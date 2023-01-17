U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Gas cutting machine market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas cutting machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 97.42 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global gas cutting machine market - Five forces

The global gas cutting machine market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global gas cutting machine market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global gas cutting machine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (stationary gas cutting machine and portable gas cutting machine) and application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and equipment, and shipbuilding).

  • The stationary gas cutting machine segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Stationary gas cutting machines are reliable in critical situations and are operationally reliable when compared to portable machines. They can be used for long periods in applications of industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, and robotics. This increases the simplicity and efficiency of product development processes.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global gas-cutting machine market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas-cutting machine market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 68% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China is the largest producer of gas-cutting machines, followed by India. The markets in China and India are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rise in automobile production in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of the gas-cutting machine market in the region is expected to be supported by the increase in government funding.

Download a sample report

Global gas cutting machine market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines is driving the market growth.

  • Industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, industrial machinery and equipment, and renewable energy are some of the key end-users of gas cutting machines.

  • The rise in global air traffic, demand for vehicles, global defense expenditure, scrapping and replacing of old ships and aircraft, and requirement to replace the aging commercial aircraft and ships are influencing the demand for gas cutting torches from end-users.

  • These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Additive manufacturing is a key trend in the market.

  • 3D printing helps in the production of complex shapes.

  • The implementation of 3D printing leads to a significant reduction in raw material costs, capital costs, and costs incurred in reclaiming the scrap.

  • In addition, 3D printing enables reasonable manufacturing of parts that compensate for the high initial cost of the 3D technology.

  • Thus, the adoption of additive manufacturing will support the growth of the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The lack of adequate technical expertise will challenge the gas cutting machine market during the forecast period.

  • Computer numerical control-based (CNC) gas-cutting machines involve the use of a computer or microprocessor-based control system to convert digital data into mechanical motion and execute the process of cutting metal plates.

  • However, it requires an expert operator to supervise the cutting operation, as a single mistake can lead to inaccuracy.

  • Such inefficient production results in the wastage of resources.

  • Therefore, the lack of such expert operators poses a challenge to the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this gas cutting machine market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas cutting machine market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the gas cutting machine market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the gas cutting machine market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth gas cutting machine market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The gas compressors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,506.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PD compressors and roller crushers), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The industrial gas storage cabinets market size is expected to increase by USD 372.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gas Cutting Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

163

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.14%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 97.42 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

1.53

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Ador Welding Ltd., ArcBro Inc., Colfax Corp., Esprit Automation Ltd., GasiQ, Haco NV, Hornet Cutting Systems, Hypertherm Inc., KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG, Koike Aronson Inc., Messer Cutting Systems Inc., MULLER OPLADEN GmbH, NISSAN TANAKA Corp., Shanghai Huawei Welding and Cutting Machine Co. Ltd., SteelTailor, The Lincoln Electric Co., Voortman Steel Machinery BV, and Yildiz Gaz Armaturleri A.S.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global gas cutting machine market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Industrial machinery and equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Ador Welding Ltd.

  • 12.4 ArcBro Inc.

  • 12.5 Colfax Corp.

  • 12.6 Esprit Automation Ltd.

  • 12.7 GasiQ

  • 12.8 Haco NV

  • 12.9 Hornet Cutting Systems

  • 12.10 Hypertherm Inc.

  • 12.11 KALTENBACH GmbH Co. KG

  • 12.12 Koike Aronson Inc.

  • 12.13 Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

  • 12.14 MULLER OPLADEN GmbH

  • 12.15 NISSAN TANAKA Corp.

  • 12.16 SteelTailor

  • 12.17 The Lincoln Electric Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-cutting-machine-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301721156.html

SOURCE Technavio

