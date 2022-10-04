Garlic Market Size to Grow by USD 4.05 Bn, Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits of Garlic to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the growth of the garlic market is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of garlic. The consumption of garlic in food can prevent sickness and boost the immune system. It also garlic helps reduce high blood pressure and prevents stroke and heart attacks. In addition, garlic has antioxidants that can prevent Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Thus, the rising awareness about the health benefits of garlic is encouraging people to consume garlic products such as garlic extracts and dehydrated garlic powder.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Garlic Market 2022-2026

The garlic market size is expected to grow by USD 4.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The market is also expected to face various challenges, such as the risk of diseases in garlic plants, during the forecast period. Various countries have faced production loss due to the occurrence of diseases in garlic plants. For example, garlic rust disease can affect the total yield of garlic bulbs. Therefore, the risk of diseases in garlic plants can negatively impact the production volume.

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Scope

The garlic market report covers the following areas:

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The garlic market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and international vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete on parameters such as the quality of the product. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the garlic market, including Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd., Beemster Garlic bv, Big Garlic, BJ Gourmet Garlic Farms, Christopher Ranch, Filaree Farm, FUENTE EL PINO, Gourmet Garlic Gardens, Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, John Boy Frams, McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm, Midwest Gourmet Garlic, Naturralis Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Patrice Newell, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, and The Garlic Gourmay.

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Garlic Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist garlic market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the garlic market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the garlic market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of garlic market vendors

Garlic Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key consumer countries China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd., Beemster Garlic bv, Big Garlic, BJ Gourmet Garlic Farms, Christopher Ranch, Filaree Farm, FUENTE EL PINO, Gourmet Garlic Gardens, Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd., JIYAN FOOD INGREDIENTS, John Boy Frams, McFadden Family Vineyard and Farm, Midwest Gourmet Garlic, Naturralis Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Patrice Newell, Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd., South West Garlic Farm, The Garlic Co., The Garlic Farm, and The Garlic Gourmay Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardneck garlic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Softneck garlic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Bangladesh - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Australian Garlic Producers Pty Ltd.

10.4 Beemster Garlic bv

10.5 Filaree Farm

10.6 FUENTE EL PINO

10.7 Jining Forich Fruits and Vegetables Co. Ltd.

10.8 John Boy Frams

10.9 Shandong Liancheng Garlic Industry Co. Ltd.

10.10 South West Garlic Farm

10.11 The Garlic Co.

10.12 The Garlic Farm

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

