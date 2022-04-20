Garmin unveils new Vívosmart fitness tracker after nearly four years

Garmin has launched the latest iteration of the Vívosmart fitness tracker, the long-awaited Vívosmart 5 . It’s been nearly four years since Garmin released the previous iteration of the Vívosmart, and for the most part, the new model doesn’t fix what wasn’t broken. It still has the same slim appearance as its predecessor, albeit with a much larger OLED screen and an interchangeable band.

Unlike older models, the Vívosmart has a connected GPS, so it can connect to your smartphone to track the distance, speed and pace of your runs and bike rides. It includes 14 different modes for activity tracking, including everything from yoga to HIIT workouts to breathwork.

For those who need more than the basics, the Vívosmart 5’s lack of ECG sensors and built-in GPS may be a dealbreaker. Fitness trackers have only grown more advanced since Garmin released the Vívosmart 4 in 2018. The latest models from Apple and Fitbit are packed with multiple health-tracking features, GPS support and state-of-the-art sensors. Garmin's pricier models include bells and whistles like the Fenix 7's multi-LED flashlight and the Instinct 2's solar charging ability. But for those looking for a solid wearable that can track activity levels, sleep, menstrual cycles, blood oxygen levels and stress, the Vívosmart 5 could be a strong contender.

The Vívosmart 5’s battery claims to last for 7 days on a single charge, but that’s only if you don’t enable the pulse ox or sleep tracking features. It is both swim- and shower-proof, and the silicon band is available in three different colors: cool mint, black and white. The Vívosmart 5 retails for $150, putting it roughly at the same price point as the latest Fitbit Charge and a number of Garmin watches, including the Forerunner 45S.