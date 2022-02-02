U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.25
    +20.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,256.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,140.00
    +145.25 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7770
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,534.14
    -69.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.99
    +3.99 (+0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.21
    +443.73 (+1.64%)
     

GARDAWORLD LAUNCHES SESAMI: A TECH-ENABLED CASH ECOSYSTEM SOLUTION INTEGRATOR

·5 min read

  • Sesami acquires Dallas-based Tidel and Sweden-based Gunnebo Group's cash management business, laying the foundation for its software suite, intelligent device offering and global capabilities

  • Sesami, which will operate as an independent entity of GardaWorld, brings together industry leading cash management and cash automation business activities with over C$1.3 billion in revenues

MONTREAL AND DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), one of the largest security companies in the world, is pleased to announce the creation of Sesami Cash Management Technologies ("Sesami"), an innovative cash ecosystem performance and technology company. Sesami will operate as an independent entity of GardaWorld and will be led by Stéphane Gonthier, who joined GardaWorld in 2016 as CEO of its cash services business.

Sesami Logo

With global capabilities, Sesami is an open, integrated and sophisticated business intelligence platform offering customizable services including software, intelligent devices and managed services for end-to-end cash ecosystems and cash automation operations.

GardaWorld is also pleased to announce Sesami's acquisition of Dallas-based Tidel, a leading North American provider of cash automation solutions, and the signature of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Sweden-based Gunnebo Group's cash management business, comprising automated cash processing solutions, software and related services, with a leading market position in EMEA, LATAM and APAC for a combined consideration of approximately C$900M. With the integration of these two best-in-breed cash management and cash automation service providers, Sesami's platform will be powered by cutting-edge software and an unrivalled portfolio of intelligent devices with the capability to serve clients globally. Darren Taylor, CEO of Tidel, will lead Sesami's intelligent devices business and Christian Weisser, President of Gunnebo Cash Management, will lead Sesami's managed services business.

"The cash services industry is rapidly evolving and Sesami is poised to revolutionize it with a new, unique and tech-enabled service delivery model which is open, integrated, comprehensive and customizable. Only Sesami can offer clients a holistic view of the performance and management of the entire cash ecosystems, and this is a game changer for both clients, and the industry," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of GardaWorld.

"Sesami's open architecture approach will both simplify and optimize the outsourcing of end-to-end cash ecosystem management through a single-partner platform, committed to only bringing in the best-in-breed," said Stéphane Gonthier, Chief Executive Officer of Sesami. "We are extremely pleased to begin this journey with Tidel and Gunnebo's cash management business, two industry leaders and trusted partners in the market. Together, they form the foundation of Sesami's cash optimization platform, which will be powered by the best performing software on the market and able to offer advanced cash management solutions globally."

INTEGRATION OF TIDEL AND GUNNEBO CASH MANAGEMENT

Tidel and Gunnebo cash management will be joining Sesami, bringing with them a team of over 300 software, cash automation and product specialists and a comprehensive portfolio of cash automation solutions, including smart safes and cash recyclers all of which optimize the full cash ecosystem of financial institutions and consumer businesses.

"Tidel is proud and excited to play a foundational role in the creation of Sesami, which will be uniquely positioned to provide clients with access to a full suite of highly innovative cash ecosystem management services," said Darren Taylor, CEO of Tidel and Global Head of Sesami's Intelligent Devices business. "As Tidel embarks on this new chapter, we are committed to ensuring continuity for our clients by providing the same level of service and excellence for which we are best known. We will also continue to work closely with our existing cash industry partners, in line with Sesami's partnership approach to managed services."

"We are thrilled to join forces with other best-in-breed cash management providers and to have Gunnebo Cash Management's suite of highly-powerful technology solutions be at the core of a new player on the scene set to transform the industry. We look forward to bringing our unique expertise, solutions and global reach to Sesami's clients while continuing to serve existing clients," said Christian Weisser, President of Gunnebo Cash Management and Global Head of Sesami's Managed Services business.

SESAMI: REVOLUTIONIZING THE CASH MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY

As the cash industry evolves, there is a growing need to engage in a global revolution to integrate and completely digitalize operations and Sesami was created to address this market opportunity head-on. As an agile, one-stop-shop for consumer businesses and financial institutions looking to optimize and outsource their cash management activities, Sesami offers a trustworthy integrated solution to customers for cash ecosystem management.

In addition to providing real-time connection to its customers' cash ecosystems, Sesami integrates the full spectrum of cash management products and services. These include advisory, business intelligence and analytics; a comprehensive and customizable software suite for tracking, forecasting and data aggregation; managed product maintenance, cash-in-transit and processing services delivered by best-in-class third-party cash operators wherever our clients operate; and a vast array of leading intelligent cash automation and security device options, including Tidel and Gunnebo Cash Management solutions.

For more information visit www.sesami.io

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 120,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, we offer sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe. GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care, and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, we are proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.

Media Contact, GardaWorld Media Relations Team, media@garda.com, +1 514-845-8763

Sesami website screenshots

SOURCE Corporation de Sécurité Garda World

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses“The reason f

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • Why AT&T Stock Dropped Today

    What happened  Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) fell on Tuesday after the telecom titan said it would cut its cash payout to shareholders following the planned spinoff of its WarnerMedia business.  As of 2:40 p.

  • AMD beats Q4 earnings estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Q4 earnings for chip manufacturer AMD.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentAlphabet Stock S

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Google parent Alphabet beats Q4 expectations, revenue up 32%

    Google parent company Alphabet reported its Q4 earnings, beating expectations, as revenue jumped 32%.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.