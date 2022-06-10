U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Gap between U.S. and European equity flows deepens-BofA

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors continued to pull out money from European equity funds while adding exposure to U.S. stocks as global markets recovered from the lows hit at the end of May, BofA said on Friday in a research note citing EPFR data for the week to Wednesday.

Overall, the asset class saw $12 billion worth of inflows. But it was the 17th week in a row of outflows for Europe with $2.1 billion leaving the space, hard hit by the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

By contrast, U.S. equity funds saw a fifth week of inflows worth $13.2 billion.

BofA analysts also said their 'Bull & Bear' indicator, which seeks to track market trends, had moved deeply into "extreme bearish" territory.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

