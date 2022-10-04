U.S. markets closed

Gas Analyzer Market to record USD 442.66 Mn incremental growth; APAC to have a significant share -- Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas analyzer market size is expected to grow by USD 442.66 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.53% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The market will observe maximum growth in APAC owing to a rise in offshore exploration projects and the shale gas revolution. Purchase our full report for a comprehensive analysis of the market size, YOY growth rates, regional growth opportunities, and much more. Download Sample PDF Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global gas analyzer market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. The parent market will be driven by the industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries.

The global gas analyzer market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are adopting various innovative growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. The report identifies ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. as dominant players.

The market will be driven by factors such as oil price fluctuations and subsequent increase in gas-based applications, rising production of shale gas, and increased plant safety and associated regulations and mandates will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

The oil and gas industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing offshore drilling activities. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

About 38% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The gas analyzer market in APAC will be driven by the increase in refining, chemical, and power generation projects in the region. Also, the high demand for energy is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the gas analyzer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gas analyzer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the gas analyzer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the gas analyzer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gas analyzer market vendors

Gas Analyzer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 442.66 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., California Analytical Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Tenova Spa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABB Ltd.

  • California Analytical Instruments Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Tenova Spa

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gas Analyzer Market 2021-2025
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-analyzer-market-to-record-usd-442-66-mn-incremental-growth-apac-to-have-a-significant-share--technavio-301639352.html

SOURCE Technavio

