U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,098.00
    -22.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,751.00
    -161.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,513.00
    -92.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.50
    -11.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.37
    +0.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.40
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    -3.0380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -24.79 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8530
    +0.9520 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,527.83
    -1,671.87 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.31
    -38.25 (-5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,057.39
    +141.50 (+0.51%)
     

GARNIER MALAYSIA KICKS OFF GARNIER GREEN BEAUTY INITIATIVE WITH PANTAI REMIS BEACH CLEANUP

·2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier Malaysia recently held its first beach clean-up at Pantai Remis in Kuala Selangor as part of its environmental initiative under its Garnier Green Beauty commitments. In 2022, Garnier Malaysia and the Malaysian Nature Society are collaborating to tackle plastic pollution in the country with Pantai Remis being the first of five planned beach clean-ups nationwide.

GARNIER MALAYSIA KICKS OFF GARNIER GREEN BEAUTY INITIATIVE WITH PANTAI REMIS BEACH CLEANUP
GARNIER MALAYSIA KICKS OFF GARNIER GREEN BEAUTY INITIATIVE WITH PANTAI REMIS BEACH CLEANUP

Green Beauty is Garnier's global initiative of an end-to-end approach to sustainability. This commitment has ambitious 2025 targets to dramatically reduce Garnier's overall environmental impact. The 2025 sustainability goals include ensuring all products to be made with zero virgin plastic, as well as changes to packaging to ensure that all materials are reusable, recyclable, or compostable. Taking green measures at all steps of the brand's value chain, Garnier commits to having 100% of their industrial sites to be carbon neutral by 2025. Garnier also aims to empower 1,000 communities through their Solidarity Sourcing program.

Locally, Garnier Malaysia has initiated activities such as beach clean-ups, alongside school workshops nationwide to educate both students and teachers on plastic waste and recycling. These school workshops are held in partnership with the Malaysian Nature Society, spanning across the year until December 2022.

Present at the Pantai Remis beach clean-up were 80 participants from Garnier Malaysia, Watsons Malaysia as well as the Malaysian Nature Society. The participants gathered at Pantai Remis despite the challenging rainy weather to partake in the first organized beach clean-up.

Chris Chan, Head of Garnier Malaysia said, "Tackling the plastic crisis in our country is a crucial step towards a greener and sustainable environment. Through the Garnier Green Beauty campaign, we hope to encourage Malaysians as well as our consumers to make sustainable choices and take a stand to choose recycling and sustainability. Aside from this, we will also be organizing educational school workshops nationwide to further educate and nurture our future Green Heroes. We also have the Hero Hijau initiative which empowers our customers to join us in making a difference where with every purchase of a Garnier product, we will educate one student on plastic waste reduction."

I.S. Shanmugaraj, Executive Director of Malaysian Nature Society who also participated in the event said, "MNS is continuously looking to work with partners who are committed to a greener environment and a sustainable future. We are also pleased to work and have Garnier onboard with us as this shows their dedication towards making a difference as well as promoting education on recycling."

For more information on the Garnier Green Beauty campaign, visit www.garnier.com.my/green-beauty or follow Garnier Malaysia on Facebook or Instagram.

 

SOURCE Garnier Malaysia

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Westinghouse, Bloom Energy in nuclear, hydrogen deal

    Westinghouse Electric and Bloom Energy announced Monday they would partner on the production of clean hydrogen based in the nuclear power market. The letter of intent between Cranberry Township-based Westinghouse and Bloom (NYSE: BE) calls for the two companies to work together on the development of a large-scale high-temperature integrated electrolysis system that would create large amounts of clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is being billed as the next, carbon-free fuel source and manufacturers, technology companies and energy companies are pushing hard on the technology and commercialization ahead of net-zero climate goals.

  • Solar Stocks Up As Biden Announces Plan To Re-Energize Solar

    President Biden boosted solar stocks Monday, as the industry expects an executive action to prohibit new tariffs on solar imports for two years.

  • Intermap Wins Two More Contracts for National Mapping Initiative in Colombia

    Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced it has been awarded two more contracts with the Instituto Geofráfico Agustín Codazzi (IGAC) to provide digital terrain models (DTMs) to support the Colombian government's management of natural resources. Total contracts awarded under the Task Orders announced today, which will be completed within the next 30 days, exceed $660

  • IUCN and Huawei call for greater technology adoption to protect nature

    The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Huawei, and conservation project partners came together today to call for an increased global drive to develop and deploy new technologies to better protect the Earth.

  • New York Mining 'Ban' Is a Green Opportunity

    Late last week, New York’s Senate passed a moratorium impacting bitcoin mining in the state. It’s not a ban of proof-of-work mining per se, but instead a two-year freeze on starting up new bitcoin mining facilities that rely on carbon-based fuel. Whether it passes or not, mining at home or starting new industrial plants that use renewable sources of energy would still be allowed.

  • 25-year-old drowns swimming in Texas on trip to visit girlfriend, cops say. ‘Tragic’

    They were visiting a Texas state park, officials said.

  • $6 for a gallon of gas? Try nearly $10 in this coastal California town

    Gas prices continue to rise; at Schlafer's Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino, a gallon of regular is $9.60, about $3 higher than the county average.

  • BlackRock will not be the 'environmental police' in ethical investing U-turn

    BlackRock’s chief executive has warned it will not act as “the environmental police” in the latest sign the asset manager is shying away from green activism. Larry Fink, head of the world’s largest money manager, said that it is wrong to ask the private sector to ensure that the companies they invest in are doing their part to combat climate change. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, he said: “I don’t want to be the environmental police.” Mr Fink’s comments represent a significant u-turn for Bla

  • NY bill aims to limit crypto miners using fossil fuel-generated power

    Cryptocurrency mining requires a lot of electricity to power computer systems that compete to solve mathematical puzzles to validate blockchain transactions. The miner who solves the puzzle first is rewarded with cryptocurrency. The State Assembly passed the bill in April and the Senate passed it late last week.

  • Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds

    Tropical Storm Alex, which became the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season Sunday, headed toward Bermuda after killing three people in Cuba and causing flooding in parts of Florida. Alex reached tropical storm force after strengthening off Florida's east coast early Sunday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Alex had strengthened a bit by late Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

  • Is the Texas power grid ready for a hot summer?

    ERCOT anticipates record demand for electricity this summer. Will Texas have enough juice to keep the lights on?

  • Protective moose gets stabbed with porcupine quills while defending calf in Colorado

    “This cow moose took on a porcupine to protect its calf,” officials said. “Think she’s afraid of you?”

  • Fresno, central San Joaquin Valley brace for more triple-digit weather. What to know

    The National Weather Service urged people to pay attention to the forecast and plan accordingly for outdoor activities.

  • Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers

    A volcano southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash and steam about a kilometer (half a mile) into the sky on Sunday, scattering ash on nearby villages and alarming residents, officials said. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute blast but added there was no sign of an impending major eruption. Villager Rica Tomale was hanging her laundry when ashfall rained down on her coastal town of Juban near Bulusan, shrouding the sky in darkness.

  • Analyst Report: Brookfield Renewable Corporation

    Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly as well as with institutional partners and joint venture partners and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) and Brookfield Renewable Corp. (BEPC).

  • Husky Takes on Bear in Colorado Yard

    A husky and black bear had a tense standoff in a Colorado yard on June 3. The bear can be seen lunging at the dog, who runs away, but comes back and continues to bark and approach the large animal.Mandy Campbell recorded this video and originally posted it to Facebook. Campbell told Storyful her husband alerted her to the bear and told her their 2-year-old husky, Loki, was trying to “play” with it.“My husband, son, and I were frantically calling for our dog to come back in the house,” she said. “Our husky loves playing with the deer that live on our property, and I’m sure that he thought he could play with a new big, black furry friend!”Campbell said the bear was a mother, which they only realized when it lunged at their dog and a cub came down from a tree to get away.“After calling out to our husky repeatedly and him realizing that the bear isn’t there to play, he trotted back to us as happy as can be because he thought he made a new friend,” Campbell said. Credit: Mandy Campbell via Storyful

  • Biden takes aggressive executive action to protect solar industry expansion

    The Biden administration announced a set of executive actions to boost the domestic deployment of solar power on Monday morning.

  • Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

    President Joe Biden ordered emergency measures Monday to boost crucial supplies to U.S. solar manufacturers and declared a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia as he attempted to jumpstart progress toward his climate change-fighting goals. Word of the White House's actions caused solar energy companies to gain ground on Wall Street. The Commerce Department announced in March that it was scrutinizing imports of solar panels from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, concerned that products from those countries are skirting U.S. anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China.

  • Biden waives solar panel tariffs for four countries, invokes defense law

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden waived tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations for two years and invoked the Defense Production Act to spur solar panel manufacturing at home, the White House said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report. The tariff exemption applies to panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam and will serve as a "bridge" while U.S. manufacturing ramps up, the White House said.