Wellbots knocks $150 off all Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

For some outdoor enthusiasts, wearables like Fitbit bands and even the Apple Watch just may not cut it. That’s when advanced fitness watches like those made by Garmin and Polar come in, but you’ll have to spend a pretty penny to get one. But Wellbots’ new sale could help you get one such smartwatch for less right now. Until December 24, all Garmin Fenix 6 smartwatches are $150 off, bringing the the Fenix 6 and Fenix 6S, the most affordable of the bunch, down to $449. In addition to having no sales tax outside New York, Wellbots also has free two-day shipping right now so there’s a good chance the watch will arrive before Christmas if you order soon.

Shop Fenix 6 sale at Wellbots Buy Fenix 6 at Wellbots - $449 Buy Fenix 6S at Wellbots - $449

Garmin puts almost all of its most advanced technology into Fenix wearables. They have a plethora of sensors, including heart rate monitors, blood oxygen sensors, built-in GPS, gyroscopes, altimeters, accelerometers, thermometers and more. They also have features like Garmin Pay, point-to-point navigation, LiveTrack capabilities and Bluetooth and ANT+ for connecting to accessories. They also track a crazy number of workouts, including running, cycling, hiking, swimming, skiing, snowboarding and more, so chances are whatever you like to do (both indoors and outdoors), you’ll be able to track it with a Fenix watch.

The Fenix 6 series also looks much nicer than previous Fenix watches. Both the Fenix 6 and 6S have stainless steel bezels and color displays that are designed to be visible even in direct sunlight. We also like them for their battery life — you’ll get at least nine days in smartwatch mode and at least 25 hours of life when using the GPS.

The Fenix Pro Solar and Sapphire editions are also on sale, and they add a few extra features into the mix. The Sapphire edition uses sapphire crystal on its lens while the Solar edition has “power glass,” which incorporates a transparent solar charging lens on top of the watch face. The Pro-level Fenix devices also have onboard storage for music, so you can take tracks and playlists with you to listen to even when you’re smartphone-free.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Latest Stories

  • Fed Decision Could Bring Bank Stocks Into Bull Market

    Traders waiting for a better moment to get into bank stocks may have gotten one.What Happened: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board released a statement after markets closed on Friday that clears the way for major banks to restart share repurchases.The decision was part of the Fed's stress-testing of banks amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic. The board, seeing healthy capital reserves among the banks, passed the 33 firms it tested while also allowing them to restart limited share repurchasing. Such purchases had been paused earlier in the pandemic.Why It Matters: Though they have not done poorly, bank stocks haven't benefited as much from the 2020 bull market as other some other industries.The decision could change this going into the new year, as stock repurchases add support to share prices by boosting demand.According to Bloomberg, six biggest U.S. banks could buy back as much as $11 billion of shares in the first quarter of next year.Trading Action: The Fed announcement came at 4:30 EST on Friday. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF), which includes major banks JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in its holdings, closed up 3% in afterhours trading from Friday's close of $28.49. Photo credit: Joe Mabel, WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Klarna Could Follow Affirm Holdings In Delaying Anticipated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Fintech IPO * Ouch. Airbnb Hosts Missed Email Offering Them Pre-IPO Shares: NPR(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump Signs Bill That Could Lead To Delisting Of Chinese Stocks Including Nio, Li, Xpeng, Alibaba

    U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a bill calling for the delisting of foreign companies that don't adhere to the same accounting transparency standards that securities regulators impose on public U.S. firms.Why It Matters: The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act takes aim at Chinese companies and drew rare strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress before arriving on Trump's desk.The act says delisting could happen if a given company doesn't comply with audit inspections three years in a row.China's government does not allow the board to perform audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in the US. Audit inspections are performed on other U.S.-listed companies by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, set up after accounting scandals such as the one that blew up Enron in the early 2000s.Chinese companies listed in the U.S. have been embroiled in financial scandals in the past -- including Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (OTC: LKNCY) this year, which led to a Nasdaq delisting.Sixteen Chinese companies have delisted since February 2019, according to a government report in October.Carson Block, who has made himself a short-selling star through his investigations into Chinese companies, has called for the delisting of Chinese firms, saying to Bloomberg last month: "This is China and the Chinese stock promotion, manipulation fraud machine laughing in the face of the SEC."What's Next: Markets now await any news on specific delistings. The bill could affect 217 Chinese companies, including popular stocks such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI).But because of the three-year compliance timeline in the act, delistings may not be imminent.The author of this article holds shares in Luckin Coffee and an inverse ETF that tracks the downward performance of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.Photo credit: Xpeng Motor Technology Ltd.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Klarna Could Follow Affirm Holdings In Delaying Anticipated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Fintech IPO * FTSE Russell To Drop 8 Chinese Companies From Some Indices, In Response To US Blacklist(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these three dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Titans Aren't Leading The Stock Market Rally (Good); 3 Dow Giants Set To Jump

    The stock market rally is healthy without tech titans leading. Nike and JPMorgan are set to jump Monday. Tesla joins the S&P 500.

  • Tesla Stops Gigafactory Berlin Construction Due To Missing $100M Deposit: Report

    While Gigafactory Berlin construction has been moving at a fast pace, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a few setbacks, including stopping tree clearing due to animal rights activists court cases.Now, a report from Electrek says Tesla has missed a $100 million security deposit, which is causing things to go on hold temporarily. Tesla didn't obtain overall approval to build Gigafactory Berlin, according to Electrek, and is operating with partial approvals to keep advancing the project at a quicker pace.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.The deposit is needed in case the project is never finished. In the event that happens, Tesla would be responsible to pay for the demolition. The $100 million deposit covers that possibility, although at this point it seems unlikely.The payment was supposedly due on Dec. 17.Photo courtesy of TeslaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Hopes To Visit China Next Month Amid Start Of Model Y Production * Video Shows Tesla Model Y Production Beginning In China(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    The group offers good appreciation potential, while providing some downside protection if the stock market falters in 2021.

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2021

    Bank of America just unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But the bank might hope its picks do better than they did in 2020.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority.The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Boards of Directors want accountability, and company officers are held to both standards. So, when they start buying up their own company’s stock, it’s a sign that investors should investigate further.Government regulators, in an effort to level the informational playing field, have required that insiders regularly publish their stock transactions, making it a simple matter for investors to follow them. Even better, TipRanks collates the information in the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page, and provide tools and data filters to easily browse through raw data. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you.Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)We’ll start with the popular Del Taco, the California-based taco chain. Del Taco boasts a $344 million market cap, over 600 restaurants, and a loyal fan base, giving it a solid foundation in the fast-food franchise market. Most of the company’s locations are west of the Mississippi, but the company has been making inroads to the eastern US.Like many brick-and-mortar, traffic-dependent businesses, Del Taco has had a hard year. The coronavirus crisis had dampened traffic, social and economic lockdown policies have reduced income streams. The company has started to recover, however. After heavy net losses early in the year, EPS has returned to positive numbers, and revenue in Q3, $120 million, was up more than 15% sequentially. The share price, which fell by two-thirds at the height of the economic crisis last winter, has regained its losses. TACO is now trading up 17% for the year.The insiders are bullish on the stock. The most recent purchase, helping tip the sentiment needle into positive territory, is from Board member Eileen Aptman, who bought up 88,952 shares, shelling out over $650,000. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan covers Del Taco, and he rates the shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $13 shows the extent of his confidence, indicating room for 40% upside growth. (To watch Setyan’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Setyan wrote, “We believe TACO's current valuation is predicated on an overly pessimistic assessment of its medium- to long-term fundamentals in a post-COVID QSR environment… Even with what we believe are conservative comp, unit growth, and margin assumptions through 2022, we estimate 12% EPS growth in 2022. We estimate 1% of incremental comp would equate to $0.04-0.06 in incremental EPS and every 10 bps of incremental margin equates to $0.01 in incremental EPS in our model.”Overall, there is little action on the Street heading Del Taco's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the stock. An additional Hold rating means TACO qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $11, and implies a potential upside of ~19%. (See TACO stock analysis on TipRanks)CuriosityStream (CURI)Next up is CuriosityStream, an online video streaming channel in the educational segment. CuriosityStream specializes in factual video content, and offers services by subscription. The channel claims over 13 million subscribers globally. Its founder, John Hendricks, first gained fame creating the Discovery Channel, a similarly themed cable TV channel, in 1985.CuriosityStream is new to the public markets, having IPO’d earlier this year through a merger with Software Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a ‘blank check’ company to make the deal. It’s no surprise to see insiders make large purchases in new stocks, but the moves on CuriosityStream deserve note. John Hendricks made three large purchases earlier this month, buying up blocs of 15,473 shares, 26,000 shares, and 11,684 shares over a four-day period. Hendricks paid $473,561 for the new shares.Covering the stock for B. Riley, analyst Zack Silver wrote, “We see CURI as well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning global streaming market by establishing itself as the go-to factual programmer for the post pay TV era. CURI's subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is differentiated not only by the sheer volume of curated factual titles available on the platform but also by its compelling price point… we expect that CURI’s strategy of monetizing its content through multiple revenue streams will enable a more efficient path to scale…”Silver rates the stock a Buy, and his $16 price target implies a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Silver’s track record, click here)CURI has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 2 recent Buy reviews. The average price target is $14, suggesting this stock has room to grow ~23% from the current trading price of $11.50. (See CURI stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegheny Technologies (ATI)Last but not least is Allegheny Technologies, a metallurgy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allegheny has two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which specializes in titanium-based and nickel-based alloys, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions, which includes stainless and specialty steels, electrical steels, duplex alloys, and zirconium, hafnium, and niobium alloys. The company’s metal technology is used in the electrical industry, automotive sector, aerospace, and in oil & gas production.Allegheny’s revenues and shares are down this year, as the company has been buffeted by the corona crisis. Disruptions in supply chains, distributions networks, and customer orders have all had a negative impact, as have social and economic shutdown policies. Quarterly revenues have fallen by 37%, from $955 million in Q1 to $598 million in the third quarter. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.All of this would seem to make ATI a poor stock choice, but the company has used the time to retrench wisely, and reorient its production models.Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan pointed this out when he bumped his stance earlier this month from Neutral to Buy. He wrote, “We are upgrading ATI to Buy from Hold following the Company’s planned exit from commodity stainless. This move alters ATI’s historical risk profile by removing the most volatile vertical… Parting with ATI’s heritage in stainless has been a long sought-after investor goal; exiting now also allows ATI to avoid maintenance and a potential inventory overbuild during the recovery phase.”In addition, Sullivan notes that business in the aerospace sector will likely recover soon, providing a boon for Allegheny: “with the 737-MAX return to service, Airbus A320 production upward pressure, and vaccines at hand the more focused aerospace ATI core will directly correlate to an aero recovery.”Sullivan's Buy rating comes with a $21 price target that implies room for 27% growth over the coming 12 months. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Turning to the insider trades, we find that the company’s CFO and SVP, Donald Newman, purchased 12,500 shares this month, paying over $210K for the bloc. His total holding is now 80,042 shares, valued at $1.3 million.All in all, Allegheny gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split among 4 reviews, of 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $16.32 and the $18.25 average price target implies ~12% upside potential.(See ATI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ray Dalio says son killed in Connecticut car accident

    Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio has tweeted about the death of his 42-year-old son, killed this week in a car accident.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 ways to keep your finances healthy during COVID

    Here are lessons from the investing legend on how to survive the pandemic financially.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" would cost you thousands.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Beware of FuelCell Energy, Especially as the Hype Winds Down

    The surging investor interest in green energy plays sent FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to levels not seen in years. But even at current levels, FCEL stock is still nowhere near the $25 pre-split price last seen in 2018. Source: Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock Investors have a very good reason to distrust management. Whenever the stock stages a sharp rally, the company sells shares. Also, the most recent fourth-quarter results are hardly inspiring. Equity Offering Pressures FCEL Stock On Dec. 2, FuelCell announced the sale of 34,518,539 shares for $6.50. Although the stock rallied from there in the days that followed, positive sentiment for clean energy stocks helped FuelCell’s issuance look attractive. The company said it will raise $128.8 million from the sale of 19,822,219 shares. $95.5 million, or 14,696,320 shares, from selling stockholders will not go to FuelCell.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The company will use the proceeds to pay down amounts owed from its credit agreement with Orion Energy Partners. It will also use some of the funds to pay the principal redemption price on preferred stock. One of its subsidiaries holds those shares. Momentum Fade a Big Risk The clean energy boom in the stock market could end at any time. That would put an end to the buying momentum for companies like FuelCell. On Sept. 29, the company announced the pricing of 43.5 million shares at $2.10, raising $91.35 million. The stock sale followed a few weeks after the weak third-quarter report. 7 Growth Stocks You Don’t Want to Sleep On FuelCell posted revenue of $18.7 million, down by 17.6% from last year. It lost 7 cents a share on a GAAP basis. When it posted an adjusted EBITDA of -$5.64 million, the stock should have fallen and stayed there. Major issues at the Bridgeport Facility is adding to its losses. As the filing indicated, “POSCO Energy filed a complaint in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the “Court”) purportedly seeking to enforce its rights as a stockholder of the Company to inspect and make copies and extracts of certain books and records of the Company.” If it loses the case, FuelCell will have legal expenditures and settlement costs that will drain its cash on hand. Hydrogen Economy Speculators are betting that the change in political leadership will result in a boom for the hydrogen economy. Regulations for reducing pollution will lead to increasing support for companies supplying zero-emission fuel solutions. FuelCell is in a good position to market its tri-generation hydrogen technology platform. It has a new facility at the port of Long Beach, California. The project will power the Toyota facilities. Plus, the hydrogen generation will power Toyota’s zero-emission fuel cell trucks and consumer vehicles. By helping automobile manufacturing lower its emissions, it will enable a world empowered by clean energy. Several Warnings Conservative investors should not ignore the several warnings for investing in FuelCell. As flagged by Stock Rover, the short percentage of its stock float is 11.8%. The warnings also highlight the company posting negative cash for nearly a decade. This suggests that unless revenue outpaces expenditures, FuelCell will keep coming back to the equity market to sell shares. It will raise cash while diluting existing shareholders. Analysts are equally cautious on FuelCell’s prospects, although only three analysts cover the stock. All of them rank the stock as a “hold” with a $6.75 price target (according to Tipranks). Your Takeaway No one knows when the clean energy bubble will end. The sector is fraught with companies like FuelCell promising zero-emission solutions. Yet, costs keep climbing and losses continue to mount. The stock will reward swing traders who are nimble enough to get in and out of the stock before the market does. Buy-and-hold investors should look elsewhere. Chances are high that FuelCell will trend lower, failing to recover from recent stock price peaks. Disclosure: On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get original insight that helps improve investment returns. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Beware of FuelCell Energy, Especially as the Hype Winds Down appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Wells Fargo, Caterpillar And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he believes in Charlie Scharf, the CEO of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). (The Federal Reserve Board gave banks the greenlight to restart share buybacks after the market close Friday.)MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is a winner, said Cramer. He likes infrastructure plays.Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) could go to $200, said Cramer. He likes Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) more.Cramer likes Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) for that crowded space.Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is too hard to own, said Cramer. If he had bought it at a lower price, he would be selling now.Cramer would hold on to Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) even though it has already doubled. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Fast Money' Picks For December 21(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Chip Stocks That Can Rise Even More in 2021

    The world’s growing appetite for 5G phones and other high-performance technology will mean more demand for semiconductors, according to Wells Fargo.

  • Will AT&T Or Verizon Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) or Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock would grow the most by 2022.AT&T Vs. Verizon Stock In 2020 wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices, including 63 million regular customers and 16 million prepaid customers.The consumer and entertainment segment, the company's second-largest revenue stream, includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses, serving 20 million television and 14 million internet access customers.Meanwhile, Verizon is primarily a wireless business (70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). The company serves about 89 million regular and 4 million prepaid customers. Verizon connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier.As AT&T and Verizon are the nation's largest wireless carriers, it's expected they will be the most viable companies competing for the largest market share of 5G cellular technology in the coming years.Many respondents cited how they see Verizon leading the way in providing the most reliable 5G coverage in the near-term, and also noted the current video streaming partnership the company holds with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and music streaming partnership with Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) as reasons Verizon is all the more attractive in 2021. Among the respondents, 62% told us Verizon will grow more over the next year, while 38% believe AT&T will experience greater gains by the end of 2022.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo from Pixabay. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE's Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Xpeng Or Li Auto Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Extra Capital Raised For Next Stage Of EV Boom?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • Play Plug Power Without Being Played for a Fool

    Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is having itself a year. To be precise, Plug Power stock is up more than 430% in the last six months. After five years of watching the company’s stock tread water, investors in the manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells have been rightfully rejoicing. Source: Halfpoint/ShutterStock.com And if you’ve been on the sidelines during this run-up, you may have some fear of missing out. But before you indulge that fear, it’s important to take stock (no pun intended) of both the good and bad surrounding Plug Power stock. The Race Is On I’m not referring to the numerous companies that are attempting to bring a novel coronavirus vaccine to market. That race is ongoing as well.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’m referring to the race for supremacy in the renewable energy field. Specifically, are you team batteries or fuel cells? I know it’s not necessarily a binary choice. But momentum is building on both sides. 7 Growth Stocks You Don’t Want to Sleep On The electric vehicle (EV) bubble is being expanded by improvements in battery technology. This is a crucial piece to making an EV future possible. Currently batteries dominate the clean energy transportation space. And Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with its lithium-ion batteries, represents a significant threat to fuel cell technology in general. And in terms of passenger cars, fuel cell technology lags behind. Nevertheless, fuel cell technology is finding its way into niche markets. In fact, one of the reasons for Plug Power stock’s recent surge was expansion of its ongoing contract with Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Walmart has been using Plug Power fuel cells in its forklifts for years and now may be expanding the applications for the technology. I chose the analogy to a Covid-19 vaccine because, like the vaccine, the fuel cell versus electric battery debate will likely not be an “either or” but a “both and” situation. However, the fact that fuel cells are entering the debate is bullish for Plug Power. But entering the debate won’t be enough. Right now Plug Power sees its addressable market as being about $30 billion. But as Faizan Farooque recently wrote, that $30 billion is a drop in the bucket compared to the broader EV market which is expected to climb to more than $800 billion by 2027. Revenue Is Increasing In the company’s most recent earnings report it saw an 89% year-over-year increase in net revenue. And Matt McCall recently told InvestorPlace readers that analysts are bullish on the company’s future revenue: Analysts expect revenue to ring in at around $324 million this year, up nearly 37% from 2019… What’s more, in 2021, analysts expect another strong year of growth, up almost 36% to $440 million. In the same article, McCall commented that the outlook for 2022 is for revenue of more than $567 million. Profit Remains Elusive There are several cautionary notes about Plug Power stock. But perhaps the biggest caution with the stock at its current level is the company’s lack of profitability. To be sure, the needle is heading in the right direction. The company expects to be EBITDA profitable by the end of 2024. As Mark Hake points out, EBITDA profit is not the same as net income profits or cash flow. Nevertheless it would be the beginning. And with Plug Power projecting larger revenue in the coming years, it may meet this objective earlier. A Low-Cost Way to Test Plug Power Stock What goes up frequently goes down. And when the reality of developing renewable energy collides with the expectation for renewable energy stocks, things may not end well. Still it’s hard to not take a position in hydrogen fuel cells. But it’s not a sector to enter into without your eyes wide open. There are no sure things at this point. For my money, I think you can look at one of the many clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to this sector without putting all your chips in with a handful of equities. One ETF that offers significant exposure to Plug Power stock is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN). On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over six years. He has been writing for Investor Place since 2019. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Play Plug Power Without Being Played for a Fool appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Will GE's Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) will reach $20 by 2022.GE Stock Forecast General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksGE trades around $11 at publication time, off the 52-week low of $5.48, and about 73% of Benzinga traders and investors said GE will reach $20 per share by 2022.Our study revealed investors saying GE Healthcare's footprint in the health care industry could prove valuable amid increased demand for radiopharmaceuticals and general medical imaging procedures. Others believe GE will see a boost to their core business of gas turbines and jet engines once the pandemic has subsided.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia CommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Learn a Lesson From Luckin Coffee — and Avoid It in the Process

    You may remember Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) as the ticker symbol LK. That’s no longer the case. After revelations this past year, Luckin Coffee stock was relegated to the over-the-counter market.  Source: NewsToday / Shutterstock.com This was once a promising growth stock, but it led investors astray when top management was dishonest about sales, among other things. While the company looked like it was about to go from modest coffeehouse to perennial powerhouse, Luckin just couldn’t resist cooking the books.  So, rather than burning its coffee, the company burned its investors. And while it was a great growth story then and showed plenty of promise, it was also a dishonest representation of the opportunity investors are seeing in China. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips My point? Let Luckin Coffee stock serve as your reminder to do your due diligence.  Luckin Coffee Stock in a Nutshell Before it got caught, there was writing on the wall for Luckin Coffee stock. Specifically, Muddy Waters had published research about its questionable accounting practices. That work was published on Jan. 31.  7 Growth Stocks You Don't Want to Sleep On The report came just a few weeks after Luckin hit an all-time high and the news sent a jolt of volatility into the share price. Shares fell as much as 27% in a single day. However, Luckin was able to recover some of those losses, ending lower by “just” 10.7% on the day.  Then on Feb. 3, the company denied the report, buying investors some time to assess the news.  However, the truth always catches up. On Apr. 2, shares plunged as low as 81% after the company said it had accounting irregularities regarding its revenue. Days later, it was halted for more than a month.  The worst part about all of this? Not only did the company defraud investors, but it hadn’t even been public for a year at that point. It’s stint on the public market was impressive and had bulls looking for a long-term home run. Instead, they were beaned in the batter’s box and rather than trotting to first, they were ruled out.  What can we take out of this? Well, I’d love to sit here and say every investor should do their forensic due diligence. However, the reality is that many won’t because it’s too hard or takes up too much time. Heck, look at how many pros missed this one.  But where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Bulls had a few months to bail out on Luckin once the reports were published. Many didn’t. So, while not every published short report equates to fraud, I’m suggesting we look at even our favorite stocks with an open mind.  Now What? Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Now traded on OTCMKTS, shares in Luckin Coffee stock were up 79% as of Dec. 16 from the August low. Then on Dec. 17, shares rocketed higher by almost 100% on the day. Today, the stock is even higher at $10.24. So, is that a sign to jump in? No — it’s time to move on. Whether you were burned by this name or not, investors should part ways with the coffee company.  Why? Because once a stock is relegated to the pink sheets, there’s a very good reason that it’s there. So, while Luckin may further recover, it’s too tainted to buy. Don’t get sucked into a low-liquidity over-the-counter asset by trying to catch this falling knife.  Instead, just take Luckin as a lesson learned to do better due diligence, no matter how bullish or bearish the market is on a particular security.  Moreover, there’s something else to keep in mind with this stock. The news with Luckin dealt a blow to the reputation of Chinese stocks and that’s not fair. Luckin was the first Chinese stock with accounting issues and it won’t be the last. But as investors, we can’t paint the entire group of Chinese stocks with the same brush. So, while the Luckin situation reminds us to be wary, it also doesn’t discredit the many Chinese businesses that are absolutely crushing it. Remember, China has a population of 1.4 billion. Its economic growth also outpaces most of the developed world, while its middle class is larger than the entire U.S. population.  There is opportunity in China. Just no longer with Luckin Coffee stock.  On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors –by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post Learn a Lesson From Luckin Coffee — and Avoid It in the Process appeared first on InvestorPlace.