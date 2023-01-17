Gas cutting machine market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas cutting machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2023-2027

Global gas cutting machine market - Five forces

The global gas cutting machine market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global gas cutting machine market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global gas cutting machine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (stationary gas cutting machine and portable gas cutting machine) and application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and equipment, and shipbuilding).

The stationary gas cutting machine segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Stationary gas cutting machines are reliable in critical situations and are operationally reliable when compared to portable machines. They can be used for long periods in applications of industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, and robotics. This increases the simplicity and efficiency of product development processes.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global gas-cutting machine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas-cutting machine market.

Story continues

APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of gas-cutting machines, followed by India. The markets in China and India are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in automobile production in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of the gas-cutting machine market in the region is expected to be supported by the increase in government funding.

Global gas cutting machine market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines is driving the market growth.

Industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, industrial machinery and equipment, and renewable energy are some of the key end-users of gas cutting machines.

The rise in global air traffic, demand for vehicles, global defense expenditure, scrapping and replacing of old ships and aircraft, and requirement to replace the aging commercial aircraft and ships are influencing the demand for gas cutting torches from end-users.

These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Additive manufacturing is a key trend in the market.

3D printing helps in the production of complex shapes.

The implementation of 3D printing leads to a significant reduction in raw material costs, capital costs, and costs incurred in reclaiming the scrap.

In addition, 3D printing enables reasonable manufacturing of parts that compensate for the high initial cost of the 3D technology.

Thus, the adoption of additive manufacturing will support the growth of the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of adequate technical expertise will challenge the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

Computer numerical control-based (CNC) gas-cutting machines involve the use of a computer or microprocessor-based control system to convert digital data into mechanical motion and execute the process of cutting metal plates.

However, it requires an expert operator to supervise the cutting operation, as a single mistake can lead to inaccuracy.

Such inefficient production results in the wastage of resources.

Therefore, the lack of such expert operators poses a challenge to the market.

What are the key data covered in this gas cutting machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas cutting machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gas cutting machine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas cutting machine market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth gas cutting machine market vendors

Gas Cutting Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.53 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Colfax Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

