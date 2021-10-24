Garmin smartwatches are up to 52 percent off at Amazon for today only

Now is a prime opportunity to buy a fitness watch for those cool-weather workouts. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Garmin smartwatches that knocks up to 52 percent off the price of the wearables. The sweetest deals may be in the middle of the pack, though. The athletics-oriented Forerunner 45 is down to an all-time low of $120 (40 percent off), while the general-purpose Vivoactive 4 is at its own record low of $190 (46 percent off).

Buy Forerunner 45 on Amazon - $120 Buy Vivoactive 4 on Amazon - $190

The steepest discount is on the higher-end Forerunner 935 ($240, or 52 percent off), while deals also apply to the smaller Forerunner 45S and Venu Sq Music.

The Forerunner 45 remains a solid choice if you're just starting to take your fitness routine seriously. You can track your heart rate and detailed stats (such as max oxygen volume) for activities like running, yoga and beyond. The Vivoactive 4, meanwhile, steps things up with Pulse Ox tracking, local music playback from services like Spotify and even animated workout instructions you can follow on your wrist. Both are longevity champs with seven to eight days in regular smartwatch mode, and six to 14 hours of GPS-based use.

The caveats are more to do with the age of the designs and Garmin's focus. The Forerunner 45 and Vivoactive 4 are both from 2019, for example. They're still well-supported, but they won't pack the features of the company's latest models. There's also little doubt Garmin prioritizes fitness above general smartwatch features. You won't get a rich app ecosystem like you might with an Apple Watch or Wear OS device. Still, you probably won't object if you're more interested in optimizing your workouts than checking the weather — particularly at these prices.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.