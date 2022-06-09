U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,091.93
    -23.84 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,760.86
    -150.04 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.09
    -80.18 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.95
    -19.05 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.74
    -0.37 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -9.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.44 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0460
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0790
    -0.1530 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,236.08
    -211.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.75
    -0.73 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Gander closes $4.2M seed round to 'humanize' online shopping

Dominic-Madori Davis
·3 min read

E-commerce platform Gander announced today the closing of a $4.2 million seed round co-led by Harlem Capital and Crossbeam Venture Partners.

The seed adds Gander founder Kimiloluwa Fafowora, 26, to the growing list of Black women who have raised $1 million or more in VC funding — a feat no more than 250 have hit. Fafowora told TechCrunch that the idea for Gander came from her own desires as an online shopper looking for an easier way to conceptualize the items she sought to buy.

"A lot of the elements that are really helpful for bringing products to life don't really exist online," Fafowora said.

To fix that, in late 2021, she launched Gander, which collects and embeds user-generated video content into retail sites so shoppers can see what a product looks like in real life. Gander also has a creator marketplace, which gives brands direct access to the video content. Fafowora hopes to increase hiring on her sales and engineering teams with the fresh capital and focus on further scaling the company.

"We've built our product in such a way that we get important data that will help e-commerce brands just humanize their stores in a way that makes them accessible as possible," Fafowora continued. "That helps the customer feel happy as possible for shopping."

A hit with investors

Fafowora enrolled at Stanford Graduate School of Business with an acute understanding of wanting to humanize online shopping. While the pandemic kept her studies virtual, she multitasked research, product experimenting and networking.

Her product gained much traction after its launch and has already secured some high-profile clients, though she declined to share names. Gander's success is showcased by the fact that it took less than three months to close its $4.2 million seed. In fact, Fafowora said fundraising wasn't top of mind early in the year. But the word of her company started to spread, and soon investors flooded her with offers.

"Before we knew it," she recalled, "we had term sheets."

"A lot of the elements that are really helpful for bringing products to life don't really exist online." Kimiloluwa Fafowora, founder of Gander

Fafowora met Harlem Capital managing partner Henri Pierre-Jacques and Crossbeam managing director Ryan Morgan through other investors. She said the two recognized the need for her product and understood the vision of where she wanted to take the company.

"As the e-commerce landscape has grown over the past few years, brands have needed to find ways to connect and communicate with customers authentically," Morgan said in a press release. "Not only does Kimiloluwa have a unique understanding of the needs and appetites of the modern consumer, but she also has experience scaling e-commerce brands, which has led her to develop a solution to better the communication between online brands and consumers."

Pierre-Jacques added to that. "We are big investors in e-commerce enablement tools and see Gander as the evolution for user-generated content for brands," he said in the release.

Additional funding came from Boon Fund and a collection of venture scouts and angels.

This is only the beginning

Gander is a full-circle moment for Fafowora. She always wanted to start a business and hails from an entrepreneurial family. The idea of crafting her own future while helping others appealed to her, but for the longest time, she couldn't decide on how to achieve that dream.

The light bulb lit up while she was working as a strategist to help scale consumer brands. Often, she walked away feeling as if something was missing from their online strategies. She figured someone should do something about that.

After graduating from Stanford this Sunday, Fafowora plans to focus on scaling her company with hopes of helping brands more easily reach shoppers while also leaning into using creators to interact with consumers to help them with buying decisions.

This is all part of her dream to help usher in a new era of e-commerce," she said.

"Collecting and embedding video content is just the beginning."

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal Hurts Fuel-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant will cut exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces Reckoni

  • Kohl’s Suitor Wants to Buy the Chain by Selling Kohl’s Properties

    Franchise Group seeks to finance its $8 billion bid using a strategy that failed for Toys “R” Us and others.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • American Airlines CEO tells shareholders labor talks are going 'really well.' Pilots disagree.

    American Airlines CEO Robert Isom discussed the status of labor negotiations during the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    With secular growth in various sectors, supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a burst of demand because of changing consumer habits, there was a perfect storm to cause a shortage of semiconductors over the past few years. The industry sold a record 1.15 trillion units in 2021, driving total revenue to $556 billion. This makes the semiconductor market one of the largest and fastest-growing worldwide.

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • Target CEO: 'Decisive' action needed on inventory; company boosts dividend

    Brian Cornell, following this week's announcement that Target Corp. would cut prices — and profits — this quarter to pare down its inventory, said "decisive" action was needed to keep problems from lingering until later in the year.

  • Fifth Third, feds court battle heats up over customer survey, unauthorized accounts

    The back and forth is becoming increasingly heated between Fifth Third Bank and the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in a federal court case.

  • Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

    Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings. Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection."

  • 4 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A basket of these e-commerce companies could potentially -- and maybe literally -- pay dividends a decade down the road.

  • 10 Best Retirement Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best retirement stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Retirement Stocks To Buy Now. A comfortable retirement is something many Americans dream of, and spend their lives working towards. However, retiring […]

  • Intel joins a rush of tech companies putting a freeze on hiring, as the chip industry faces a reset

    Intel’s CFO said that a weaker economy is “clearly going to impact” the company as the whole sector prepares for a more difficult 2022.

  • Tesla's China output decline trending deeper than Musk forecast, data and internal memos show

    Production at Tesla Inc's Shanghai factory is on track to fall by over a third this quarter from the first three months of the year as China's zero-COVID lockdowns caused deeper disruptions to output than Elon Musk had predicted. The U.S. automaker is aiming to make more than 71,000 vehicles at its Shanghai plant in June, according to an internal production memo seen by Reuters. Together with the 44,301 units it produced in April and May, according to data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), that would add up to around 115,300 units in the second quarter.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • TEAMSTERS WARN POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGES COULD HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON EAST COAST FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRY

    TEAMSTERS WARN POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGES COULD HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON EAST COAST FOOD SERVICE INDUSTRYPR NewswireWASHINGTON, June 8, 2022US Foods Accused of Unfair Labor Practices as Executives Deal with Growing Number of Unresolved Labor ContractsWASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Warehouse Division and numerous Teamster locals currently in contract negotiations with US Foods (NYSE: USFD) are putting the foodservice giant on notice that work stoppages are imminent. Workers at a