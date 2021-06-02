Garmin's latest premium running watch can automatically call for help

Garmin is adding two more smartwatches to its lineup. The entry-level Forerunner 55 brings in some more general smartwatch features, while the Forerunner 945 LTE is aimed at fitness fanatics.

As the name suggests, you won't need to have your phone nearby to stay connected with the Forerunner 945 LTE (though a subscription plan is required). You’ll be able to share the real-time location and route for your run or ride with family and friends through the LiveTrack feature, along with your pace and mileage updates. Your loved ones can send you messages of support as text or audio during an event as well.

Perhaps the most important features on the Forerunner 945 LTE are the ones that connect you with help when you need it. The wearable can send a message to your emergency contacts through the incident detection and assistance features. The assistance plus option can automatically share your name and location with a 24/7 monitoring and response team, which can contact and coordinate with emergency services if you feel unsafe or the watch senses an incident has occurred.

You can also expect detained training data, activity tracking and performance monitoring. There are several more typical smartwatch features like Garmin Pay, music storage and notifications from a connected phone.

As for the battery life, the Forerunner 945 LTE lasts for up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, according to Garnin, and seven hours in GPS mode when you’re listening to music and using the LiveTrack feature over LTE. The device comes in whitestone or black. It costs $650 and it's available now.

Forerunner 55

Meanwhile, the Forerunner 55 offers an improvement over the battery life of its predecessor, the Forerunner 45, according to Garmin. It'll run for up to two weeks on a single charge in smartwatch mode (twice as long as the Forerunner 45) and up to 20 hours in GPS, compared with 13 hours on the 45.

It has a number of health-centric features, including respiration rate monitoring, hydration tracking, relaxation reminders, and menstrual and pregnancy tracking. Runners can use it to track their time, distance, speed, pace and heart rate data. It'll display your recovery time and finish time estimations, and offer PacePro pacing strategies.

You'll also have access to daily suggested workouts and Garmin Coach. There are safety features as well, including a way to share a message with your location to your contacts. The Forerunner 55 costs $200. It's also available now in black, white or aqua.