Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.73

The board of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.73 per share on the 29th of March. The dividend yield will be 2.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Garmin's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Garmin's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Garmin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.80 total annually to $2.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Garmin has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Garmin's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Garmin that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Garmin not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

