideband GaN technologies in numerous industries and defence sector has led to abundant revenue streams for companies in GaN industrial devices market. GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) of note have gained enormous utilization in satellite communication. A TMR study has projected the GaN industrial devices market to advance at CAGR of 12.3% during 2022–2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

The authors of the study found that commercialization of GaN power transistors in defence sector, increasingly on the back of widespread use of electronic warfare devices and radar sensing equipment by world's militaries and in the aerospace industry. GaN on diamond-based transistors have gained considerable adoption in various applications, thereby presented abundant revenues to companies in the GaN industrial devices market.

In particular, the revenue growth has been spurred by growing R&D in the GaN industrial devices market to meet the requirements of avionics systems, satellites, and combat vehicles. The trend has also steered profitable avenues for manufacturing technology for GaN industrial devices. End users are becoming aware of the advantages of GaN technology over silicon-based semiconductor devices especially in wireless communication and consumer electronics applications. Furthermore, the use of the GaN technology in radars make the latter effective in real-time air traffic control.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4657

Key Findings of GaN Industrial Devices Market Study

  • Extensive Commercialization of Power GaN Devices Propelling Colossal Revenue Gains: Rise in demand for power GaN devices such as HEMT in various power management applications in numerous industries has propelled lucrative opportunities. The popular use of HEMTs in power amplifiers is a case in point. A detailed research study by TMR on the GaN industrial devices market study found that the segment held 44.1% share globally in 2021. Power GaN devices are increasingly utilized in electric vehicle charging stations and in range of aircraft applications.

  • Widespread Utilization of GaN ICs in Satellite Communications Equipment Offered Lucrative Opportunities: The aerospace and defence industries have been offering incredible lucrative avenues for manufacturers and vendors in the GaN industrial devices market. Companies have garnered huge revenue gains from use of GaN ICs in satellite communication application. The popularity of these devices has stemmed from the fact that they support ultra-high data rate communications. In this regard, the growing demand for RF GaN devices in 5G and satellite communications will unlock abundant growth opportunities for players in the GaN industrial devices market. Development of 5G core service-based architecture is likely to broaden frontiers for developers of GaN technology. A case in point is RF solutions for 5G massive MIMO where the solution providers are harnessing the potential of GaN.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4657

GaN Industrial Devices Market Study: Key Drivers

  • GaN technologies is gaining popularity as a high-performance wide bandgap semiconductor in various power applications. Need to improve power management and conversion is a key driver for rise in industry investments in the GaN industrial devices market.

  • Advancements made in satellite communication and growing adoption of 5G services have reinforced product development in the GaN industrial devices market. Advancements made in fabrication of GaN on diamond-based transistors such as innovation in GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates expanding market avenues.

GaN Industrial Devices Market Study: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • North America held a sizable share of 47.5% of the global GaN industrial devices market in 2021. The prominence of the regional market is underpinned by massive use of GaN on diamond semiconductors in multiple industries including the IT & telecom and defence. Widespread commercialization of the technology in power electronics devices over the years has spurred the revenue growth of the North America GaN industrial devices market.

  • Europe and Asia Pacific have emerged as potentially lucrative markets. Extensive R&D in Europe and remarkable strides made in semiconductor manufacturing in Asian economies have propelled the revenue expansion.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at -  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4657

GaN Industrial Devices Market Study: Competition Landscape

Most key players are keen on diversifying their product portfolio to consolidate their market shares. Some of the prominent companies in the GaN industrial devices market are:

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • RF Micro Devices Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

  • Nichia Corporation

  • GaN Systems

  • Fujitso Limited

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4657

GaN Industrial Devices Market Study Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

  • End-use Industry

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Research Reports by TMR

Flexible Substrate Market - The global flexible substrate market is expected to exceed value of US$ 28.7 Bn by the end of 2031and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2031

POP Display Market - The Middle East & North Africa POP display market is expected to reach a value of US$ 979.2 Mn by the end of 2031 and It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

Seismic Survey Equipment Market - The global seismic survey equipment market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2031 and It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031

Laser Diode Market - The global laser diode market is expected to cross value of US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031 and It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com  
Blog: https://tmrblog.com  
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gan-industrial-devices-market-size-worth-2-2-billion-by-2025--cagr-12-3-tmr-study-301561958.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

