Gap names Mattel executive as CEO - WSJ

(Reuters) - Gap has appointed Mattel executive Richard Dickson as its new chief executive officer, the retail groups's chairman and interim CEO told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Shares of the company were up 6.4% at $9.80 in premarket trade.

Last year, Gap's former CEO, Sonia Syngal, stepped down just after a liitle over two years into the role, as the apparel seller wrestled with weak demand for its casual attire and a slump in its stock price.

Gap and Mattel did not respond to a Reuters' requests for comment.

