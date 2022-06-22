Gartner® Research Presents Best Practices for Incorporating Intralogistics Smart Robots Amid Labor Shortages

GreyOrange

Review insights about consulting with professionals before selecting specific-use intralogistics smart robots

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a leading global provider for autonomous mobile robotic fulfillment solutions, is recognized as a Representative Intralogistics Robotics Vendor in Gartner® analyst Dwight Klappich’s report, “ Market Guide for Intralogistics Smart Robots .”

In the report, Klappich details that:

“95% of supply chain organizations say they have invested, or plan to invest, in cyber-physical automation (CPA), and a significant percentage of these plan to use intralogistics smart robots (ISRs).”





However, prior to investing in ISRs, Klappich recommends that industry leaders should “formulate a robotics business strategy by identifying, qualifying, quantifying and documenting the value propositions for several robotics use cases.”

Read the full report, compliments of GreyOrange, here .

Amid a global labor shortage, GreyOrange is serving as an industry consultant, helping company leaders deploy fulfillment solutions within 12 weeks after learning about their specific business and robotic needs, as well as how ISRs can streamline their entire fulfillment process. As referenced in the report, GreyOrange solutions that are bridging the labor shortage gap by shortening the warehouse coverage areas and minimizing bodily strain include goods-to-person picking, zone transport and sortation, vertical height utilization, person-to-goods coworking bots, heavy payload transport and robotic picking arms.

“It’s important for supply chain leaders to consult with robotic experts to identify fulfillment solutions that will aid in solving their specific challenges, such as labor shortages, volatile lead times, global supply chain disturbances and rising costs,” said Samay Kohli, co-founder and chief executive officer, GreyOrange. “With much of the labor force not returning to warehouse jobs, industry leaders should closely analyze their specific needs in order to enable humans and robots to work in concert to retain essential personnel, enhance productivity while reducing effort and create career paths for associates.”

According to the Essential Warehouse Workers Briefing Book , most warehouse laborers work 12 hour shifts and walk between 15 and 20 miles per day, therefore demonstrating the need to preserve the human body with robots. With the right software and robots, physically demanding warehouse jobs are reimagined, with the intent to slow increasing warehouse attrition rates.

Gartner Disclaimer

