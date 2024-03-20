Gap Inc (GPS) Insider Sarah Gilligan Sells 4,865 Shares

Chief Supply Chain and Transformation Officer Sarah Gilligan of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has sold 4,865 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $23.7 per share, resulting in a total value of $115,299.50.

Gap Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in a highly competitive sector, with a focus on delivering innovative and fashionable products to its customers.

Over the past year, Sarah Gilligan has engaged in the sale of 56,440 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company's insider trading activities. Over the last twelve months, there have been no insider purchases and 21 insider sales for Gap Inc.

On the valuation front, Gap Inc's shares were trading at $23.7 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.419 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.96, which is above both the industry median of 18.405 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $23.7 and a GF Value of $12.80, Gap Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.85.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider trading patterns for insights into a company's performance and management's perspective on the stock's valuation. The recent sale by the insider at Gap Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders consider the implications of such transactions.

For more detailed information about the insider's transaction, the SEC filing can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing.

