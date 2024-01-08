Do Gartner's (NYSE:IT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Gartner (NYSE:IT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Gartner with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Gartner Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Gartner has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Gartner's EPS soared from US$9.39 to US$11.94, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 27%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Gartner remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 10% to US$5.8b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below.

Are Gartner Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Gartner has a market capitalisation of US$33b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.0b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Gartner To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Gartner's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gartner you should know about.

