U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.00
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,844.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,997.50
    -16.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.50
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.45
    -0.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.20
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1485
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7270
    +0.1520 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,754.52
    -1,106.88 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.14
    -30.60 (-6.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Gaotu Techedu to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022

·2 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results ended September 30, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Gaotu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 (9:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 

+1-412-317-6061

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong: 

800-963-976

Mainland China:

400-120-6115

Passcode:

7874828

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through November 29, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode: 

1333222

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.gaotu.cn/home.

About Gaotu Techedu Inc.    

Gaotu is a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers educational services for college students and adults, non-academic tutoring services, and educational contents & digitalized learning products. Gaotu adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates every aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Gaotu Techedu Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@gaotu.cn

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: gotu@christensencomm.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaotu-techedu-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-22-2022-301671079.html

SOURCE Gaotu Techedu Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • Carvana Shares Plunge to Record Low as Used-Car Prices Fall Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. wiped out about half of its market value in just two trading sessions as the stock plunged to an all-time low on deepening gloom about used-car sales. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of Indi

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy on Sale and Never Look Back

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 stocks to buy on sale and never look back. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and current market trends and go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Buy on Sale and Never Look Back. In the third quarter of […]

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • Lidar makers Ouster, Velodyne announce all-stock merger

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses how Ouster and Velodyne stocks are trading following the announcement of a merger.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Falling Today

    With continued economic worries and quarterly earnings looming, investors are selling the lending platform's shares today.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $1.9 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $1.9 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • Why Generac's Stock Plummeted 34.9% in October

    Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 88.24% and 1.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Vroom (VRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Vroom (VRM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.47% and 16.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Jumia Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) fell 14% on Monday after the African online marketplace announced the departure of its co-chief executive officers. Jumia said co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down today. The company appointed Francis Dufay as acting CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement.