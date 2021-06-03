U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,200.33
    -7.79 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,639.62
    +39.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,653.87
    -102.46 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.28
    -10.55 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.66
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.90
    -36.00 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    -0.70 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0090 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0310 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4091
    -0.0081 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.7360 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,877.84
    +885.44 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,037.69
    +27.18 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

Ganaz raises $7M A round to rethink how agriculture workers get hired and paid

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

The agriculture sector is ripe for technological improvements, but beyond satellite-based crop management and bees-as-a-service, the actual people who work in the fields should be benefiting as well. Ganaz, empowered by a $7M A round, aims to change how people with little documentation and no bank account get paid and send money with a modern workforce stack that embraces low tech as well.

Growers — that is to say, the companies that own and operate the fields and sell the crops — are under pressure from multiple directions as wages rise, regulations increase, and willing workers dwindle. They need to save money to make money, but they can't do so by paying less; in addition to being cruel to a marginalized class of people, it would only exacerbate the labor shortage in the sector.

There are plenty of companies out there that help save costs by automating things like payroll and onboarding, but the agriculture business has some unique limitations.

"It's still operating like it's the '80s," explained Ganaz founder and CEO Hannah Freeman. The number one service these workers rely on is check cashing or payday loans, and fees from these, currency exchange, ATM fees, and remittances eat up a significant portion of each paycheck. "The workforce in our world definitely doesn't have corporate email and rarely uses personal email. They have trouble downloading and using mobile apps, don't use usernames. But they're very conversant in WhatsApp and SMS — so you have to kind of know how to build for them."

A payment card from Ganaz and text interface for asking about balance and other things.
A payment card from Ganaz and text interface for asking about balance and other things.

Image Credits: Ganaz

The ecosystem has parallels to other regions that have stuck with older, cheaper technologies instead of adopting the latest and most expensive tech. Entire markets in Africa and South America, for instance, run on text-based commerce taking place on aging and unreliable infrastructure.

Ganaz has opted for a hybrid approach. The company's platform offers several services on both the worker and employer side.

Onboarding and basic training can be done simply and intuitively for people who may not be highly literate, via tablets loaded with apps that also operate offline. The most common alternative seems to be file folders served out of a crate in the back of a pickup — that's not a dig, it's just what has made sense for years for this highly fluid, distributed workforce.

Payment and balance checks all happen over SMS or WhatsApp with workers, but for sensitive information they are shunted to a web app; similarly, integrated remittance partnerships are coming that will keep things simple and reduce fees.

On the employer side, the workers and all their vital stats and documents are tracked centrally in the kind of interface companies have grown to expect. And Ganaz works as an intermediary to send text alerts and questions.

Diagram showing how employers can send texts to many workers at once.
Diagram showing how employers can send texts to many workers at once.

Image Credits: Ganaz

So far Ganaz has 75 employers signed up, one of which is a Costco supplier group, and all told around 175,000 workers on the platform. Their ARR and user count both approximately tripled year over year, so they're clearly on to something.

The company has tempered its rapid growth with designation as a public benefit corporation, which emphasizes the intention to do more than grow shareholder value. I asked about the tension between needing to show a profit and working in the service of a marginalized group.

"This keeps me up at night," admitted Freeman. "We try to make sure to set ourselves up to be true to our mission. That means the folks we hire, our board of directors... we want to make sure we're empathizing and honoring the trust we've built with people."

That includes investors as well, and Freeman noted that the company ended up going with Trilogy as lead for this round partly because of that firm's experience with Remit.ly.

Remitly raises $85M at a $1.5B valuation, says money transfer business has surged

For instance, Freeman noted, while it would be easy to juice profits by bumping ATM fees, that directly harms the people they're trying to help. Instead, when they issue their payroll Mastercard later this year, that will allow workers to skip the check cashing step and its fees, and then Ganaz gets a share of the normal card transaction fee. "We can be equally successful that way," said Freeman, and it doesn't just replace another predatory structure.

After the cards the plan is to automate remittances, so a user can easily choose to send money to their family in a way that minimizes handling fees and so on. And there will be other options,m accessible via text, to choose where money goes if not to the card.

Ganaz's main market is the U.S. and Mexico, since the agriculture business and workforce are both largely binational, but there are other targets on the horizon. First, though, the company wants to solidify its position and feature set here. "There's no breakaway winner yet, so we want to be that winner," said Freeman.

The $7M round also had participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders' Co-op, Taylor Ventures, AgFunder and Techstars. Rapid expansion and aggressive pursuit of the roadmap are next up for Ganaz.

"We are conscious of both the huge opportunity ahead of us to digitize billions of dollars in payroll, as well as the responsibility to build inclusive, low-cost, wealth-building tools for workers," said Freeman.

Regenerative agriculture is the next great ally in fight against climate change

Nordetect’s system to monitor soil and water for indoor agriculture raises seed funding

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • Federal Reserve to begin winding down corporate bond holdings

    The Fed on Wednesday said it would begin the process of unwinding the $13.8 billion corporate bond portfolio that it amassed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tesco faces £2.5bn bill after European court ruling on equal pay case

    Supermarket shop floor workers’ pay can be compared to distribution centre staff in legal proceedings, the European Court of Justice has ruled in a defeat for Tesco over equal pay. The European Court of Justice said that an EU law could be relied on in making equal pay claims against their employer. Tesco is fighting an equal pay claim that argues its store workers, who are mostly women, are paid up to £3 an hour less than its warehouse and distribution centre workers, most of whom are men. The

  • Ant Gets Go-Ahead for Consumer Lending Unit in Sign of Thaw

    (Bloomberg) -- China is allowing Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to start operations at its consumer finance company, the first sign of progress after a regulatory crackdown torpedoed the fintech giant’s record listing.The unit, registered in Chongqing, will be allowed to lend to individuals, issue bonds and borrow from domestic financial institutions, according to a notice from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Thursday.The approval marks an important step in Ant’s overhaul as it

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end flat ahead of jobs data; AMC shares skyrocket in ‘meme stock’ resurgence

    Stock futures edged up Wednesday morning on the heels of a mixed session a day earlier, with the three major indexes struggling for direction at the start of June.

  • Australia Grows, Turkish Lira Slumps, Oil Still in Demand - What's Moving Markets

    Australia’s economy expands faster than expected, AMC AMC Entertainment soars and crude continues to push higher. It may be the other side of the planet, but investors could do worse than taking a look at Australia’s economic fundamentals. “The economic recovery in Australia is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue,” Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday, after keeping its policies on hold.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • AMC stock pares losses after completing share-sale program to raise nearly $590 million

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. fell Thursday, but bounced sharply off their lows, after the move theater operator said it completed the 11.55 million stock sale program, about six hours after it was announced, as the company took advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to

  • David Beckham takes stake in electric-vehicle company powering vintage cars

    Niche electric-vehicle company Lunaz announced on Thursday soccer star David Beckham has purchased a stake in its business. The privately owned British auto maker, which coverts petrol-powered vintage Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces and Jaguars into clean-energy autos, said the former Manchester United striker had taken 10% equity. The company didn’t say how much Beckham paid for the stake.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • Billionaire on Biden tax proposals: I don't worry about what ‘I can’t control’

    Billionaire Todd Boehly — co-founder and CEO of holding company Eldridge — did not take a position on the Biden administration's proposed tax hikes, saying he doesn't worry about "things I can't control."

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drift as investors turn cautious ahead of U.S. payrolls

    World stocks clung close to record highs on Thursday as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session. Market sentiment was cagey as investors backed away from big bets before the release on Friday of U.S. jobs data, which should offer further clarity on whether the faster-than-expected pace of economic recovery can be sustained and what that might mean for monetary policy.

  • Elon Musk at it Again, Tweet Sends Samsung Publishing’s Shares Soaring

    Elon Musk’s tweet on Baby Shark sent Samsung Publishing’s shares rallying, with the stock price going up by 10% during South Korea’s trading session today.

  • AMC’s early loss is BlackBerry’s gain as meme stocks enter a BANG rotation

    The theater chain's second massive share sale in three days has your dad's mobile phone company spiking as retail traders start to move their money around the memes.

  • Dividends Are the Next Oil Catalyst. Here Are the Stocks that Could Benefit.

    The industry’s embrace of those strategies, and a steady increase in oil prices, has led the S&P 500 Energy sector to rise 42% this year after falling 37% in 2020. Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai thinks that a major driver in the coming months will be announcements of new dividends or dividend policies. Among the stocks that could announce new dividends are (EOG) (ticker: EOG) and (OVV) (OVV), Wai predicts.

  • Elizabeth Holmes asks court to exclude certain evidence from upcoming fraud trial

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is asking the federal judge overseeing her criminal fraud case to suppress evidence of customer complaints, test results, and findings from a 2016 regulatory agency report related to her now-defunct diagnostics startup because the company’s database containing its own test records was destroyed.

  • Steely Meme-Stock Short Sellers Stare Down $4.5 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- The capacity of short-sellers to withstand pain is being tested anew by day traders driving up the share prices of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Paper losses from the bearish wagers on 10 of the most-shorted U.S. shares amounted to $4.5 billion Wednesday, according to Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of analytics provider Ortex. That includes $2.75 billion in unrealized losses for AMC following the stock’s 95% surge, rising to nearly $4 billion after adding in GameSt

  • A huge day for meme stocks sees Mudrick reportedly dump AMC stock, and Roaring Kitty returns to rally GameStop die-hards

    AMC stock proves twice that it cannot be diluted, and Keith Gill tweets again, sending GameStop back into $250 territory.

  • Russia Cuts Dollar Holdings From $119 Billion Wealth Fund Amid Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will eliminate the dollar from its oil fund to reduce vulnerability to Western sanctions just two weeks before President Vladimir Putin holds his first summit meeting with U.S. leader Joe Biden.The National Wellbeing Fund will shift its dollar holdings into euros, yuan and gold, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.The dollar pared gains on the news Thursday before bouncing back as analysts said the immediate market impact is likely to be limited. The transfer will