Gas compressors market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas compressors market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,506.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 52% of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Compressors Market 2023-2027

Global gas compressors market - Five forces

The global gas compressors market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global gas compressors market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global gas compressors market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (PD compressors and roller crushers) and end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and others).

The PD compressors segment grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. PD compressors such as reciprocating piston compressors, rotary screw compressors, and rotary vane compressors capture a certain volume of air in a chamber and then shrink the chamber to compress the air. These products are penetrating both small and large markets, which will drive its growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global gas compressors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas compressors market.

Story continues

APAC is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth potential of gas compressors in the region is high, especially in developing countries such as India and China. China is the largest contributor to the gas compressor market in APAC due to its growing natural gas infrastructure. During the forecast period, the country will invest approximately USD 160 billion in shale oil development. Thus, with growth opportunities from prominent end-user sectors, the demand for gas compressors in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Global gas compressors market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need for energy-efficient compressor systems is driving the growth of the market.

The oil and gas industry needs to adhere to strict energy efficiency guidelines to reduce emissions. This can be achieved by adopting compressors with efficient and reliable controls.

As a result, old gas compressors are being replaced with new energy-efficient gas compressors.

These factors will propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological developments will be a trend in the gas compressors market during the forecast period.

In an industrial compressor, a majority of the electrical energy consumed is dissipated as heat energy, which can be reused for other purposes such as water heating in plant operations.

Compressed air is critical to various end-users, such as the oil and gas industry. Developments in system controllers have enabled the users of industrial compressed air to increase the overall efficiency of the system through load sharing and leveling the running hours.

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The volatility in oil and gas prices will challenge the global gas compressors market.

The fall in crude oil prices will impact NGV sales worldwide, which will affect the setting up of CNG refueling stations. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the demand for gas compressors in refueling stations.

Oil prices declined from USD 63.96 per barrel in February 2019 to USD 56.21 per barrel in February 2020.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the main reasons for the fall in the prices of oil, which led to a decline in the sales of NGVs.

These factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this gas compressors market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas compressors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gas compressors market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas compressors market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gas compressors market vendors

Gas Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,506.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accudyne Systems Inc., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corp, Atlas Copco AB, BAUER COMPRESSORS INC, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Ebara Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sulzer Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

