Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.75

Garmin Ltd.'s (NYSE:GRMN) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 28th of June to $0.75, with investors receiving 2.7% more than last year's $0.73. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

Garmin's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Garmin's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Garmin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.80 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Garmin has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Garmin Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Garmin that you should be aware of before investing. Is Garmin not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

