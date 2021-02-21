U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,906.71
    -7.26 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,494.32
    +0.98 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,874.46
    +9.11 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.69
    +48.30 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.01
    -1.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    27.37
    +0.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3450
    +0.0580 (+4.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4009
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.4100
    -0.2800 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,318.66
    +1,397.14 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,135.50
    +80.40 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,624.02
    +6.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,017.92
    -218.17 (-0.72%)
     

Gannex Announces Positive Clinical Results in Overweight and Obese Subjects for Its THR-β Agonist ASC41

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Data Further Confirmed Doses for Phase II Trial in Patients with NASH

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gannex, a wholly owned company of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672), fully dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announces the positive clinical results in overweight and obese subjects for ASC41, a liver-targeted prodrug. The active metabolite of ASC41 is a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist.

Twenty overweight and obese subjects with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) (> 110 mg/dL) were treated with ASC41 10 mg oral tablets or matching placebo tablets once daily in this randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study. Preliminary data suggested that over 28 days of oral dosing of ASC41, subjects demonstrated sustainable, clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in LDL-C, triglyceride (TG), total cholesterol (TC), compared to placebo. High-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) remained relatively unchanged.

Placebo-adjusted relative change (mean) from baseline after 14 or 28 days of once
daily oral dosing of 10 mg ASC41 tablets in overweight and obese subjects


14-day dosing

(n=13)

28-day dosing

(n=13)

Placebo-adjusted LDL-C reduction

P value vs placebo

-38.85%

P=0.001

-37.30%

P=0.002

Placebo-adjusted HDL-C reduction

P value vs placebo

-4.85%

P=0.452

-2.86%

P=0.651

Placebo-adjusted triglyceride
reduction

P value vs placebo

-43.68%

P=0.032

-40.96%

P=0.005

Placebo-adjusted total cholesterol
reduction

P value vs placebo

-28.57%

P=0.003

-27.10%

P=0.003

ASC41 had a relatively benign adverse event profile in this study. The majority of adverse events (AEs) were grade 1 or 2, with only 3 grade 3 AEs (2 in the ASC41 group and 1 in the placebo group). There were no serious adverse events (SAEs).

"We are excited about the completion of this clinical study in overweight and obese subjects with elevated LDL-C, as this population is characteristic of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)," said Melissa Palmer, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Gannex, "The data from this study offered important safety and preliminary efficacy readouts that enable us to advance this clinical program into patients with NASH."

"With the positive clinical results in overweight and obese subjects for ASC41 and the Company's participation in recent Sagimet's US$80 million crossover financing with global premium investors," said Dr. Jinzi J. Wu, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "we are moving forward at full speed for our global leading NASH pipeline with three different targets, FASN, THR-β and FXR."

About Ascletis

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech and listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK). Ascletis is committed to developing and commercializing innovative drugs in the areas of NASH, viral hepatitis and HIV/AIDS for unmet medical needs in China and globally. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis has developed into a fully integrated platform covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to manufacturing and commercialization.

Ascletis has three marketed products and twelve R&D pipeline drug candidates or combination therapies (nine of them developed in-house). 1. NASH: Gannex, a wholly-owned company of Ascletis, is fully dedicated to the R&D and commercialization of new drugs in the field of NASH. Gannex has three clinical stage drug candidates against three different targets – FASN, THR-beta and FXR, and three pre-clinical stage combination therapies. 2. Viral hepatitis: (i) Hepatitis B: focus on breakthrough therapies for HBV clinical cure with subcutaneously injected PD-L1 antibody - ASC22 and Pegasys® as cornerstone drugs. (ii) Hepatitis C: successfully launched all oral regimen of ASCLEVIR® and GANOVO® combination (RDV/DNV regimen); and ASC18 fixed dose combination (FDC) is an upgraded version of RDV/DNV regimen with bridging study finished. 3. HIV/AIDS: ASC09F is a FDC treatment of HIV targeting protease. The clinical trial application of ASC09F has been approved. For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gannex-announces-positive-clinical-results-in-overweight-and-obese-subjects-for-its-thr--agonist-asc41-301232070.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Bill Gates’ Trust Sold Alibaba, Uber, and Apple Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust closed its Alibaba position as Jack Ma retreated from public view. Instead, Gates boosted holdings in a provider of drug-discovery software.

  • Lithium And Hydrogen Trades: 5 Battery-Related Stocks To Watch

    Stocks in electric battery technology have been heating up as automakers, airlines and equipment manufacturers continue to form partnerships with tech companies. Batteries are essential to many of the technologies that innovators hope will replace fossil fuel-burning machines. This bodes well for makers of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Five Battery Technology Companies To Watch: Australian mining company Piedmont Lithium ADR (NASDAQ: PLL) has been on a tear since it announced a deal with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last September. Piedmont signed a five-year agreement to supply Tesla with one-third of its planned 160,000-tonnes-per-year spodumene concentrate, a type of lithium ore, from its deposits in North Carolina. Since the announcement, shares of Piedmont have soared more than 430%. This past November, Piedmont announced an expansion of its drilling operations, adding three new drill rigs in North Carolina. CEO Keith Phillips said in a press release that the North Carolina investment positions the company to be a part of "North America's clean energy storage and EV revolution." North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) is another one to watch. In January, Albemarle announced an expansion of its operations in Silver Peak, Nevada, where it hopes to accelerate lithium production from clay resources in the area. Albemarle also announced it was experimenting with a process to streamline lithium production from brine resources, a project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Shares rose to an all-time high on Jan. 20, but have since have since come down by 17%. Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) share prices surged last November after the company reported it had extended its lithium supply agreement with Tesla. Besides suppling chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, Livent also produces butyllithium and lithium metal for the pharmaceutical, aerospace and agrochemical industries. Although Livent shares have rocketed over 300% from March 2020 lows, shares dropped Friday after Livent reported less than stellar earnings. Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), based in Latham, New York, sells alternatives to traditional batteries. The company announced on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with Acciona S.A., a sustainable infrastructure company in Spain. The companies hope to grab 20% of the market share in Spain and Portugal through the establishment of a green hydrogen platform. Shares in Plug Power hit a high of $75.49 in January, a 134% increase since the start of the year but have recently retraced by almost 30%. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has longtime partner Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) behind it and in 2019 the collaboration expanded in a deal worth more than $60 million for large-scale carbon capture. Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell makes fuel cell power plants that generate clean energy for government, utility and municipality customers. Its products use hydrogen-rich fuels to generate power and also try to improve on the functions of traditional batteries. Shares in FuelCell soared over 175% in January, but have recently dropped over 30% as investors wait for consolidation. (Photo by Riccardo Annandale on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAfter Q4 Miss From Planet Fitness, 4 Analysts On What's Ahead For Gym ChainVisa, ADP Partner To Unveil New Direct Deposit Option Via Debit Card© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bubble Warnings Go Unheeded as Everyone Is a Buyer in Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The American love affair with stocks is deepening as everyone from frenetic day-traders to staid institutions dive further into the market.Equity funds are drawing fresh money at an unprecedented pace and hedge funds are boosting their stock exposure to a record. Companies themselves are re-emerging as big buyers, with share repurchases doubling from a year ago.The affection underscores growing confidence in an economic recovery, buttressed by government support and vaccines. While aspects of the craze -- the growing obsession with penny stocks and options, primarily -- are the basis for daily warnings about a bubble, bulled-up positioning is proving a sturdy backbone for the rally.Up 75% from March, the S&P 500’s gain dwarfs all previous bull markets at this stage of the cycle since the 1930s.“It’s been truly amazing,” said Brian Culpepper, a money manager at James Investment Research. “Everyone just thinks the stock market is going to go, go, go,” he added. “Whether it’s herd mentality, or fear of being left behind, that’s what you’re seeing.”Dated from the last bear-market bottom, the boom cycle is young -- 11 months, versus five years for the median bull market. But its velocity makes up for the age. The S&P 500’s current peak-to-trough gain already eclipses three other full bull markets. If history is any guide, this one is likely more than half done as the median return of the 13 previous bull cycles was 126%.Indeed, a majority of money managers in a Bank of America poll this month viewed the current bull market as being in a late stage.“I don’t think we’re at bubble levels yet, but there are certainly some red flags that would indicate folks are all-in on stocks and risk,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for the U.S. SPDR exchange-traded fund business at State Street Global Advisors. “You need that euphoric moment for the bull market to top.”That danger has yet to register with investors. Last week, they poured $36 billion into funds focused on U.S. equities, the biggest inflow in more than two decades, according to data compiled by EPFR, a unit of Informa Financial Intelligence.Hedge funds are trimming bearish bets while raising their bullish wagers. Their net leverage, a measure of industry risk appetite that takes into account long versus short positions, climbed to a record this month, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The cost of missing out is looming large on investors’ minds with equities having added a stunning $12 trillion to values since March. Valuations rivaling the dot-com era proved no hurdle to risk appetite. Buy-the-dip is the name of the game. As a result, market pullbacks have been shallow. The S&P 500 has staged seven discernible retreats since October, including one in late January, none going further than 4% before a rally took hold.“There have been several times over the past month when it looked as if the rug had been pulled out from the market and the ‘drop’ had begun, but each time buyers have stepped in,” Saut Strategy’s Andrew Adams wrote in a note. “This isn’t a ‘normal’ market, but as long as it continues to press higher and higher, I think we’re almost forced to own stocks.”Bears are almost nowhere to be found, with short sales dwindling to fresh lows amid January’s retail-driven short squeeze. In fact, according to a survey by the National Association of Active Investment Managers, the most-bearish group that typically has a net-short position was 80% long in stocks earlier this month before turning neutral.Add corporate America to the growing army of buyers. Companies -- a reliable ally of the last bull market -- were forced to retreat and preserve cash during the 2020 pandemic, but are splurging on their own shares again. Their announced buybacks have averaged $6.9 billion a day this earnings season, the most since at least 2006, according to quarterly data compiled by EPFR.“Buybacks tend to have a very high correlation with the performance of the S&P 500, so the boom in buybacks is encouraging,” said Winston Chua, an analyst with EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • 7 Blockchain Stocks to Buy to Go Beyond Crypto

    Although cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the investment markets, they’re also incredibly risky. I would know. Recently, I explained that I had to exit out of the Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) sector because it was too much. However, for those who are considering virtual currencies, you may be better served with blockchain stocks. First off, I simply don’t know where cryptocurrencies as a speculative vehicle will end up. That’s one of the reasons why I exited before the $50,000 target that I had previously called. Don’t get me wrong — I still believe in the continued rise of Bitcoin, and, therefore, I maintain a modest position. But I also had to get something out of this ride. Otherwise, it’d be for naught. Second, blockchain stocks represent investments in the underlying technology of Bitcoin and other virtual tokens. While I’m not 100% certain what the future of cryptos hold, I’m much more confident in the belief that the decentralized distributed public ledger system will carry on. Not only that, the blockchain will spark additional innovations in the world of fintech.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This segues into my third point: The innovation underlining blockchain stocks represents true financial connectivity and integration. For instance, bank wire transfers are slow and expensive. Moreover, they become problematic when dealing with countries that may not have the most robust economic infrastructure. We need something that’s cheap and effective, and only the blockchain has forwarded a reasonable proposal. Beyond that, mitigating or outright eliminating the friction in peer-to-peer transactions will help our own economy manage the destruction caused by the novel coronavirus. With the possibility of an extended recession, the number of individuals being forced out of the financial system may rise substantially. Therefore, only technology will solve this dilemma, which benefits these blockchain stocks to buy. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of As you can see from the list below, the available companies are very diverse, ranging from blue-chip giants to speculative names. Therefore, blockchain stocks offer something for everyone, irrespective of your risk tolerance. Let’s take a look: Visa (NYSE:V) IBM (NYSE:IBM) CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) SolarWorld (OTCMKTS:SRWRF) Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Visa (V) Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com Initially, many corporate and government institutions regarded Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as competition for the global financial system. Nothing could be further from the truth. In reality, by utilizing the blockchain innovation, blue-chip companies like Visa can offer services that meet the increasing demands of their clients. In the credit card company’s case, management developed the Visa B2B Connect platform, which processes corporate cross-border business-to-business payments in a safe, secure and predictable manner. This is huge for Visa, as virtual currencies as a concept will not be going away anytime soon. Further, Visa stock can benefit from the superiority of the blockchain technology. Basically, the platform is more efficient than other alternatives because the trust component between two parties is not handled by a human (and therefore corruptible) entity but rather, an immutable digital record. If you’re not interested in the wild swings of the cryptocurrencies themselves, stable blockchain stocks like Visa provide exposure to a relevant innovation that won’t leave you hanging. IBM (IBM) Source: Laborant / Shutterstock.com When you hear the term blockchain stocks, you can’t help but think about the wild gyrations in the cryptocurrency markets. More than likely, something like IBM stock doesn’t immediately fit the profile. However, as sedate as “Big Blue” may be for some investors, it’s worth considering for safe exposure to this burgeoning technology. As you may know, the company established its IBM Blockchain platform to help enterprises and institutions deal with various challenges that extend beyond financial purposes. A brilliant example of this is the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Thanks to the blockchain’s immutable characteristic, IBM is able to deliver real-time end-to-end traceability for vaccine distribution. While I hope that we never have to hear about Covid-anything in the future, if we do have another health crisis, Big Blue will be ready. That bodes well for IBM stock. 7 Blue-Chip Stocks That Aren’t a Gamble And like other blue-chip blockchain stocks, IBM has several other revenue channels in case the decentralized ledger doesn’t pan out. In particular, its artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity solutions are compelling under the current circumstances. CME Group (CME) Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com Though not directly one of the blockchain stocks, CME Group nevertheless gave the entire digital currency complex a massive credibility boost. You see, as the world’s largest financial derivatives exchange, CME offers investors the ability to trade on almost anything. With cryptocurrencies as part of its offerings, the sector is now a legitimate one. In addition, buying CME stock provides you with exposure to Bitcoin trading without having to step into the arena. In a way, owning equity in CME is the loose equivalent of selling tickets to the big game rather than betting on one team to beat the other. No, you’re probably not going to get rich off CME, but you’re likely not going to be left destitute. Further, the ability to buy Bitcoin futures and trade options contracts affords the underlying asset the constant price movements that allow day trading to occur. Overall, CME Group’s involvement in the space is positive for the digitalized economy, and it should turn out to be a good deal for CME stock too. Nvidia (NVDA) Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com Technically more of a crypto-mining play, I nevertheless included Nvidia in this list of blockchain stocks because mining is what makes most decentralized distributed public ledgers tick. Again, the beauty of this platform is that two parties that don’t necessarily trust each other don’t have to rely on a third-party intermediary that both may not mutually trust. Instead, the intermediary is the blockchain system itself. However, public blockchains require participation of nodes (computers) to verify transactions that occur within the system. This is where mining comes into the picture, with blockchain users competing for the right to verify such transactions and receive digital tokens as a reward. However, to win this competition consistently usually entails intensive hardware. Arguably, Nvidia provides the best processors for mining tasks, which greatly benefits NVDA stock. 7 Stocks That Elon Musk Loves — And That You Should Too Further, you don’t have to be a big believer in blockchain stocks to appreciate Nvidia. The semiconductor firm has exposure to multiple relevant businesses, including video games, machine learning and autonomous solutions. Thus, you really can’t go wrong with NVDA stock. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com If I’m going to mention Nvidia on this list of blockchain stocks, then I’m obligated to also include Advanced Micro Devices. Admittedly, this is part of self-preservation. Otherwise, I’d get a lot of heat from fans of AMD stock, and I’m already hundreds of emails behind. I don’t need any more to flood my inbox. Seriously, though, Advanced Micro more than deserves inclusion as a blockchain/crypto-mining play. In recent years, the company has been taking it to its larger rivals. Years ago, AMD was an afterthought in the broader chip-manufacturing space. Now, it’s a legitimate leader in multiple semiconductor segments, including graphics processing units (GPUs) that cater toward mining operations. Also, you may be interested to know that AMD stock could possibly be a leading indicator for Bitcoin and major altcoins. It appears that a sizable rally in AMD shares precedes robust moves in the cryptocurrency. If that’s true, I don’t see why the two assets can’t be mutually beneficial moving forward — higher interest crypto mining is generally good for both Bitcoin and AMD’s GPU revenues. SolarWorld (SRWRF) Source: Diyana Dimitrova / Shutterstock.com No, SolarWorld has nothing directly to do with blockchain stocks. And no, I haven’t lost my mind. Just hear me out for a second. Although cryptocurrencies to skeptics sound like digital fairy dust, the truth is that the process of mining these tokens require real “work.” That is, the energy needed to extract most virtual currencies require some level of sacrifice. Sure, sacrifice doesn’t necessarily give them value. However, it would be wrong to assume that crypto coins are materialized for nothing. However, as cryptocurrencies have become more popular, the energy requirements needed to extract many of these coins have become much more intensive. And this is where SRWRF stock comes into the picture. As a solar energy investment, the underlying product could potentially help make crypto mining more profitable for newcomers as it may mitigate utility costs. 9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won't Shut Up About Using solar energy to extract cryptocurrencies isn’t a new concept. However, it could become incredibly popular now that this market has attracted mainstream attention. While SRWRF stock is a speculative trade, it’s well worth consideration with “dumb” money. Bitfarms (BFARF) Source: Shutterstock Gone are the days when you can mine Bitcoin on your laptop. As the original digital token increased in value and popularity, so too did its mining difficulty. Now, it can cost thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars to run a Bitcoin mining operation — and you’re not even guaranteed to be successful with such a cash outlay! Therefore, crypto-mining farms — or dedicated mining centers — have popped up across the world. Bitfarms is one such mining farm, and, conceptually, it’s an intriguing one. Utilizing clean and competitively priced hydroelectricity, BFARF stock represents an environmentally responsible way to mine Bitcoin. As well, the company operates five mining facilities in Quebec, Canada. Geographically, this would seem to be an advantage as the colder climate should help prevent Bitfarms’ mining equipment from overheating. You’d think that this will help extend the life of the equipment, possibly making BFARF stock a shrewd speculative idea. Nevertheless, this is a wild one, so don’t get involved with money you can’t afford to lose. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in BTC. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 7 Blockchain Stocks to Buy to Go Beyond Crypto appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Lucid Motors Is Said to Near Deal to Go Public via Klein’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with a blank-check company started by investment banker Michael Klein that could be announced early next week, according to people familiar with the matter.The combined entity will be valued at as much as $15 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.The special purpose acquisition company has been in talks to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in funding from institutional investors to support the transaction, the people added. The valuation and the amount of additional funding could still change based on investor demand.A deal for the electric vehicle maker could be announced on Tuesday, two of the people said. The talks are ongoing but could still fall apart.Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker, will use Churchill Capital Corp IV, his largest SPAC that has raised more than $2 billion, for the transaction, the people said. Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.A representative for Lucid Motors declined to comment. A representative for Klein couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Churchill Capital Corp IV has surged more than fivefold since Bloomberg News first reported on the talks last month.Reuters reported last week that a deal could be reached as early as this month.Klein has played a prominent role in guiding the kingdom’s investments, serving as an adviser to its Public Investment Fund. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.Several electric vehicle makers have done deals with SPACs as startups seek to bulk up and raise cash to compete with industry leader Tesla Inc. Lucid would be one of the most established electric vehicle companies to take this route.Lucid would also be one of the largest SPAC deals to be announced since the rush started, likely beaten only by United Wholesale Mortgage LLC’s merger with Gores Holdings IV Inc., which was valued at around $16 billion.SPAC ParadeSPACs have also drawn a slew of prominent investors. Michael Dell, activist investor Paul Singer, Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin and former Xerox Corp. chief Ursula Burns all joined the blank-check parade on Friday, with at least 13 of these companies filing for U.S. IPOs to raise more than $4.5 billion.SPACs have come to dominate IPOs this year, accounting for 63% of the almost $77 billion raised on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including Friday’s newcomers, 146 SPACs that have filed since Jan. 1 are waiting for IPOs to add $40 billion to that total, the data show.Dell, Singer, Facebook Co-Founder Latest to Join SPAC BandwagonLucid targets the luxury end of the market and its chief executive officer, Peter Rawlinson, was previously Tesla’s chief engineer on the Model S sedan. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested more than $1 billion in the company.The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva and spent years being more focused on battery technology than pursuing development of a luxury car. It pivoted in 2016, changed its name to Lucid, and began work on what would become its main model, the Air.Lucid plans to start deliveries of a $169,000 electric sedan to U.S. customers in the second quarter. The Air EV, which the company says can do more than 500 miles on a single charge, will be built at a factory in Arizona. It plans to offer more affordable versions of the Air from 2022 and later will build a battery-electric SUV.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Penny Stock Companies That Actually Make Money

    Victims of the GameStop (NYSE:GME) bubble have learned an important lesson. It seems people always conveniently forget the most important rule on Wall Street. In order to be worth money, at some point a company must make money. That applies to our recent penny stock bubble as well. Hundreds of companies in this risky section of the market soared in December and January as day traders endeavored to out-trade the pros on Wall Street. But the only reason many of these stocks surged higher was because they were penny stocks. Full stop. Low priced companies in almost every sector of the market ripped higher, irrespective of company fundamentals or the economy.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Now the penny stock bubble is bursting and its victims are learning the same lesson: if a company can’t turn a profit, the market will inevitably catch up with it. Many of these companies are losing significant amounts of money. That’s the reason their shares are so low priced in the first place. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Here are 7 penny stocks to buy that actually make money: Natwest Group (NYSE:NWG) Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Despite their reputation, not all penny stocks are destined for bankruptcy. Some companies with low shares prices may do very well in the long-term… if they can make a profit. Let’s take a look at some of the best. Penny Stock Companies That Are Profitable: Natwest Group (NWG) Chart by TradingView NatWest Group is a banking conglomerate providing banking and financial products to customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and internationally. NatWest has reported a profit in each of the past four quarters. In the most recent quarter, ending September 2020, that profit was just one cent per share. But it was a profit. In the quarter ended June 2020, it reported 22 cents a share. The quarters ended in March 2020 and December 2019 saw the company earn 6 cents and 30 cents, respectively. For this year, consensus Wall Street estimates see NatWest earning 38 cents a share. For 2022, that’s predicted to increase to 53 cents a share. There’s no guarantee NatWest will one day appreciate and graduate from penny stock status, but being profitable is a good start. Banco Bradesco (BBD) Chart by TradingView Banco Bradesco is based in Brazil, providing a wide range of banking products and financial services. In 2020, BBD posted results of 42 cents a share. Analysts predict that this will grow to 53 cents this year, 57 cents next year and 61 cents for fiscal 2023. This company is followed by three of the biggest Wall Street Investment Banks. Bank of America, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley all have analysts producing research about Banco Bradesco. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of They believe BBD shares are undervalued and all three have it rated as a ‘strong buy.’ The target price is $7, about 45% higher than the current price level. BG Partners (BGCP) Chart by TradingView BGC Partners is a brokerage firm and financial technology company. It offers various brokerage products and services, including securities such as bonds, foreign exchange, equities, commodities and futures. This company has benefited from the boom the stock market. As the market rallies, trading volume increases and that’s where BGC makes its money. As you can see on the chart above, shares have rallied from levels around $2.50 in November to levels around $4.50 at present. The company is expected to report earnings of around 56 cents are share when it posts its full year 2020 results. Analysts expect large growth from there. For this year, estimates are 69 cents a share. Full year estimates for 2022 are 77 cents. In 2023, that’s expected to grow to 95 cents a share. Yamana Gold (AUY) Chart by TradingView Yamana Gold is a gold and silver miner and producer. It has land positions throughout the Americas. It has holdings in Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. As you can see on the chart above, AUY stock dropped back below the $5 level last month. That puts it back into penny stock territory. For fiscal 2020, the company reported earnings of 24 cents a share. The company is expected to grow over the coming years. Annual estimates for this year are 38 cents a share and 36 cents per share for fiscal 2022. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Five Wall Street firms follow Yamana and they all believe that the shares are undervalued. All five have buy ratings on AUY, with an average target price of $7.25, more than 50% higher than where it currently trades. Ambev (ABEV) Chart by TradingView Ambev S.A. produces and sells beer and carbonated soft drinks throughout the Americas. Even in the worst times, people still buy alcoholic beverages and this has benefited Ambev, which has been able to remain profitable over the past four quarters. In the fiscal quarter ended December 2019 it reported earnings of 7 cents a share. In the March 2020 quarter, that was 2 cents. The next two quarters were the ones that ended in June and September 2020. The company earned 1 and then 3 cents, respectively. For the full year 2020, analysts predict Ambev will earn 10 cents a share. This year that will increase to 13 cents. 14 research firms follow the company. The average rating is a hold. However, the average target price is about $3.50, more than 20% higher than where shares are currently trading. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Chart by TradingView Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare neuromuscular and neurological diseases. Its customers are based in the United States. In the quarter that ended in September 2020, the company reported earnings of 11 cents a share. In the June 2020 quarter it was 9 cents a share. Estimates for full year 2020 earnings are around 39 cents a share for Catalyst. This year, it is estimated that the company will earn about the same amount, around 39 cents. But in 2022, that’s expected to grow to 46 cents a share. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of The Wall Street firms that follow Catalyst and provide research think the stock is undervalued. All five of the firms have it rated “strong buy” with an average target price of $7.25, 75% higher than where it is currently trading. W&T Offshore (WTI) Chart by TradingView W&T Offshore is an independent oil and natural gas producer. It acquires, explores and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. Last year, many companies in this industry lost money. WTI too, reported a loss of 26 cents a share. This was because oil prices had fallen significantly from the prior years levels around $67 a barrel. But now the oil markets are soaring. The price of a barrel of oil was $36 in early November. Since then it has gained more than 65%. It is currently trading around $60 a barrel. Wall Street thinks that these higher prices will return the company to profitability. WTI is expected to be about breakeven this year. Estimates are for one cent in earnings per share. But at the end of 2022, analysts predict it will report 25 cents a share in annual earnings. At the time of this publication, Mark Putrino did not have any positions (either directly or indirectly) in any of the aforementioned securities. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 7 Penny Stock Companies That Actually Make Money appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Michael Burry's Top 5 Holdings: Pfizer, CitiGroup, Kraft Heinz, More

    On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the SEC released filings from many high-profile investors such as Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood and Michael Burry. Burry, of "The Big Short" fame, had GameStop as his biggest holding in June when the stock was at only $4. He reportedly sold his shares before the stock skyrocketed all the way up to more than $300 per share. Here are Burry’s top five holdings by dollar amount according to the most recent filing. No. 5: DistributionNOW, $10,770,000 In Common Stock NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is an energy company located in Houston, Texas. Demand for energy in Texas will certainly be a catalyst, so this move should be interesting to watch. No. 4: Lumen Technologies, $11,213,000 In Common Stock Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN), parent company of CenturyLink, offers communication technology such as WiFi and cloud services. Burry is betting here that COVID-19 restrictions will keep people working from home. No. 3: Kraft Heinz Co., $20,439,000 In Call Options (Notional Value) Burry bought $204,390 in call options on Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) that could be worth more than $20 million if executed. Kraft Heinz Company is of course a staple consumer goods company in the United States, producing hundreds of household products. The call options indicate that Burry is very bullish in the short term. No. 2: Pfizer $31,079,000 in Call Options (Notional Value) Burry purchased more than $300,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) call options. Burry is hoping that the Pfizer vaccine proves to be the most effective out of the bunch. If he’s right, this move could really pay off. No. 1, Michael Burry’s Biggest Position: CitiGroup, $33,272,000 in Call Options (Notional Value) In what might be a surprise to some investors, Burry’s biggest position in the most recent filing was Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C). Burry bought more than $330,000 in call options on the investment firm. CitiGroup’s stock hasn’t moved much throughout the last six months, but Burry is betting it will with these $33 million in call options. Photo by Norbert Nagel via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKubient Is Using Advanced Cloud Technology To Innovate Digital Advertising by Eliminating FraudTexas Hit By Freezing Cold, Enacts Rolling Blackouts© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Renewable Energy Stocks Whose Time Has Come

    Although several sectors got hammered pretty badly last year, certain areas did exceptionally well. Renewable energy stocks, for instance, had an amazing year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the pandemic has acted as a tailwind for renewable energy stocks. Governments the world over are placing a premium on renewable energy. That’s primarily the reason you see EV stocks do so well. However, many investors may be skeptical that this is a false dawn. Renewable energy stocks are still considered a chic area of investing. One that does not necessarily give the impression of stability and long-term growth.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of But don’t let those thoughts deter you from investing in this space. There are some great names in this industry that are doing fantastically well and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Let’s look at five such names. First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Renewable Energy Stocks: First Solar (FSLR) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com Solar power is all the rage these days. Coal power plants are closing rapidly as solar energy is becoming cheaper with each passing day. It’s no surprise why First Solar is up 18.3% in the last three months alone. The American solar panel manufacturer builds PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology. It claims to meet solar needs at every stage of the product lifestyle. Everything from financing to end-of-life panel recycling. The main reason why I am excited about this one is its recent performance. In the past three quarters, the company beat analyst expectations every time. We don’t have the fourth-quarter numbers, but we can be bullish, considering our data. In Q3, the solar panel manufacturer exceeded expectations. EPS came in at $1.45 per share, beating analyst estimates of 61 cents per share, a 137.7% beat per Refinitiv. The $1.45 per share earned on $928 million in revenue also handily beat the year-ago figures of 29 cents per share, on $546.8 million in revenue. If you survey the analyst sentiment, then it’s a bit bearish at this point. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, only five have a bullish rating. According to data gathered by Refinitiv, the consensus 12-month price target stands at $88.90 per share, a 10% downside from the current price. I am not surprised. FSLR stock has a one-year return of 86.8%. Understandably, analysts want it to cool down. But the fact remains, it’s an excellent pick in the solar space. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com Let’s move to a diversified conglomerate from more of a pureplay. Brookfield Renewable Partners is a subsidiary of financial juggernaut Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), which owns a 60% stake in the company. BEP has a roughly 20,000 megawatt portfolio and more than 5,300 generating facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It also has a 23-gigawatt development pipeline in place. The company derives the bulk of its revenue from hydro and wind energy. However, it’s planning for most of its revenues to come from solar in the future. As part of that initiative, it recently paid $810 million to purchase Exelon’s solar business. 7 Blue-Chip Stocks That Aren’t a Gamble The one negative that I will highlight is valuation. BEP stock trades at a high 103.8 times forward price-to-earnings. Granted, I understand that a big institutional name comes with stability, and you have to pay the price for it. Nonetheless, paying triple digits does seem awfully high. I like the stock, but I would wait for a better entry point. Renewable Energy Stocks: NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Source: Shutterstock Another name with significant institutional support, NextEra Energy Partners, is structured as a limited partnership. In essence its a subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The company operates a plethora of clean energy projects in solar, wind, and natural gas. Renewable energy produces the most revenue for the company. Much like the other stocks on this list, NEP is on absolute fire at the moment, outperforming the S&P 500 by 25.6% and its sector by 51.6% in the past year. Meanwhile, its sector underperformed the market by 25.9% during the past year. That’s what happens if you perform well in a challenging market. In the last 12 quarters, the company has exceeded analyst expectations a total of seven times. While that is impressive on its own, the bigger deal is the positive earnings surprises in the last three quarters on the trot. The company reported EPS of $0.85 last earnings season. Consensus estimates compiled by Refinitiv averaged $0.301 per share, translating to a beat of 182.4%. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 have either a “strong buy” or “buy” rating on NEP stock. Ameresco (AMRC) Source: Shutterstock Ameresco is a green energy solutions provider that offers its services to public and private companies. It recently inked a $173-million energy savings performance contract to upgrade the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia. According to the company, the new system will decrease electricity imported from the grid by 68%. These kinds of large-scale contracts are why I like Ameresco over some of the energy stocks out there. However, there is a flip side to the argument. You have to understand that when you invest in this one, you buy into a company that does a lot of its work with the public sector. Hence, it can get stuck in the bureaucratic quagmire. 7 Stocks That Elon Musk Loves — And That You Should Too Other than this, the company is a rock-solid performer. In the last 12 quarters, Ameresco has reported 11 positive earnings surprises. Looking ahead, analysts expect revenues to increase by 13.5% and 24.5% in fiscal 2020 and 2021, respectively. Out of seven analysts covering AMRC stock, six have either a “strong buy” or “buy” rating on it. Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Source: Shutter B Photo / Shutterstock.com One of the most vertically integrated solar companies globally, Canadian Solar is a great performer with a global presence. That’s one of the main reasons it has done so well in the past year. In the last 12 quarters, CSIQ reported positive earnings surprises eleven times. For the last six quarters, the company has a perfect record, with the third quarter EPS of $0.150 per share beating estimates by 412.5%. Due to its business model, the company can reduce costs and improve margins. With solar positioned to become one of the preeminent sources of power in the future, Canadian Solar is in a prime position to benefit. Geographic diversification and a vertically integrated structure will ensure the Candian energy company grows at a brisk pace. Unlike some of the other members of this list, CSIQ is trading at reasonable multiples. Shares are at 36.7 times forward P/E despite rising 51.1% in the last three months. On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post 5 Renewable Energy Stocks Whose Time Has Come appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

    The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash. Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..." Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Soaring Margin Debt Raises Concern For Market Rally; The Bear Case For Tesla Stock

    The stock market rally held up well last week but margin debt is a growing concern. Tesla, Microsoft and Bitcoin are in focus.

  • Nio Is an Electric Vehicle Company Catching Breaks, Not Hitting the Brakes

    Investors in the Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) might argue that every day is Nio Day. But there is also an event with that name. It took place on Jan. 9. And when it was over, it gave the company’s faithful many more reasons to love their NIO stock. Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com On that day, Nio presented some exciting new developments, from a longer-range battery to a production version of its new ET7 electric luxury sedan. As for the former, good — and the latter, my, my, my. Autonomous driving sensors. An all-glass roof. Zero-to-62 m.p.h. (or 100 kilometers per hour) in a bone-shaking 3.9 seconds. And a claimed range of 620 miles. Sticker price? $69,000 and change. So where can I buy one?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Well, not in America. Not yet anyway, as the domestic market is Nio’s focus for the time being. But given that NIO stock has jumped by more than 1400% year over year, the Shanghai-based company is in a position to change that if it so chooses. And, if conditions that locked China and the U.S. in a bitter trade war these last few years thaw out. Which could happen… EVs and All Eyes on the White House After just a month in office, President Joe Biden has already sent clear signals on the trajectory of his transportation and energy policies. Killing the Keystone XL pipeline and freezing new drilling on federal lands sent two more body blows to the petroleum industry. Rejoining the Paris Accord, and naming John Kerry as Climate Czar and the youthful Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary all signal a fresh start in a greener direction. Mark my words: EV stocks as a whole, and related green energy investments, will flourish in 2021. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of Yet where NIO stock is concerned, another Biden policy orientation comes into play: his trading stance with China. Love or hate ex-President Donald Trump, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NPR on Feb. 16 that he thinks the previous administration got some things right about China. This may allude to its stances on alleged technology theft and espionage concerns centered on the private telecom Huawei, a 5G technology leader, and the social media outlet TikTok. Yet Blinken also confirmed that Biden’s approach will hit some reset buttons. I read those political tea leaves as steps in the direction of de-escalating the U.S.-China trade war on clearly benign fronts. Where NIO stock is concerned, that could work out as a big plus. By opening up their respective markets to EV imports, China and the U.S. could enjoy a strong mutual benefit. Worth More Than Detroit’s Biggest It’s still too soon to tell if and when Nio might enter the U.S. marketplace, and to what extent. But Nio’s cars are smart and sleek enough to make it here — and that was before the company unveiled the ET7. Meanwhile, with its skyrocketing market capitalization — currently $85 billion — Nio is worth more than either Ford Motor (NYSE:F) at $45.9 billion, or General Motors (NYSE:GM) at $75.3 billion. I’m reassured that Nio has arrived here by fighting to survive. It overcame some rocky roads, thanks to a $1.4 billion Chinese government bailout in February 2020. It then used that breathing space to prepare a sale of new shares, which went without a hitch and raised an additional $3 billion in December. Where other growth-stage companies might’ve scaled back or folded, Nio got bold. It is now a force in the EV world with a host of options before it. In taking a lukewarm view of NIO stock, some say that Nio’s sales numbers are small. They have a point. Even with a 352% increase in January 2021 deliveries year over year, the company only sold 7,225 cars last month. But that brings Nio to an interesting crossroads: can the company draw on its growing financial firepower to scale up its sales successes? Why I’d Buy NIO Stock Wall Street analysts give me even more of a reason to be bullish. Eleven of 19 call NIO stock a buy, with six labeling it a hold and two a sell. This adds up to a consensus price target of $68.58, a good 24% above where shares trade today. That’s great news for anyone who thought the rally was over. True, Nio’s share price run-up screams of selloff. But I’d see any such move as more an exercise in profit taking than company breaking. Again: We are talking about a Chinese automaker that is worth more than twice as much as Ford, which answers the riddle, “How many Fords can you fit into a Nio?” What is it those pun-tastic writers say? NIO stock has a lot riding on the future of EVs. And that future is high voltage. In other words, charge! On the date of publication, Lou Carlozo held a long position in NIO. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Nio Is an Electric Vehicle Company Catching Breaks, Not Hitting the Brakes appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula that's detailed in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Report?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • These ETFs can give you high dividend yields with relatively low risk

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM How high is high, when it comes to dividend yields? For investors who need income, standards have changed. Long gone are the days when you could enjoy a 5% yield on a tax-exempt bond with a high credit rating.

  • Churchill Capital IV: A Sweetheart Deal in the Making?

    Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), an electric vehicle SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is reportedly (according to CNBC) very close to inking a deal with private luxury sedan electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Motors. CCIV stock has now spiked to $60 (as of Feb. 19), up over 218% in the past month. Source: Shutterstock The problem now for investors is whether the PIPE (private investment in public equity) investors will get the standard $10 entry point for their investments in the SPAC. This would make no sense for shareholders of CCIV to allow this, since many of them don’t get this opportunity. PIPE Investors’ Sweetheart Deal For example, let’s assume that the PIPE offering is for a guaranteed amount of $300 million at $10 per share. This is typical of most SPAC deals. This complements the total amount of money, including that from the CCIV SPAC.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips However, as the merger closes, the PIPE investors have an automatic gain of 5.5 times their money. At the close, they purchase shares at $10 per share that are immediately worth $55. This, in effect, turns out to be a sweetheart deal for the PIPE investors. 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Just Don’t Get Tired Of SPAC investors in Churchill Capital IV are likely to balk at approving this boldfaced transfer of wealth from them to the PIPE investors. A more sane approach would be to force the PIPE investors to pay a price at a specified discount to the current market price. For example, this could be a 10% or 20% discount. Another approach would be to eliminate the PIPE portion completely and announce a secondary offering once the deal is closed. This would give SPAC investors a larger stake in the final Lucid Motors deal. The dilution from the secondary offering would be much lower, since the offering would be done at a market price. This is exactly what happened with the recent Tilman Fertita SPAC deal (Landcadia Holdings II) with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG). The deal closed on Dec. 30 without any PIPE deal. As a result, the SPAC investors ended up with a 46% stake in the combined company. This is much higher than the typical 20% to 25% stake SPAC investors get with PIPE deals. The company is now free to do a secondary offering if it wants at a much higher price than the typical $10 SPAC PIPE deal. What to Do With CCIV Stock There is simply no doubt that this is the single most speculative SPAC stock ever. It has no definitive deal to merge. It does not even have a letter of intent (LOI) that is non-binding, at least as far as the market knows. As one author put it, “the rumor better be true.” However, on Feb. 16, Reuters came out with a story that a deal is likely nearing completion, as the SPAC sponsor Churchill Capital is now seeking financing. The market value was said to be at $12 billion. However, if that is based on a $10 price, then the real valuation will be 5.5 times that amount today. The deal was said to have a $1 billion PIPE deal offering. However, this could increase to as much as $1.5 billion. I suspect, however, that if the PIPE deal comes out at a pricing of $10 per share, many SPAC investors in CCIV might object. The reason is that many, if not most, of the investors in CCIV stock do not have a $10 entry price. Therefore, even though the Churchill Capital SPAC will likely contribute its shares in the reverse merger at an effective price of $10 per share, most of the SPAC owners do not have that cost structure. This is what might make the PIPE deal at $10 seem unfair to them. If enough CCIV stock owners balk at approving the deal, we could see the deal terms change. In fact, the PIPE financing terms become more competitive and less dilutive for both Lucid Motors owners and the SPAC owners. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake does not hold a long or short position in any stock or security mentioned in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Churchill Capital IV: A Sweetheart Deal in the Making? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Canada’s First Bitcoin ETF Hits $421.8M AUM in Two Days

    One analyst said the ETF could reach $1 billion in assets under management by the end of next week.