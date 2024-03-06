Garsnett Beacon Candle Co. fulfills dream with third location planned in Saugatuck

SAUGATUCK — Three years ago, Chad and Sabastian Garsnett visited Saugatuck from Indiana and fell in love with the charming town and its people.

Six months later, the couple opened Garsnett Beacon Candle Co. in Holland. Just over a year later, in November 2023, they expanded to Grand Haven.

Now, the couple will fulfill their initial dream of opening a shop in Saugatuck, with a third location planned at 109 Butler St. in May.

Sabastian and Chad Garsnett will soon open a third Garsnett Beacon Candle Co. in Saugatuck.

“Even before relocating to Michigan, opening a store in Saugatuck had always been a personal goal of ours,” Sabastian wrote in a release. “Now, we're excited to turn that dream into reality. This new store opening isn't just a business milestone; it's a pivotal moment in our journey towards establishing ourselves as the go-to destination for home fragrance.”

The new location will offer the business’ popular candle-pouring experience, ideal for date nights, family activities, birthdays and more. Garsnett Beacon carries over 100 fragrance choices and dozens of container options, allowing customers to customize their own unique candle.

Chad said a third opening in less than two years is a testament to the support they've received from customers and local communities.

“We are thrilled to bring our passion for candle-making to Saugatuck and look forward to becoming an integral part of this vibrant community,” he said.

As for future growth? That’s not an immediate plan.

“We are very involved in our stores and communities,” Sebastian said. “We're both working in a store six days a week. With this third store, we won’t be actively looking to add another quickly, but our eyes and ears are always open.”

Visit garsnettbeacon.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Garsnett Beacon fulfills dream with third location planned in Saugatuck