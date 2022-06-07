U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Gantry launches out of stealth to help data scientists keep AI models fresh

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

The demand for AI in the enterprise is insatiable, but the challenge lies in building the infrastructure to support and its development and maintenance. A 2020 IDC survey found that a shortage of data to train AI and low-quality data remain major barriers to implementing it, along with data security, governance, performance, and latency issues. In fact, a third of enterprises responding to the poll report spending around a third of their AI lifecycle time on data integration and prep versus actual data science efforts. 

Josh Tobin, a former research scientist at OpenAI, observed the trend firsthand while teaching a deep learning course at UC Berkeley in 2019 with Vicki Cheung. He and Cheung saw the history of AI reaching an inflection point: Over the previous ten years, companies invested in AI to keep up with tech trends or help with analytics. Yet, despite some vendors declaring the 'democratization of AI,' it remained very difficult for most companies to build AI-powered products.

"The main challenge in building or adopting infrastructure for machine learning is that the field moves incredibly quickly. For example, natural language processing was considered out of reach for industrial applications just a few years ago, but is rapidly becoming commonplace today," Tobin said. "That's why we're building a continuous machine learning improvement platform."

Tobin and Cheung, who formerly headed infrastructure at OpenAI and was a founding engineer at Duolingo, are the co-founders of Gantry, a service that aims to help AI development teams decide when to retrain their AI systems and which data to use during retraining. Tobin claims that Gantry, which connects to existing apps, data labeling services, and data storage, can summarize and visualize data during the training, evaluation, and deployment stages.

Gantry today emerged from stealth with $28.3 million, a combination of a $23.9 million Series A round and previously undisclosed $4.4 million seed round. Amplify and Coatue co-led the Series A alongside investors including OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman and Pieter Abbeel, the co-founder of industrial robotics startup Covariant.

Gantry
Gantry

Image Credits: Gantry

"Our product helps machine learning engineers use the data that is flowing through their live machine learning-powered product to figure out how the application is really performing, find ways to improve it, and operationalize those improvements," Tobin said. 

AI systems learn to make predictions by ingesting data sets (e.g., historical weather patterns) and learning the relationships between various data points (e.g., temperature tends to be higher on sunny days) within those sets. But AI systems tend to be fragile in the real world because real-world data is almost never static, so the training set isn't representative of the real world for long. For example, a inventory forecasting system might break because the pandemic changes shopping behavior. Volvo's self-driving car system was infamously confused by kangaroos, because the kangaroos' hopping made it difficult to judge how close they were.

Tobin and Cheung believe the answer to this is Gantry's "continual" learning system -- infrastructure that can adapt a system to a continuously evolving stream of data. Gantry is designed to serve as a single source of truth for AI system performance, Tobin said, allowing users to find out how the system is performing and ways to improve it using workflow tools to define metrics and the data slices on which to compute them.

"The days of poor enterprise customer experience are over -- customers now expect an experience that is as seamless, consistent, and intuitive as what they’ve come to expect from modern tech companies. Machine learning makes it possible to deliver these experiences at scale. However, machine learning powered products are expensive to build and pose brand and customer experience risk, because models can fail in unexpected and harmful ways when they interact with users," he added. "Gantry helps enterprises develop seamless machine learning-powered customer experiences with less risk and lower cost by providing infrastructure and controls required to safely maintain and iterate on their machine learning-powered product features."

Gantry fits into an emerging category of software known as MLOps (machine learning operations), which seeks streamline the AI system lifecycle by automating and standardizing development workflows. Driven by the accelerating adoption of AI, analytics firm Cognilytica predicts that the global market for MLOps solutions will be worth $4 billion by 2025 -- up from $350 million in 2019.

Tobin acknowledges that others tools, like Arize, Arthur, and Fiddler, accomplish some of the same things that Gantry does. But he argues that they focus on a broader range of AI problems, whereas Gantry touches on -- but goes beyond -- aspects like observability, monitoring, and explainability. For example, Gantry can be used to detect bias in AI-powered apps, Tobin claims, even when the apps use "unstructured" data like text and images. 

Tobin declined to reveal how many users or customers Gantry has. But he says that the funding will be put toward in part customer acquisition, in addition to expanding the size of Gantry's 22-person team.

"We think the potential headwinds in tech are more than offset by a strong tailwind in machine learning," Tobin added, when asked about the current economic climate and what it might mean for Gantry. "Also, as belts tighten and companies become more thoughtful about their spending, investing in tools to help improve teams' efficiency and products' performance and reliability become even more important."

Recommended Stories

  • Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

    A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago.

  • Axon halts plans to make a drone equipped with a Taser

    Most members of the Taser manufacturer's ethics panel resigned over the controversial project.

  • The Intelligent Crypto Thesis

    In recent years, the evolution of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) has permeated all areas of the software industry, leading many experts to claim that “machine learning is eating software.” Crypto and digital assets are rooted on the foundation of code and programmability and, consequently, are likely to be influenced by ML-AI trends. The intersection of ML-AI with digital assets is likely to usher in a new era in which intelligence becomes a native component of crypto assets.

  • Taser-maker halts project to arm drones with stun guns as ethics panel quits

    (Reuters) -Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc said it was halting a project to equip drones with stun guns to combat mass shootings, a reversal that did not stop most of its ethics advisory board members from announcing their resignation on Monday in protest over the original plans. The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two teachers, prompted Axon to announce last week it was working on a drone that first responders could operate remotely to fire a Taser at a target about 40 feet (12 m) away. Nine of 12 members of the company's AI Ethics Board quit over concerns the drones would harm over-policed communities and that Axon publicized its ambitions without consulting the group.

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesStocks Extend Gains as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsThe cuts will impact more

  • Earnings Wrap: Academy Sports and Outdoors Reports Quarterly Results + More

    Footwear brands and retailers are reporting Q1 results. Stay on top of all the earnings news here.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Singapore Eyes Listings as China Firms Hedge Political Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore Exchange Ltd., which has seen stock listings dwindle over the years, is betting on a reversal in fortunes as companies in China look to hedge political risks and Southeast Asia’s unicorns seek to tap the market, according to a top executive. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token T

  • Oil up 1%, supplies seen tighter as China relaxes COVID-19 curbs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about 1% in a seesaw session on Tuesday, with U.S. crude on track for a 13-week high on supply concerns and the prospect of higher demand after China relaxes lockdowns to control the pandemic. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 71 cents, or 0.6%, to $119.21. The quota increase from OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers including Russia, is lower than the loss of Russian crude resulting from Western sanctions, analysts said, adding it also fails to address a shortage in oil products.

  • Oil settles shy of $120 a barrel on OPEC+ deal, Saudi pricing

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower after choppy trade on Monday, buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts that a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply. Brent crude fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $119.51 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $121.95. Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time peak recorded in May when prices hit highs due to worries of disruptions in supplies from Russia.

  • Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'

    Elon Musk warned Twitter Inc on Monday that he might walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media company if it fails to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. This was not the first time Musk had suggested publicly his acquisition of Twitter may not happen. It accused Twitter of being in "material breach" of its deal obligations.

  • ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions. "Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said. "Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

  • Elon Musk Claims Twitter Is in ‘Material Breach’ of $44 Billion Deal Over Refusal to Provide Info on Fake Accounts

    Elon Musk slammed Twitter as “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations)” under the billionaire’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, because the social network is refusing to provide data backing up its claims about fake and spam accounts. Musk, who launched his takeover bid for Twitter in April, […]

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • End of an era: Dan Magnuszewski leaves ACV Auctions

    The Sweet Home High School grad is one of the few people to complete the entire startup loop in Buffalo.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy With As A Key FDA Meeting Looms For Its Covid Shot?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy with the FDA's advisory committee soon to consider its Covid shot in children? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Apple to take on Klarna in US with ‘buy now, pay later’ app

    Apple has entered the booming “buy now, pay later” market, allowing iPhone owners to delay payments in a major challenge to Klarna and Revolut.

  • TrustPlutus Wealth Sameer Kaul on Indian Markets

    TrustPlutus Wealth (India) Pvt. MD and CEO Sameer Kaul says the correction in the past few months in Indian equity markets is a reflection of the new regime of higher rates and lower liquidity. Kaul still believes India continues to be a compelling story for investing. He speaks to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks struggle for direction after Target profit warning

    U.S. stocks turned higher Tuesday after shaking off earlier losses spurred by a profit warning from Target that renewed concerns about the economic outlook.