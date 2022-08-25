U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +37.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,184.00
    +226.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,055.00
    +125.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.20
    +21.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.44
    +0.55 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.50
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.28 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0047 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1845
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6340
    -0.4600 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,678.76
    +318.53 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.53
    +14.72 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Gaotu Techedu to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 8, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOTU

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results ended June 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 8, 2022 (8:00 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:               +1-412-317-6061
United States:             +1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong:                 800-963-976
Mainland China:          400-120-6115
Passcode:                   9006495

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 15, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:     +1-412-317-0088
United States:   +1-877-344-7529
Passcode:         7374750

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.    

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers professional education for college students and adults, vocational education, STEAM education and digital educational products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensenir.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-techedu-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-september-8-2022-301612170.html

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Nvidia, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Peloton's partnership with Amazon 'opens up a new door' for the fitness brand: Analyst

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton's partnership with Amazon and what it could mean for the struggling company and its business model.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • 10 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best farmland stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in the farming industry, go directly to the 5 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now. According to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the demand for agricultural products […]

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • 10 Best High Margin Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best high-margin growth stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar growth stocks that have the ability to sustain and grow their profit margins, you can also take a look at the 5 Best High Margin Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Growth stocks are getting […]

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • Salesforce Falls as Revenue Forecast Misses Analysts’ Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. gave a forecast for quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates, suggesting that a choppy economy may be causing some customers to slow spending on business software. The shares declined in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Deb

  • Tesla Splits Stock After the Closing Bell

    Tesla Inc. is splitting its stock after Wednesday's closing bell. + The company is enacting a [3-for-1 stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-3-to-1-stock-split-explained-11661199382). + That means shareholders get what amounts to a dividend of two additional shares for each share they own, with the share price divided by three. + Trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. Other companies with high share prices [have also split their stocks this year](https://www.wsj.com/

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • Top Millennial Pick Tesla Stock Splits Wednesday

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Livent Corporation's (NYSE:LTHM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 100% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Livent Corporation ( NYSE:LTHM ) by estimating...

  • 3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

    In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable payout ratios, risk of dividend cut or weak earnings can be tricky. That’s where Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) stocks can hold an adv

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me in Bozeman, Montana are Frank Slootman, our chairman and chief executive officer; Mike Scarpelli, our chief financial officer; and Christian Kleinerman, our senior vice president of products, who will join us for the Q&A session. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, products and features, long-term growth, and overall future prospects.