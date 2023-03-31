U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market To Reach USD 4490.5 Million By 2029, Witnessing A CAGR of 23.3% | Valuates Reports

PR Newswire
·7 min read

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GaN Semiconductor Devices market is segmented by Type - GaN Power Devices (Schottky Diodes, Field Effect Transistors (FETs)), GaN RF Devices (Power Amplifier PA, Low Noise Amplifier LNA, RF Switch SWITCH, Monolithic Integrated Circuit MMIC), by Application - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Industrial Industry, Defence & Aerospace, Energy Industry, Automobile & Mobility, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global GaN Semiconductor Devices market was valued at USD 1011.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4490.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Gan Semiconductor Devices Market are

One of the main reasons influencing the GaN Semiconductor Devices market growth is the ongoing development of technologies in the GaN ecosystem, as well as the applicability of GaN semiconductor devices for RF applications.

Uses in electric and hybrid vehicles, and growth in the communication and healthcare industries are expected to further influence the GaN Semiconductor Devices market.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-26Q7186/global-and-japan-gan-semiconductor-devices

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GAN SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET

It is already commonly known that GaN can conduct electrons more than a billion times more effectively than silicon while also being produced at a cheaper cost than silicon. The cost to produce a GaN device is inherently lower than the cost to produce a MOSFET device, since GaN devices are produced using standard silicon manufacturing procedures in the same factories that currently produce traditional silicon semiconductors, and the resulting devices are much smaller for the same functional performance. GaN devices always cost less to create than their silicon equivalents because the individual devices are significantly smaller than silicon devices and can be made in far greater quantities per wafer. The cost disparity widens even further as GaN technology advances. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the GaN Semiconductor Devices market.

The GaN Semiconductor Devices market is primarily driven by the RF semiconductor device industry, which has enormous demand. Depending on the application, the RF sector, which is closely tied to the communications sector, calls for electronic devices to function at a variety of communication frequency ranges. GaN semiconductor devices have gained ground in the market for RF power semiconductor devices because of their capacity to produce high-power amplification at extremely high-frequency ranges. The adoption of GaN RF applications has been hastened further by the creation of monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) made of GaN.

The GaN Semiconductor Devices market has plenty of room to grow as electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technology advances. The market for EVs and HEVs is expanding quickly, which presents significant growth prospects for both GaN power semiconductor devices and opto-semiconductor devices in the power and optoelectronic systems employed in this application area. Demand for GaN semiconductor devices is anticipated to increase due to the electronic systems found in EVs and HEVs.

Because of its superior efficiency and lower power consumption, GaN is a silicon alternative whose demand and application have increased in the healthcare sector as well. As a result, the demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices is anticipated to increase significantly. Hospital robots do delicate procedures using parts made of gallium nitride. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the GaN Semiconductor Devices market.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-26Q7186/Global_GaN_Semiconductor_Devices_Market

GAN SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Toshiba, Wolfspeed, GaN Systems, Infineon Technologies, and others are some of the major global manufacturers of GaN semiconductor devices. Almost 88% of the market is held by the top five producers globally.

With a market share of over 45%, North America is the leading region of GaN semiconductor devices.

Moreover, consumer electronics account for more than 63% of all applications. GaN opto-semiconductor devices significantly increase the revenue of the consumer electronics industry, one of the fastest-growing end markets for GaN semiconductors. GaN semiconductor devices are becoming more prevalent in a variety of consumer markets, including laptops, displays, mobile devices, etc., which is accelerating revenue growth.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-26Q7186/Global_GaN_Semiconductor_Devices_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-26Y3935/Global_Tokenization_Market

Key players

  • Toshiba

  • Wolfspeed

  • GaN Systems

  • Infineon Technologies

  • Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Transphorm

  • NexGen

  • ROHM Semiconductor

  • Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations Inc (SEDI)

  • Qorvo

  • MACOM

  • Renesas Electronics

  • Dynax Semiconductor

  • Jiangsu Corenergy Semiconductor

  • Ampleon

  • Innoscience

  • NXP Semiconductors

Inquire For Chapter Cost : https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-26Q7186/Global_GaN_Semiconductor_Devices_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-26Q7186&lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

-  The global SiC & GaN Power Devices market size is estimated to be worth USD 1042.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7633.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Industry Research Report

GaN RF Devices Market

Power Semiconductors and Modules Market

RF GaN Transistors Market

Wide-Bandgap (WBG) Power Semiconductor Devices Market

-  The global GaN Power Semiconductor Devices market was valued at USD 1005.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2654.5 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Semiconductor Devices Market

-   The global RF Power Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth USD 21010 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 34660 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the review period.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors market was valued at USD 1407.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 8713.7 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Power Semiconductor Market

Connector Market

Automotive Semiconductor Market

 Application Container Market

Printed Electronics Market

Chip Mounter Market

Structured Cabling Market

Ceramic Capacitor Market

Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

RF Power Semiconductor Market

Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors Market

High-Voltage Capacitor market

Machine Vision Market

5G Infrastructure Market

Microgrid Market

Additive Manufacturing Market

Gate Driver IC Market

