Gannett Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:GCI) Path To Profitability

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. On 31 December 2023, the US$289m market-cap company posted a loss of US$28m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Gannett's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Media analysts is that Gannett is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$58m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 84% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Gannett given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Gannett currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

