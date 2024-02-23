Garmin Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 8.1% to US$134. Revenues were US$5.2b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$6.71, an impressive 27% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Garmin's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.76b in 2024. This would be a decent 10% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dive 20% to US$5.36 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.66 in 2024. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Garmin after the latest results; whilethe analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a minor downgrade to per-share earnings expectations.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 5.8% to US$134. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Garmin analyst has a price target of US$165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$118. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 9.0% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.9% annually. So although Garmin is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

