Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) investors are sitting on a loss of 46% if they invested five years ago

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 46%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

We know that Garrett Motion has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 3.7% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Garrett Motion stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Garrett Motion shareholders are up 12% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 8% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Garrett Motion better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Garrett Motion (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

