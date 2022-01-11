U.S. markets open in 8 hours 49 minutes

Gantry Industrial Robots Market to Reach USD 4.65 Billion by 2028; Increasing Operational Applications of Gantry Robots to Bode Well for the Market: Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies in Gantry Industrial Robots Market: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO., Ltd., Liebherr, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, FANUC CORPORATION, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Sage Automation Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Gudel Group AG

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gantry industrial robots market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its report titled “Gantry Industrial Robots Market, 2021-2028”. One of the factors encouraging the growth of the market is the ongoing automation in industries and production processes. The rapid improvement in production and delivery with the help of industrial robots will fuel demand among industries.

In addition, increasing operational applications of gantry robots due to their advantages in the manufacturing process and material handling for many industries will further create opportunities for the market. The market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and USD 2.52 billion in 2021.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/gantry-industrial-robots-market-101764

List of Key Players in Gantry Industrial Robots Market:

  • Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • TOSHIBA MACHINE CO., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Liebherr (Germany)

  • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Kuka AG (Germany)

  • FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

  • PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (U.S.)

  • Sage Automation Inc. (U.S.)

  • Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)

  • Gudel Group AG (Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

9.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 4.65 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 2.41 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Type, Application, Industry and Geography

Growth Drivers

Persistent Innovations in Industry Automation to Spur Demand for Gantry Robots

High Robot Production in China to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Acquisition of Life Robotics by FANUC CORPORATION to Impetus Development


COVID-19 Impact:

Many companies saw a fall in market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic; thus, the use of industrial robots is regarded to be extremely important for this period, in order to overcome the obstacles faced globally during the epidemic. However, closure of production facilities and lockdown regulations are likely to increase the usage of industrial robots in the near future. Because of the inconvenience caused by this compliance in various areas of the world and across economies, industrial units have been dispersed, and labourers have been displaced.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/gantry-industrial-robots-market-101764

Market Segments:

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, heavy engineering machinery, aerospace & railway, and others. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into 4-axis, 3-axis, 2-axis, 1-axis, and others (6-axis). On the basis of application, the market is classified into welding, palletizing, handling, and others. Geograhically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What does the report include?

The report focuses on all the parts and structures of the market. It offers superior insights and provides accurate data about all the prevailing trends of the market. It is contained after insightful analysis and highly indulging research to aid key players, financers, stakeholders, potential investors, and backers. The report provides a brief overview of the competitors and companies operating the market. The study involves market drivers, market restraints, recent trends, new developments, product launches, and acquisitions & mergers.

Drivers and Restraints:

Persistent Innovations in Industry Automation to Spur Demand for Gantry Robots

The growing demand for customized products at competitive prices has prompted the production and delivery process. This escalated the adoption of the automated production process. Automation allows manufacturers to retain and relocate production in established economies without sacrificing on the cost. Automation in manufacturing process surges the consistency of production with more precision & accuracy. Furthermore, the combination of intelligent systems in automation has made the production process easy. This has reduced and improved the complexity and control of machines. In addition, localization and regionalization of the manufacturing process has resulted in the demand for gantry robots, which, in turn, will boost the gantry industrial robots market trends.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/gantry-industrial-robots-market-101764

Regional Insights-

High Robot Production in China to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 1.17 billion in 2020 due to the world´s largest robot industry in China. North America is projected to hold a considerable gantry industrial robots market share owing to ongoing inclination towards automated production. This will strengthen the U.S. industries in both domestic and global markets. In addition, Europe as a whole is predominantly far advanced in terms of automation.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisition of Life Robotics by FANUC CORPORATION to Impetus Development

With increased technical developments, this market is developing, and many well-known brands, as well as some regional companies, are competing to meet the rising demand. FANUC CORPORATION, a group of companies that provide automation products and services such as robotics and computer numerical control wireless systems announced the acquisition of Life Robotics, a manufacturer of collaborative robots. The companies revealed that the new strategic development was the first acquisition in 15 years. Fanuc objective is to expand its lineup of collaborative robots to meet growing demand. The acquisition will cater to the demand for cartesian industrial robots and subsequently accelerate the growth of the market.

Key Development:

March 2021: Yaskawa Electric Corporation announced that the cumulative shipments of their first all-electric industrial robot MOTOMAN-L10 reached of 500,000 units.

Quick Buy - Gantry Industrial Robots Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101764

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Gantry Industrial Robots Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Have been provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

    • List of Companies Profiled

      • Gudel Group AG

      • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

      • Liebherr

      • Kuka AG

      • PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

      • ABB Ltd.

      • FANUC CORPORATION

      • Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd (TOSHIBA MACHINE CO., Ltd.)

      • Bosch Rexroth Corporation

      • Sage Automation Inc.

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017 – 2028

      • By Type (Value)

        • 1-Axis

        • 2-Axis

        • 3-Axis

        • 4-Axis

        • Others (6 Axis)

      • By Application (Value)

        • Handling

        • Palletizing

        • Welding

        • Others (Dispensing)

      • By Industry (Value)

        • Packaging

        • Automotive

        • Pharmaceuticals

        • Food & Beverage

        • Semiconductors & Electronics

        • Heavy Engineering Machinery

        • Aerospace & Railway

        • Others (Plastic Industry, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/gantry-industrial-robots-market-101764

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Baggage Handling System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Destination coded vehicle (DCV), Conveyor), By Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode), By Application (Airport, Railway, Marine), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Construction Market Size, Share & COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutional, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Continuous Handling Equipment, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Mining, Semiconductors, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

HEPA Filters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Air Purifiers, HVAC Filters, Cleanroom Filters, Automotive Filters and Gas Turbine Filters), By End-User (Household, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Forklift Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/gantry-industrial-robots-market-9427


