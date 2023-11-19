Gap (NYSE:GPS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will pay a dividend of $0.15 on the 31st of January. The dividend yield will be 3.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Gap's stock price has increased by 74% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Gap's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 503% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 19%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 33%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Gap's earnings per share has shrunk at 45% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Gap's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Gap is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gap that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Gap not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

