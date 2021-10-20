U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.67
    +15.04 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,593.54
    +136.23 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,140.08
    +10.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.42
    +13.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    +0.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.42 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3821
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2180
    -0.1420 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,602.83
    +4,043.73 (+6.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.47
    +62.67 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.06
    +6.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Gannan video series 1 -- Modern agriculture and animal husbandry improve well-being

·1 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A video released by China.org.cn shows how the Chinese government strives to improve people's lives through developing modern agriculture and animal husbandry.

A video series covering best poverty alleviation and rural development practices known as "Building a Better Life: Best Practices from China's Gannan" was unveiled at the 2021 International Seminar on Global Poverty Reduction Partnerships in Beijing on Oct. 19. The three videos cover topics including the yak husbandry industry, formerly impoverished Gaxiu village's path out of poverty, and Xiahe county's Thangka [a type of traditional Tibetan scrolling painting] town, from specific and professional angles, and demonstrate the historical achievements that China has made as it builds a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The videos were co-produced by the Information Office of Gansu Provincial People's Government and the Global Center on Development Knowledge Sharing – a newly established thinktank that operates under the supervision of the China International Publishing Group (CIPG).

This video shows that in the process of winning the battle against poverty, Chinese government has striven to enhance education, healthcare, transportation, internet access and other previously inadequate public services and stimulate industrial development and intrinsic motivation in order to empower impoverished Chinese citizens and make it possible for everyone to lead lives of hope and dignity.

Modern agriculture and animal husbandry improve well-being
http://p.china.org.cn/2021-10/19/content_77819472.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gannan-video-series-1----modern-agriculture-and-animal-husbandry-improve-well-being-301404484.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

Recommended Stories

  • Deere and 10,000 Striking Workers Resume Contract Talks

    Deere, the agricultural equipment giant, says it's 'fully committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike.'

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Texas refinery workers overwhelmingly reject Exxon contract offer

    BEAUMONT, Texas (Reuters) -Union workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, oil refinery overwhelmingly rejected the company's six-year labor contract on Tuesday, extending a lengthy standoff over job assignments. Exxon locked out the plant's 650 union workers on May 1, replacing them with managers and temporary staff as it pushed for a contract that gives it control over how jobs are assigned ahead of a major expansion, and sets a freeze on some workers' pay. "We are disappointed that the company's enhanced offer was not ratified," Exxon spokesperson Julie King said.

  • Sex, hope and activism: meet 'Uganda's rudest woman'

    Her sexually explicit protests have been likened to pornography, but Ugandan activist and writer Stella Nyanzi says sex is the most effective -- and entertaining -- way to shake people out of their apathy.

  • Dr. Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral

    Levine's appointment also made her the nation's first female four-star admiral in history.

  • 'Shoot me': Florida teen killed by police after brandishing fake 'military-style rifle'

    A suspect in Florida who was killed Saturday for waving a "military-style rifle" at cars and officers was actually a teenage student brandishing an Airsoft pellet rifle, according to authorities.

  • Ex-Boeing pilot pleads not guilty in 737 MAX probe

    A former test pilot for the Boeing Co. has pleaded not guilty to allegations of withholding information related to a flight control system implicated in two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX. Mark Forkner entered the plea in federal court in Fort Worth on Friday, one day after he was indicted by a grand jury. According to a report from WFAA News in Fort Worth, which covered Forkner’s appearance, the defense attorney for the former Boeing (NYSE: BA) pilot said his client is being made a scapegoat for the crashes and that “the truth will show that Mark did not cause these tragedies.”

  • Murder trial for killing of Ahmaud Arbery begins with jury selection

    Jury selection in the Ahmaud Arbery case is now underway, and could take weeks. Three men have been charged with murder in the killing of Arbery, which was caught on video. Omar Villafranca has the details.

  • Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem

    Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at a popular gathering place just outside Jerusalem's Old City as thousands celebrated a Muslim holiday, a repeat of violence earlier this year that eventually led to the 11-day Gaza war in May. Israeli police said Palestinians hurled rocks at police and public buses near the Damascus Gate leading into the Old City. Earlier, thousands of Palestinians had marched along the Old City walls and paused at the gate, where a scout band played the Palestinian national anthem.

  • NYC woman faces 'Asian b*tches are ugly' tirade as restaurant's workers 'just stood there'

    The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.

  • Haiti Kidnap Gang Seeks $17 Million Ransom for Abducted American Missionaries

    The Haitian gang that abducted a group of American and Canadian missionaries is asking for $1 million each for their release, a total of $17 million, a top Haitian official said on Monday.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • Seven teenagers charged with murder of 18-year-old stabbed to death in Tyne and Wear

    Jack Woodley was was found seriously injured near the Britannia Inn, Houghton-le-Spring, on Saturday night.

  • Southwest backs off plan to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave in December

    Southwest Airlines has reversed course on a plan to put all unvaccinated staff on unpaid leave in early December.

  • Factbox: Fake olive oil scandal that caused Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic in 1981

    A group of survivors of a mass rapeseed oil poisoning 40 years ago have occupied Madrid's El Prado Museum and have threatened to commit suicide if the Spanish government does not respond to their demands. Here are some key facts about the scandal over what was Spain's worst food poisoning epidemic. * The outbreak of toxic oil syndrome took place in Spain in 1981.

  • Trafficking Victim: They Made Me Have Sex With Cops

    Fairfax County PoliceA woman who claims she was sex trafficked from Costa Rica to the United States says she was victimized by the very people who were supposed to help her— the local police.The plaintiff, who filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Virginia under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2010 she was approached by a woman who suggested she travel to the U.S. to work as an “escort”—a job she says was described as going on dates and attending lavish events with wea

  • U.S. taxpayers and innocent Americans are paying the price for wrongful convictions. I know because this happened to me.

    One of the most frustrating realities of the U.S. criminal legal system is that a person can be arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced in less than two years. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, the average exoneration occurs almost 11 years after the conviction. The families of the wrongfully convicted and communities, by way of U.S. taxpayers.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • N.Y. Teen Dies After Falling Into River While Fishing with Dad: 'He Did Not Deserve This,' Mom Says

    "His father tried to help him but was not able to rescue him," police said of Kameron Stenzel, 15, who fell into the Niagara River on Oct. 11

  • Giuliani associate decides not to testify at criminal trial

    An associate of Rudy Giuliani told a federal judge Wednesday that he will not testify at his own trial on charges alleging he used a Russian financier’s money to make donations to U.S. political candidates. Lev Parnas made the announcement in Manhattan a day after prosecutors finished presenting evidence against him. The Florida businessman and a codefendant, Andrey Kukushkin, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.