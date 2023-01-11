U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Gas compressors market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas compressors market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,506.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 52% of the global market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Compressors Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, Request a sample report

Global gas compressors market - Five forces
The global gas compressors market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global gas compressors market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global gas compressors market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (PD compressors and roller crushers) and end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and others).

  • The PD compressors segment grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. PD compressors such as reciprocating piston compressors, rotary screw compressors, and rotary vane compressors capture a certain volume of air in a chamber and then shrink the chamber to compress the air. These products are penetrating both small and large markets, which will drive its growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global gas compressors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas compressors market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 52% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth potential of gas compressors in the region is high, especially in developing countries such as India and China. China is the largest contributor to the gas compressor market in APAC due to its growing natural gas infrastructure. During the forecast period, the country will invest approximately USD 160 billion in shale oil development. Thus, with growth opportunities from prominent end-user sectors, the demand for gas compressors in the region is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global gas compressors market Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The need for energy-efficient compressor systems is driving the growth of the market.

  • The oil and gas industry needs to adhere to strict energy efficiency guidelines to reduce emissions. This can be achieved by adopting compressors with efficient and reliable controls.

  • As a result, old gas compressors are being replaced with new energy-efficient gas compressors.

  • These factors will propel the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Technological developments will be a trend in the gas compressors market during the forecast period. 

  • In an industrial compressor, a majority of the electrical energy consumed is dissipated as heat energy, which can be reused for other purposes such as water heating in plant operations.

  • Compressed air is critical to various end-users, such as the oil and gas industry. Developments in system controllers have enabled the users of industrial compressed air to increase the overall efficiency of the system through load sharing and leveling the running hours.

  • These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The volatility in oil and gas prices will challenge the global gas compressors market. 

  • The fall in crude oil prices will impact NGV sales worldwide, which will affect the setting up of CNG refueling stations. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the demand for gas compressors in refueling stations.

  • Oil prices declined from USD 63.96 per barrel in February 2019 to USD 56.21 per barrel in February 2020.

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the main reasons for the fall in the prices of oil, which led to a decline in the sales of NGVs.

  • These factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this gas compressors market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas compressors market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gas compressors market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the gas compressors market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gas compressors market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The industrial gas storage cabinets market size is expected to increase by USD 372.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The industrial gas phase filtration system market size is expected to increase by USD 573.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (W and WW, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Gas Compressors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

176

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,506.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.04

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accudyne Systems Inc., Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Ariel Corp, Atlas Copco AB, BAUER COMPRESSORS INC, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Ebara Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll Rand Inc., J.P Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Sulzer Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gas compressors market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 PD compressors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Roller crushers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Chemicals and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

  • 12.4 Ariel Corp

  • 12.5 Atlas Copco AB

  • 12.6 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

  • 12.7 Ebara Corp.

  • 12.8 General Electric Co.

  • 12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 12.10 IDEX Corp.

  • 12.11 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 12.12 J.P Sauer and Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH

  • 12.13 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

  • 12.14 Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • 12.15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 Siemens Energy AG

  • 12.17 Sulzer Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gas Compressors Market 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-compressors-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301716441.html

SOURCE Technavio

