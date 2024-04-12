Gas arrives to Fort Myers Beach for first time since Hurricane Ian with 7-Eleven's return

Fort Myers Beach has taken another major step in its comeback from Hurricane Ian.

The 7-Eleven on Estero Island's south end unlocked its doors in a soft opening that we've been telling you was coming.

That return means gasoline service in the town for the first time since the destruction of Sept. 28, 2022.

"Gas on the island, and walking distance for snacks on the south end," said store fan Laurene Kiel.

Those first rolling up to 7120 Estero Blvd. were paying $3.59 a gallon, pretty much in line with Southwest Florida.

7-Eleven stores have been making their returns around the region.

Fort Myers Beach 7-Eleven reopens on the south end at 7120 Estero Blvd.

Other most recent ones include Sanibel's 1521 Periwinkle Way and Englewood's 1680 S. McCall Road.

Plus, we told you last month about the planned 7-Eleven redo at 1301 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach, almost across the street from the recuperating Lani Kai.

Complete with a town mural, construction would begin later this year, with the debut by fall 2025.

This shuttered Fort Myers Beach 7-Eleven may play into parking plans for a new Town Hall at 6231 Estero Blvd., shown in the background, which the Town Council plans to purchase.

Another shuttered Beach 7-Eleven may play into plans for a new Town Hall at 6231 Estero Blvd., also on the island's south end.

It may end up serving as a parking lot for the proposed government building, where realty offices and other services had been.

