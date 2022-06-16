U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,654.77
    -135.22 (-3.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,871.22
    -797.31 (-2.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,603.73
    -495.43 (-4.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.03
    -82.11 (-4.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.33
    +2.02 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    +31.90 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.47 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    +0.0128 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3180
    -0.0770 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    +0.0188 (+1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0160
    -1.8030 (-1.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,031.23
    +359.75 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    -30.49 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

Gardner Capital Announces Solar Installation on a Multi-Family Housing Development in Melissa through the GCRE Impact Fund

·3 min read

DALLAS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a private equity firm specializing in multi-family housing and solar energy development and investment, announced its new multi-family housing complex in Melissa, Provision at Melissa, has received a funding commitment from the GCRE Impact Fund to install an on-site solar energy system, as part of its Sustainable Energy Commitment. The GCRE Impact Fund is part of Gardner Capital's Alternative Investments Platform, which provides funding for projects promoting clean energy for multi-family housing or upward social mobility.

New Solar Installation in Texas
New Solar Installation in Texas

Solar energy is the fastest-growing energy source in the United States, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. However, its use in multi-family housing generally remains low. With its Alternative Investments Fund, Gardner Capital aims to change that. Gardner Capital through the GCRE Impact Fund plans to deploy up to $500,000 annually to expand access to clean energy with grants and soft loans to both individuals and businesses submitting innovative proposals.

"We are thrilled to announce GCRE Impact Fund's funding commitment to install solar at Provision at Melissa. The project will greatly boost the availability and benefits of solar energy for families living in affordable housing in Melissa and make a positive impact in their lives," said Mike Koehler, VP, Solar Business Development at Gardner Capital.

Applicants can apply for funding from GCRE Impact Fund through the Alternative Investments Fund on Gardner Capital's website; funding is capped at $25,000 for any one specific proposal (subject to waiver for special considerations). All proposals that focus on increasing access to, or adoption of, renewable energy (or renewable energy related projects) will be considered with a preference for proposals that are also focused on serving low to moderate-income families or other underserved populations and communities

Located at 2650 East Melissa Road, in Melissa, Provision at Melissa is a multi-family community, which will offer 120 units. The solar addition, funded by the GCRE Impact Fund, will be yet another amenity offered at the property, which will also offer a fitness center, energy efficient appliances and a pool, among other amenities. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm and alternative investment platform with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner relationships. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, supporting upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and increasing access to capital for affordable housing, clean energy and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com

About GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans, grants and other equity – investing in neighborhoods, people and businesses with innovative small business concepts or investments with notable local and neighborhood impact. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Fund's investment goals and guidelines. The Fund is one of multiple socially focused Funds managed within the Alternative Investments Platform of Gardner Capital – focusing on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact – Funding Page

For additional information, please contact:
Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler
314-561-6065
mkoehler@gardnercapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gardner-capital-announces-solar-installation-on-a-multi-family-housing-development-in-melissa-through-the-gcre-impact-fund-301569780.html

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

    With the polar bear species in a fight for survival because of disappearing Arctic sea ice, a new distinct group of Greenland bears seem to have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow a small remote population to “hang on.” A team of scientists tracked a group of a few hundred polar bears in Southeast Greenland that they show are genetically distinct and geographically separate from others, something not considered before.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • Why beaten-down tech stocks could lead the next rally

    High-flying tech stocks have been some of the biggest losers amid this bear market slide, but these names might be leaders in the next rally.

  • Ford and GM Diverge on Dividend Policies. Here’s Why and What It Means.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout.

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • This Is Not a Volatile Market, It's a Declining Market

    Do not listen to any so-called expert telling you that this is "market volatility." The first rule to follow is that the stock market follows the bond market. Look at this chart and show me where you see volatility.

  • These 15 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 15 important value stocks that are losing value in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that are losing value in 2022, go directly to These 5 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022. Value stocks have provided investors with some much-needed relief from a devastating […]

  • 70% of economists in a new poll say America is headed for a recession in 2023. Here’s how pros say to approach investing in light of that

    It has taken the S&P 500 only 4 months, on average, to recoup losses from the 23 market corrections (declines of 10% to 20%) since World War II, and 14 months, on average, following the 10 “garden variety” bear markets (declines of 20% to 40%) during that same time period, according to data compiled by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Warren Buffett himself emphasizes the importance of investing for the long term and trying not to time the market, at least for most investors. “Don’t watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC back in 2016.

  • 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    A stock's price can be adjusted lower by a stock split or pushed higher by a reverse stock split. In reality, however, a stock's absolute price can impact the market's perception of that company. A handful of corporations even seem to make a point of maintaining an inflated stock price to suggest something of an elite status, while other companies prefer to keep their stocks' prices relatively modest so more small, would-be shareholders feel comfortable stepping into a position.