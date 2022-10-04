Gas Analyzer Market to record USD 442.66 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 442.66 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.53% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The market will observe maximum growth in APAC owing to a rise in offshore exploration projects and the shale gas revolution. Purchase our full report for a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing
Technavio categorizes the global gas analyzer market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market will be driven by the industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries.
The global gas analyzer market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are adopting various innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. The report identifies ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. as dominant players.
The market will be driven by factors such as oil price fluctuations and subsequent increase in gas-based applications, rising production of shale gas, and increased plant safety and associated regulations and mandates will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-user
The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing offshore drilling activities. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
About 38% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The gas analyzer market in APAC will be driven by the increase in refining, chemical, and power generation projects in the region. Also, the high demand for energy is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gas analyzer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist gas analyzer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gas analyzer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gas analyzer market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas analyzer market vendors
Gas Analyzer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 442.66 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
California Analytical Instruments Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Siemens AG
Tenova Spa
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
