Garlic Market Size to Grow by USD 4.05 Bn, Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits of Garlic to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the growth of the garlic market is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of garlic. The consumption of garlic in food can prevent sickness and boost the immune system. It also garlic helps reduce high blood pressure and prevents stroke and heart attacks. In addition, garlic has antioxidants that can prevent Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Thus, the rising awareness about the health benefits of garlic is encouraging people to consume garlic products such as garlic extracts and dehydrated garlic powder.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garlic Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garlic Market 2022-2026

The garlic market size is expected to grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

The market is also expected to face various challenges, such as the risk of diseases in garlic plants, during the forecast period. Various countries have faced production loss due to the occurrence of diseases in garlic plants. For example, garlic rust disease can affect the total yield of garlic bulbs. Therefore, the risk of diseases in garlic plants can negatively impact the production volume.

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Scope

The garlic market report covers the following areas:

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The garlic market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and international vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete on parameters such as the quality of the product. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the garlic market, including Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd., Beemster Garlic bv, Big Garlic, BJ Gourmet Garlic Farms, Christopher Ranch, Filaree Farm, FUENTE EL PINO, Gourmet Garlic Gardens, Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, John Boy Frams, McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm, Midwest Gourmet Garlic, Naturralis Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Patrice Newell, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, and The Garlic Gourmay.



Garlic Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography



Garlic Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist garlic market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the garlic market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the garlic market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of garlic market vendors

Related Reports

Poppy Seed Market Growth by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The poppy seed market size is projected to grow by USD 40.26 million from 2021 to 2026.

Maize Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The maize market share is expected to increase by USD 41.08 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Garlic Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.46

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 86%

Key consumer countries

China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd., Beemster Garlic bv, Big Garlic, BJ Gourmet Garlic Farms, Christopher Ranch, Filaree Farm, FUENTE EL PINO, Gourmet Garlic Gardens, Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, John Boy Frams, McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm, Midwest Gourmet Garlic, Naturralis Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Patrice Newell, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, and The Garlic Gourmay

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hardneck garlic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Softneck garlic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Bangladesh - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd.

  • 10.4 Beemster Garlic bv

  • 10.5 Filaree Farm

  • 10.6 FUENTE EL PINO

  • 10.7 Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 John Boy Frams

  • 10.9 Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 South West Garlic Farm

  • 10.11 The Garlic Co.

  • 10.12 The Garlic Farm

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Garlic Market 2022-2026
Global Garlic Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garlic-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-05-bn-increasing-awareness-about-health-benefits-of-garlic-to-boost-growth---technavio-301638734.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

