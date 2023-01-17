Gas cutting machine market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas cutting machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Global gas cutting machine market - Five forces
The global gas cutting machine market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Global gas cutting machine market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global gas cutting machine market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (stationary gas cutting machine and portable gas cutting machine) and application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and equipment, and shipbuilding).
The stationary gas cutting machine segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Stationary gas cutting machines are reliable in critical situations and are operationally reliable when compared to portable machines. They can be used for long periods in applications of industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, and robotics. This increases the simplicity and efficiency of product development processes.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global gas-cutting machine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas-cutting machine market.
APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of gas-cutting machines, followed by India. The markets in China and India are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in automobile production in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of the gas-cutting machine market in the region is expected to be supported by the increase in government funding.
Global gas cutting machine market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines is driving the market growth.
Industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, industrial machinery and equipment, and renewable energy are some of the key end-users of gas cutting machines.
The rise in global air traffic, demand for vehicles, global defense expenditure, scrapping and replacing of old ships and aircraft, and requirement to replace the aging commercial aircraft and ships are influencing the demand for gas cutting torches from end-users.
These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
Additive manufacturing is a key trend in the market.
3D printing helps in the production of complex shapes.
The implementation of 3D printing leads to a significant reduction in raw material costs, capital costs, and costs incurred in reclaiming the scrap.
In addition, 3D printing enables reasonable manufacturing of parts that compensate for the high initial cost of the 3D technology.
Thus, the adoption of additive manufacturing will support the growth of the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The lack of adequate technical expertise will challenge the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.
Computer numerical control-based (CNC) gas-cutting machines involve the use of a computer or microprocessor-based control system to convert digital data into mechanical motion and execute the process of cutting metal plates.
However, it requires an expert operator to supervise the cutting operation, as a single mistake can lead to inaccuracy.
Such inefficient production results in the wastage of resources.
Therefore, the lack of such expert operators poses a challenge to the market.
What are the key data covered in this gas cutting machine market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas cutting machine market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the gas cutting machine market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the gas cutting machine market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth gas cutting machine market vendors
Related Reports:
The gas compressors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,506.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PD compressors and roller crushers), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The industrial gas storage cabinets market size is expected to increase by USD 372.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
Gas Cutting Machine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 97.42 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
1.53
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 68%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Colfax Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global gas cutting machine market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Application
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Application
7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Industrial machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Application
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Ador Welding Ltd.
12.4 ArcBro Inc.
12.5 Colfax Corp.
12.6 Esprit Automation Ltd.
12.7 GasiQ
12.8 Haco NV
12.9 Hornet Cutting Systems
12.10 Hypertherm Inc.
12.11 KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG
12.12 Koike Aronson Inc.
12.13 Messer Cutting Systems Inc.
12.14 MULLER OPLADEN GmbH
12.15 NISSAN TANAKA Corp.
12.16 SteelTailor
12.17 The Lincoln Electric Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
