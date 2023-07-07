Garmin's (NYSE:GRMN) Dividend Will Be $0.73

The board of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of September, with investors receiving $0.73 per share. The dividend yield will be 2.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Garmin's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Garmin was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 28.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Garmin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.80 total annually to $2.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.0% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Garmin's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Garmin has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.6% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Garmin's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Garmin has the ability to continue this into the future. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Garmin analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Garmin not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

