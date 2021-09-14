GaN Power Device Market Will Expand at CAGR of 29.1% by 2027 - AllTheResearch

The increasing demand for GaN power devices in wireless charging is to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Market Research Report “Global GaN Power Device Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2027” published by AllTheResearch, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global GaN Power Device market.



The global GaN Power Device Market is expected to reach US$ 5,250.9 Mn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The increasing demand for GaN power devices in wireless charging is to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2016, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC) launched wireless charging systems based on WiTricity’s designs that feature gallium nitride (GaN)-based solutions with ASD Technology Limited (ASD). The invention is in response to the rising customer and end-users’ manufacturer demand in wireless charging products operated by gallium nitride technology.

Request for sample copy of the report including Toc, and Figures with detailed information @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/329

Global GaN Power Device Market Report Overview:

The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like CREE WOLFSPEED, Infineon Technologies AG, Qorvo, Inc, MACOM, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global GaN Power Device industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Story continues

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on GaN Power Device Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has altogether influenced the significant enterprises like assembling, oil and gas, and others because of the severe lockdown forced by governments across the globe. The GaN gadget semiconductor business was contrarily affected by the pandemic. The conveyance and the store network of GaN gadgets has been upset because of the limitations forced by governments across the globe. The COVID-19 has not just affected the tasks of the producers of GaN gadgets however has additionally influenced the matter of providers and merchants. The destruction in the fare shipment and the sluggish homegrown interest when contrasted with pre-COVID-19 has likewise prompted the decrease in the interest in Gan Power gadgets.

The Major Companies Covered in GaN Power Device Market Report are:

CREE WOLFSPEED

Infineon Technologies AG

Qorvo, Inc

MACOM

Microsemi

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

GaN Systems

Navitas Semiconductor

Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

Exagan.

VisIc Technologies Ltd.

Integra Technologies Inc.

Transphorm Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Any Questions / Queries or Need Help? @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/329

GaN Power Device Market Segmentation:

By Device Type Outlook:

Power Device

RF Power Device

GaN Power Modules

GaN Power Discrete Devices

GaN Power ICs

By Voltage Range Outlook:

<200 Volt

200–600 Volt

>600 Volt

By Application Outlook:

Power Drives

Supply and Inverter

Radio Frequency

By Industry Vertical Outlook:

Information & Communication Technology

Industrial

Automotive

Renewable

Consumer and Enterprise

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Medical

For more Customization @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/329

Regional Analysis Covered in Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the growth in the GaN power device market due to the increasing technological advancements that are leading to the augmented demand for effective and high-performance RF components. Moreover, the increasing adoption of wireless electronic devices and the production of telecommunication infrastructure is proliferating the growth of GaN power devices in the future.

North America drove the GaN power gadgets market and holds the biggest income portion of 33% in 2020. The development of the GaN power gadget market in the locale is ascribed to the presence of vital participants like CREE WOLFSPEED, MACOM, Microsemi, Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, and others. Besides, the expanded spending by the protection and aviation area and the ascent in the acknowledgment of energy-productive gadgets are the main considerations to support the development of the GaN power gadget market in the locale.

Key Findings:

Based on the application, the radio frequency segment is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the ICT segment holds the largest revenue share of over 23% in 2020.

Based on regions, North America led the GaN power devices market and holds the largest revenue share of 33% in 2020.

The report also provides in-depth analysis of recent news developments and investments:

In May 2021, Infineon Technologies proclaimed the launch of a new collection of integrated power stage (IPS) GaN power devices. The brand new products included half-bridge and single-channel designed for low-to-medium power applications, including adapters, chargers, and motor drives.

In March 2021, Cree launched 4 new multi-stage GaN-on-SiC monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) devices. The newly launched products extended the company’s range of RF solutions and delivered high power-added efficiency (PAE) in small, industry-standard packages. These products are designed for a wide array of pulsed and continuous-wave X-band phased array applications, including weather surveillance, marine, and unmanned aerial system radars.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This GaN Power Device Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Our Other Related Topics:

Pressure Sensor Market- Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Intelligence, Industry Outlook 2016-2026

GPS Tracking Devices Market - Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Intelligence, Industry Outlook 2016-2026

Control Valve Market by Type (Rotary Valves, Linear Valve), by Component (Actuators, Valve Body, Others), by Material (Stainless Steel, Alloy-Based, Cast Iron, Cryogenic, Others), by End User (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Building & Construction, Paper & Pulp, Metal & Mining, Others), by Region and Global Forecasts 2017 to 2027

Decorative Lighting Market By Light Source (LED, Fluorescent, Incandescent, Other), By Product (Ceiling, Wall Mounted, Other), By End-User (Commercial, Household), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA) - Global Forecasts 2017 To 2027

Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (Gallium arsenide (GaAs), Gallium nitride (GaN), Silicon carbide (SiC), Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon Germanium (SiGe), Gallium Phosphide (GaP) and Others); by Product (LED, RF Devices, Power Electronics and others); by end use industry (IT &Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Automotive and Other); and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecasts 2021 to 2027

CONTACT: AllTheResearch: 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028



