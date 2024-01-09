Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.73

The board of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of March, with investors receiving $0.73 per share. This means the annual payment is 2.4% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Garmin's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Garmin's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Garmin Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.80 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.0% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Garmin Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Garmin has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.6% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Garmin Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 8 Garmin analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

