Gartner (NYSE:IT) shareholders have earned a 36% CAGR over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) share price has flown 152% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Gartner achieved compound earnings per share growth of 64% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 36% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Gartner has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Gartner's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gartner shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 10% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 18% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Gartner is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

