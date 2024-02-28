Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 27, 2024

Operator: Good day. And welcome to Gaotu Techedu Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Catherine Chen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Catherine Chen: Thank you, operator. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining Gaotu's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Catherine and I'll help host the earnings call today. Gaotu's earnings release for the quarter was distributed earlier, and is available on the company's IR website at ir.gaotu.cn, as well as through PR newswire services. Joining the call with me tonight from Gaotu's senior management is Mr. Larry Chen, Gaotu's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Shannon Shen, Gaotu's Chief Financial Officer. Larry will first provide the business highlights for the quarter, and then afterwards Shannon will discuss our financial performance in more detail. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the floor to questions from analysts.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as the current market and operating conditions. And they involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond the company's control, and may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the company's public filings with the US SEC.

The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable law. During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP measures for comparison purposes only. For a definition of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings release published earlier today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available on Gaotu's IR website. It is now my pleasure to introduce our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Larry. Larry, please.

Larry Chen: Good evening and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on call to the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of you for your interest and support of Gaotu. Before I start, I would like to remind everyone that all financial figures discussed today are quoted in RMB, unless stated otherwise. During the past quarter, we continued to bolster our core financial strengths, while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of new initiatives. We observed a notable uptick in demand for high quality educational products and learning services. And we remained focused on tracing this demand by enhancing our product offerings and the channels across key business lines, including non-academic tutoring services, traditional learning services and educational services for college students and adults.

Investing in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence allows us to acquire a more profound and holistic insight into the fundamental needs of users and students, enabling us to provide precise and personalized offerings and services, thereby elevating user experiences and improving learning outcomes. Our deep industry insights, exceptional organizational capabilities and well-established HR recruitment and training systems have provided a robust foundation for the sustainable development of our business. Now, I'm pleased to report our results for the fourth quarter of the year and the share our expectations for future business endeavors. Our net revenues increased 20.9% year-over-year to RMB 761 million, exceeding our expectations.

Our gross billings grew 28.1% year-over-year to approximately RMB 1.3 billion, indicating an accelerating growth trend compared to the prior quarter, and we expect this growth momentum of our business to continue. In the fourth quarter, our cash flow from operating activities was RMB 491.5 and our net operating cash inflow in the full year 2023 increased by approximately 5.5 times year-over-year, a strong testament to the ongoing improvement of our operating efficiency. As of December 3, 2023, our deferred revenues reached over RMB 1.2 billion, laying solid groundwork for our further growth in 2024. Our cash balance, which includes cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, withdrawable cash balance on third-party payment platform as well as short and long term investments totaled over RMB 4 billion, ensuring lasting and stable support for our business development.

I will now discuss our business highlights from the fourth quarter across four aspects. First, we are diligently focused on both our educational products and services to boost learning efficiency and optimize the overall learning experience. Throughout the process, we've remained laser focused on user needs and potentials, and expanded our range of products and services as needed. We established an integrated online/offline offering by launching on the ground bootcamps and learning centers. [indiscernible] for our educational services for college students and adults, such as applying exam prep bootcamps, can better address students' needs in areas such as post graduate entrance exams, civil service exams and overseas study preparation. In addition, through collaboration with renowned publishing houses such as foreign language teaching and research prep, we developed textbook series that have achieved major breakthroughs as a comprehensive vocation solutions covering instruction, learning, [indiscernible] and evaluation.

Some of these publications are currently used as a textbook by several major universities and high schools in China. For our traditional learning services, we saw a significant increase in retention rate during the 2023 four semester compared to the same period last year, thanks to our ongoing efforts to refine class content and improved delivery quality. At the same time, we actively communicated with regulatory authorities at all levels, seeking guidance on relevant policies and compliance and re-iterated our educational products and learning services accordingly. Second, we continued our efforts to explore and diversify the customer acquisition channels and enhance operational efficiency. Leveraging our high quality content and efficient operations, we have expanded into innovative channels, including live streaming and short form video platforms, as well as offline avenues, establishing our competitive edge in these channels.

In the live streaming space, the substantial overlap in skill sets between online tutors and the livestream helps give us competitive advantage in customer acquisition. We have grown to be leading influencer on Douyin, particularly in certain educational categories for college students and adults. Meanwhile, we actively expanded our offline channels to boost regional brand visibility. The comprehensive channel mix not only ensures sustained business growth, but also allow us to engage with customers through diverse channels, gaining insight into their needs, fostering deep interactions and bringing down customer acquisition costs. As a result of the measures, our customer acquisition efficiency remains at a high level in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the success of our enhanced investment in customer acquisition.

Third, we leveraged our organizational capabilities and the talent pool to drive consistent business growth. We believe that education is a process of outstanding teachers positively influencing students. Therefore, one of Gaotu's most crucial strategies which will enhance organizational capabilities to systematically nurture top tier educators add skill and to high standards. By cultivating a team characterized by a passion for learning resilience and strong coherence will ensure the effective and efficient operation of our organization. While the booming business has resulted in rapid organizational expansion, we continue to maintain a consistent standard of hiring the best-in-class instructors and tutors in the industry. Taking our post graduate entrance exam prep business as an example, the percentage of our tutors with a master's degree has increased to over 70%, positioning us at the forefront of the industry.

Teachers with firsthand experience in post graduate entrance exams can provide students with [indiscernible] including professionally, psychologically and emotionally, therefore enhancing the overall effectiveness of the test preparation. Fourth, we remain committed to fulfilling our social responsibilities and activity through a social value. In the fourth quarter, we organized the Gaotu Hope project with rural primary school principals online forum in partnership with the China Youth Development Foundation. Over 600 rural primary school principals and teachers from 11 provinces attended the events, engaging in insightful discussions on rural education in the era of artificial intelligence. In addition, we donated RMB 10 million to the China's Next Generation Education Foundation, aiming to improve a family education and the mental wellbeing of young children and adolescents.

We will remain steadfast in our commitment to our regional educational aspirations, striving to enhance equity and accessibility in education. We have full confidence in regard to the prospects for 2024. For the future and for the further future, we are prepared to devote our full efforts to executing on our strategy. With robust talent pool, a highly cohesive organization and strong cash flow, we believe that we can achieve promising top line growth, while enhancing profitability by consistently delivering top notch educational products and learning services, thus generating long term value for both our shareholders and our society. Thank you very much. This is the end of my prepared remarks. Now I will pass the call over to our CFO, Shannon, to walk us through the financial and operational details of the quarter.

Shannon Shen : Thank you, Larry. And thank you everyone for joining our call today. I will now walk you through our operating and financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. During the quarter, our business entered a healthy phase of rapid and sustainable expansion. We witnessed accelerated growth in the gross billings of our core business lines, while our new initiatives also demonstrated promising growth potential. In the fourth quarter, net revenues increased by 20.9% year-over-year to RMB 761 million, topping the upper end of our guidance by 10.6 percentage points. The better-than-expected performance was driven by the surge in gross billings, which increased by 28.1% year-over-year to approximately RMB 1.3 billion.

Benefiting from ongoing improvements in operational efficiency, our net operating cash inflow reached RMB 491.5 million, while cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, withdrawable cash balance on third-party payment platforms, as well as short and long term investments exceeded RMB 4 billion, laying solid groundwork for the long term growth of our business. Next, I will walk you through the progress we have made during the quarter. Learning services contributed over 95% of net revenues. Breaking it down, more than 70% of total revenues came from non-academic tutoring services and other traditional learning services, representing over 35% year-over-year growth, and solidifying the segment's role as a key driver of our business. Our new initiative is centered around non-academic tutoring.

Over the past few quarters, we have been diligently designing and developing educational products tailored to students learning needs. By sparkling students' interest in learning, we aim to enhance their fundamental critical thinking skills and learning abilities, while fostering healthy study habits and self-motivation. Our course offerings undergo constant iteration and refinement and have shown to be popular and satisfied with our students. Underpinned by a combination of top notch educational products and high caliber learning services, gross billings of our non-academic tutoring services increased by triple digits year-over-year. While maintaining our competitive edge in instructors, we have also consistently helped our tutors' service capabilities.

Additionally, by diversifying our educational products and learning service formats, we have established a comprehensive product metric to meet users' varied and personalized learning needs. Our ongoing refinement of products and the teaching capabilities has also contributed to further improvement in retention rates. In the meantime, we have closely monitored regulatory policy developments and engaged proactively with authorities at different levels to seek compliance guidance for curriculum content and frameworks. This ensures that we can plan for long term healthy business growth within regulatory boundaries. Our traditional learning services continued to maintain a leading edge in the online space. In terms of educational products, we have developed a more targeted and personalized curriculum by taking a tiered approach to design and developing holistic learning journeys.

We have also carefully curated and cultivated the most influential and reputable instructors in the industry and established a highly competitive team of tutors. For customer acquisition, we have developed channels driven by high quality content and efficiently gathered user feedback to derive valuable insights for our business. By seamlessly integrating front end and back end processes, we have consistently enhanced our customer acquisition efficiency. In the fourth quarter, we achieved rapid growth in gross billings from new enrollments, while simultaneously reducing the unit acquisition costs. The other crucial component of our learning services is educational services for college students and adults, which accounted for around 25% of total revenues during the quarter, benefiting from a refined strategic focus and optimized educational products.

Gross billings of this segment rebounded to grow by more than 10% year-over-year in the quarter, setting the stage for its contribution to our revenue growth in 2024 and beyond. Driven by robust market demand and improved operational efficiency, both our domestic exam prep business and overseas study related business are charting a more promising growth trajectory. Particularly in the quarter, our overseas test prep business saw year-over-year growth of more than 200% in both revenue and gross billings, thanks to our ongoing innovation and expansion efforts in the short video and live streaming space. Furthermore, our postgraduate entrance exam prep business generated a positive cash flow for the second consecutive quarter, while our civil service exam prep business achieved quarterly profit.

For the full year 2023, our net revenues grew by 18.5% year-over-year to approximately RMB 3 billion, while gross billings grew by 31.7% year-over-year to over RMB 3.3 billion. Gross margin was 73.3%, 1.4 percentage points higher than the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net income was RMB 51.1 million and non-GAAP net income margin was 1.7%. These robust operational and financial results are attributable to our year-long efforts to diversify our customer acquisition channels, upgrade our teaching and service offerings, and enhanced organizational and execution capabilities. By strengthening our core competencies, we were able to swiftly deploy resources based on changes in the market environment and user demand, proactively meeting diverse customer needs, while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements.

Looking ahead to 2024, we will further unleash the untapped potential across our business lines and embrace emerging opportunities as they arise. Leveraging our diversified product metrics and service formats, along with efficient customer acquisition and operational capabilities, we remain dedicated to providing students with exceptional learning experiences and excellent learning results. I will now present our financials in more detail. Our cost of revenues this quarter was RMB 227.7 million. Gross profit increased 13.4% year-over-year to RMB 533.3 million and the gross profit margin was 17.1%. Total operating expenses during the quarter increased 49.1% year-over-year to RMB 721.2 million. Breaking it down, selling expenses increased 60.7% year-over-year to RMB 465.7 million, accounting for 61.2% of net revenues.

This was primarily attributable to our increased marketing investments to address the robust demand during the winter season, benefiting from our expanded operations in a diverse range of innovative customer acquisition channels, especially in the short video and live streaming space. Our selling expenses ROI in the quarter remained at a high level observed throughout the year. Moving on, research and development expenses increased 22.1% year-over-year to RMB 136 million, accounting for 17.9% of net revenues. General and administrative expenses increased over 45% year-over-year to RMB 119.5 million, accounting for 15.7% of net revenues. Loss from operations was RMB 187.9 million and operating margin was negative 24.7%. Non-GAAP loss from operations was RMB 172.2 million non-GAAP operating margin was negative 22.6%.

Net loss was RMB 119.6 million and net income margin was negative 15.7%. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 104 million and non-GAAP net income margin was negative 13.7%. Our net operating cash inflow was RMB 491.5 million. Turning to our balance sheet. As of December 31, 2023, we held RMB 741.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and withdrawable cash balance on third-party payment platforms, along with around RMB 2.3 billion in short term investments and around RMB 1 billion in long term investments. This comes to a total of over RMB 4.236 billion than at the same time point in the last year. As of December 31, 2023, our deferred revenue balance was around RMB 1.2 billion, which primarily consisted of tuition received [indiscernible].

As of December 31, 2023, we have reported an aggregate of approximately 4.9 million ADRs on the open market for approximately US$12.4 million. We will continue to execute stock buybacks in accordance with the guidance of the board of directors and create a long term value for our shareholders. Before I provide our business outlook for the next quarter, please allow me to remind everyone that this contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, which are beyond our control, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Based on our current assets [Technical Difficulty] 2024 are expected to be between RMB 908 million and RMB 925 million, representing an increase of 29.4% to 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready for the Q&A section. Thank you, everyone, for listening.

Operator: [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Timothy Zhao with Goldman Sachs.

