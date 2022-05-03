Garden Pesticides Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Featuring Key Vendors BASF, Dupont Syngenta and Sumitomo Chemical Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Pesticides Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study considers a detailed scenario of the present garden pesticide market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The growing demand for the development of urban greens and other enhancements of urban greens has increased the application of pesticides with growing awareness among enthusiastic gardeners and other horticulturists. Yet considering the harmful effects of insecticides and over dependency on pesticides has brought a shift in the industry towards adopting organic or homemade remedies that are easily accessible and safe to use.



The garden pesticides market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Growing demand for innovative gardening concepts is driving the home and garden pesticides market growth. The growing trends for gardening on social media have also taken a huge leap in sharing and communicating various D.I.Y procedures and attracting a large chunk of enthusiastic gardeners during the forecasted period.

The popularity of Integrated pest management for home gardeners has positively impacted the demand for the global garden pesticides market. The understanding of the plant environments by home gardeners has increased the adoption of IPM to limit the pest population in garden and lawn areas.

Growing pest repellent plants in gardens is driving the garden pesticide market growth. Gardeners nowadays are looking forward to replacing the threat of low hygiene and maintenance in gardens by planting pest repellants that minimize the application of pesticides and help in producing effective yields.

The growing popularity of landscaping is also driving the home and garden pesticides industry, thus driving the market for pesticides. With the increase in population, the need to enhance and maintain public greens with healthier and greener neighborhoods has emerged.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Growing Demand for Innovative Gardening Concepts

Integrated Pest Management for Home Gardeners

Growing Of Pest Repellent Plants in Gardens

GLOBAL GARDEN PESTICIDE MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS



Herbicides account for the highest usage of pesticides in the home and garden sector, with more than 30 million pounds being applied to lawns and gardens. The increasing demand for urbanization has increased the concern of economically controlling weeds by replacing animal labor and mechanical forms of weed control.



Segmentation by Pesticide Type

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Segmentation by Raw Materials

Synthetic Pesticides

Natural Pesticides

Segmentation by Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Formulation Type

Liquid Formulation

Solid Formulation

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



China and India are also major players in the APAC region owing to major production and exports to their neighbouring countries.



Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

VENDOR ANALYSIS



The garden pesticide market is largely driven by the introduction of new products, price changes, and fierce rivalry by big giants like BAYER, BASF, Syngenta coupled with technological improvements. Based on technical specifications provided by customers, including numerous international organisations.



Key Vendors

BASF SE

Dupont

Monsanto

Syngenta AG

Sumitomo Chemical

Other Prominent Vendors

ADAMA Ltd.

The Andersons,Inc

Central Garden & Pet

Efekto

Espoma Organic

FMC Corporation

Bondie Products LLC

SC Johnson

Willert Home Products



