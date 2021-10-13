U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Garland Technology Announces Distribution Agreement with Multipoint GROUP

Multipoint Group
·3 min read

Garland Technology, today announced a new distribution agreement with Multipoint GROUP, a distributor of IT security solutions, to cover 5 countries in EMEA

KEFAR SABA, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Multipoint GROUP, a distributor of IT security solutions, to cover five countries in EMEA including Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Multipoint GROUP is focused on the distribution of IT security products, providing channel partners in the Mediterranean Area with reliable, proven, and supported solutions from industry-leading hardware and software vendors. Earlier this year, Multipoint GROUP announced a strategic alliance with Spanish-based distributor, Ingecom, to create powerful synergies on the commercial and technical levels across the Mediterranean Area.

Ingecom has been marketing Garland Technology’s solutions since 2016 in Spain, and more recently, Portugal and Italy. Now, with the alliance between the two distributors, Garland Technology will be able to increase its reach and develop a more unified channel strategy in the various countries covered.

“Partnering with Multipoint GROUP helps bring Garland’s network TAP and purpose-built packet broker solutions to new markets in the Mediterranean Area. Garland Technology is committed to growing through the channel, and it’s working with partners like Multipoint that we will be able to achieve growth in 2021 and beyond. After many years of working with the Ingecom team I am looking forward to seeing the strategic alliance between these two distributors strengthen our presence in the region, while also providing customers with more complete and comprehensive visibility and security solutions,” said Chris Bihary, CEO/Co-Founder of Garland Technology.

Ricardo Resnik, Owner and CEO, Multipoint GROUP: "We are excited about Garland joining our cyber strong distribution portfolio across EMEA, including Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Malta, and the UAE. Garland will bring organizations unparalleled visibility to everything industry's most reliable, economic, and easy to deploy network TAPs, network packet brokers, and cloud visibility solutions."

ABOUT Multipoint GROUP:
Multipoint GROUP is a leading distributor of Cyber Security and IT Solutions, providing channel partners in the Mediterranean Area and Middle East with reliable solutions backed by the world’s leading hardware and software vendors. The company was founded by Ricardo Resnik in 2009 in Israel. Multipoint GROUP works with over twenty vendors including Thycotic, TeamViewer, Qualys, Tenable, AT&T Security, PRTG, Progress Software, Firemon and Malwarebytes, ExtraHop, SealPath, and Varonis.

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:
Garland Technology is an industry leader of IT and OT network solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing simple, reliable, and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, Texas. For help identifying the right IT / OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit Garland Technology.com or @garland-technology-llc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Garland Technology
Mark Lennon
mark.lennon@garlandtechnology.com
+1-716-242-8498

Ricardo Resnik
MultiPoint Ltd
Hacharoshet 2, PO Box 2440
Kefar Saba No State or Province, 4464002
07-470-2701
https://multipoint.eu.com/


