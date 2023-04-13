GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach a Value of US$ 19.5 Bn by end of 2031, according to TMR Research

Transparency Market Research

Surge in demand for high-performing semiconductors in communication devices and power circuits to boost the GaN semiconductor devices industry growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The research report by TMR on the GaN semiconductor devices market includes technical data presented with the strength and business manufacturing of key manufacturers. According to the GaN semiconductor devices market report by TMR, the global industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2022-2031 due to the rise in demand for semiconductors across several industry verticals.



As per the market research, the industry was worth US$ 1.85 Bn in 2021, and it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022-2031 and reach US$ 19.5 Bn by the end of 2031. GaN (Gallium Nitride) is widely used in semiconductor power devices and has replaced silicon semiconductors efficiently.

GaN technology is being employed in numerous technical and commercial manufacturing processes across the globe. GaN technology ensures smooth operation and safeguards the semiconductor. Widespread adoption of semiconductors in electronic products is estimated to lead to market growth.

The primary driver of the expansion of the global market is the wide application of Gan in end-use industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, healthcare, food & beverages, automotive, and transportation. In addition, the emergence of new specifications and expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) have opened up new avenues for the GaN semiconductor devices market.



GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Growth Drivers

GaN semiconductor devices are witnessing significant demand in consumer electronics is due to its multi voltages support that helps in connections with laptops, smartphones, and other items. The efficiency of these semiconductors in power distribution during high voltage powers requirement by reducing AC/DC conversions has augmented its demand in high power applications in telecommunication and industrial sectors.

Rising penetration of 5G communication has fueled the demand for gallium nitride semiconductor devices to enhance the speed of signal transmissions. Furthermore, these devices help improve signal-to-noise ratio and transmit accurate signals. Extensive application of gallium nitride in high power radio frequency devices has created lucrative growth opportunities for the global business.

Rise in demand for reliable and cost-efficient semiconductors is anticipated to propel the sales of GaN semiconductor devices.



Key Drivers of GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

The transistor application segment is estimated to witness significant growth due to diverse applications of gallium nitride in digital electronics. Due to its exceptional performance and utmost dependability, particularly in severe settings, GaN is also employed in digital electronic applications including space exploration, telecommunications, air traffic control, and radar.

The market demand for transistors in GaN semiconductor device is expected to be driven by increase in consumer preference for electric gadgets owing to technological advancements and rise in disposable income of individuals in developing countries.

The 4 inch wafer size segment is expected to lead the market due to its wide applications in power supply and communication devices. Moreover, these wafers bear more strength as compared to 1 or 2 inch wafers. This, in turn, is driving the 4 inch wafers segment.

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Regional Perspective

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rise in demand for telecom and automobiles coupled with high rate of adoption of 5G networks in countries, such as China and Japan, is projected to propel the Asia Pacific market size in the next few years. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period due to the rapid increase in adoption of technology and well-equipped infrastructure in the region.

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Rigorous R&D activities and innovations play a crucial role in market growth. Novel product launches prove to be significant as engaging into mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships by key players help them to consolidate their position in the market. Startups are helping to drive innovation and growth in the market and are expected to play an incredible role in the coming years.

They are also providing a significant challenge to established players in the market and are forcing them to innovate and offer more specialized products to meet the changing needs of customers. This aspect eventually contributes to the growth of the GaN semiconductor device market. Novel product launches with high power conversion efficiency, which can be effectively used in wireless LANs, have created ample growth opportunities for the global market.

The key players operational in the global market include

NXP Semi-Conductors

Analog Devices Inc

Navitas Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Transphorm Inc

Qorvo Inc

Fujitsu

Efficient Power

CGD Cambridge GaN Devices

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies



