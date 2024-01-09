Gary Gensler Tweets Warning About Dangers of “Exceptionally Risky” Crypto Investing

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning to crypto investors on X (formerly Twitter), as many asset managers await the final decision on their spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications.

In a thread on January 8, Gensler urged investors to be cautious and aware of the risks associated with cryptocurrencies. He emphasized that crypto service providers may not be complying with federal securities laws by offering crypto investment vehicles and that crypto can be exceptionally risky and volatile.

Gensler also highlighted the prevalence of fraud in the crypto industry, stating that fraudsters continue to exploit the rising popularity of crypto assets to lure retail investors into scams. He cited examples such as bogus coin offerings, Ponzi and pyramid schemes, and outright theft by project promoters.

The SEC chair's remarks came just hours after several spot Bitcoin ETF issuers filed amended S-1 applications with the commission. These filings are one of the final steps in the approval process for crypto ETFs in the United States.

Asset managers including Valkyrie, WisdomTree, BlackRock, VanEck, Invesco and Galaxy, Grayscale, ARK Invest and 21Shares, Fidelity, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton have all submitted applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The SEC has been considering applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs for several years but has yet to approve any. The agency has expressed concerns about the volatility of Bitcoin and the potential for manipulation in the spot Bitcoin market.

