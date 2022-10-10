U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.50
    -5.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,337.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,074.50
    -27.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.60
    -24.70 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.96
    +2.44 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1065
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5200
    +0.1900 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,341.40
    -140.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.24
    -13.79 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.12
    -17.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Gas Detection Equipment Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR during Forecast Period, TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The metal oxide varistor industry also uses gas detection equipment since metal oxide gas sensors are effective in sensing oxidizing, reducing, or combustible gases through conductive readings

  • Due to the growth of the oil refining industry, the oil & gas category is anticipated to have a dominant share of the global market during the forecast timeline

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the value of global gas detection equipment market was clocked at US$ 3.7 Bn. The market is anticipated to rise at 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global gas detection equipment market is anticipated to attain value of US$ 5.8 Bn. The global demand for gas detection equipment is being driven by a rising emphasis on health and safety at workplace across several industries. Due to the introduction of stringent laws and norms surrounding the regulation as well as emission of hazardous gases, various end-use industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and oil & gas, are placing greater emphasis on workplace safety.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Given the considerable possibility of toxic gas leaks in industries, gas detectors are essential for workplace health and safety. Safety for both the environment and the workforce is ensured by gas detection equipment. Developing multi-gas detectors is a strategy used by key market players to broaden their product line and grow market share.

Owing to the existence of important suppliers and the adoption of strict EHS laws in North America, the region is anticipated to account for a significant portion of the global gas detection equipment market during the forecast timeline. It is predicted that the demand for gas detection system in the US will grow due to increasing incidence of illnesses brought on by dangerous gases including sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2023

Key Findings of Market Report

  • An increase in the number of workplace accidents has resulted in a major increase in worker knowledge about safety and health issues and different gas detector types. For the purpose of retaining employees, adhering to strict EHS laws, and enhancing brand perception, businesses are putting strong workplace health and safety management procedures in place. As a result, workplace gas detection equipment is in high demand.

  • Turbines, reactors, and high-pressure distribution pipes are amongst the spots where there is a high risk of gas leakage. As a result, businesses in the oil and gas industry are making sizable investments to upgrade their pipeline network. In order to prevent adverse situations, they are implementing strict gas detector working principle as well as reliable gas detection systems.

  • The portable gas detection category is expected to lead the global market based on product type. Handheld gas detectors, often known as portable gas detection systems, are simple and secure to transport in dangerous regions. Portable gas detectors monitor air quality in real time and inform safety professionals.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2023

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

  • The growth in the number of Greenfield projects in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the regional market during the forecast timeline. The market for gas detection equipment in the Asia Pacific region is also expanding due to rapid industrialization and increased understanding of workplace safety.

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd

  • Jiangsu Wallong - Hsin Machinery Engineering Corporation Ltd.

  • Wuhan Anon Tech Trade Co., Ltd.

  • CNH Industrial America LLC

  • Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • Özen Is Tarım Makinaları

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2023

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Fixed Gas Detection

  • Portable Gas Detection

Gas Type

  • Oxygen

  • Flammable

  • Toxic

Technology

  • Single Gas Detection

  • Multi-gas Detection

Industry Vertical

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

  • Mining

  • Water Treatment

  • Emergency Services

  • Semiconductors

  • Building Automation & Construction

  • Food & Beverages

  • Power Generation/Utilities

Factory Automation Research Reports 

Cooling Tower Market- Cooling Tower Market is expected to reach value of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2031

Industrial Automation Market - Industrial Automation Market is prognosticated to expand at a stellar CAGR of 7.56% over the period between 2019 and 2027.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market - Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market expand at a CAGR 5% with 37 US$ Bn by 2027.

Industrial Gloves Market - Industrial Gloves Market is expected to have a sales value of US$ 42.1 Bn by 2018. The market is expected to grow in terms of volume sales at a CAGR of 9.3% during the period 2019-2027.

Industrial Brushes Market - The Industrial Brushes Market to Reach Valuation Of US$ 922 Mn By 2027.

Industrial Gas Regulator Market - Industrial Gas Regulator Market valued at US$ 2537.5 Mn in 2018 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market - The demand for industrial floor scrubbers is gaining pace amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, since healthcare facilities are increasing efforts to ensure effective disinfection of floor surfaces.

Industrial Gear Market - Industrial Gear Market is estimated to exceed value of US$ 111.4 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com    
Blog: https://tmrblog.com    
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-detection-equipment-market-to-grow-at-4-8-cagr-during-forecast-period-tmr-study-301643761.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.

  • Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time

    The looming demise of Juul Labs represents a big opportunity for tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to reenter the electronic cigarette market. Having previously given up its own ambitious e-cig growth strategy in exchange for an ownership stake in Juul, which at the time was an industry colossus with a 75% market share, Altria has watched the value of its $13 billion investment go up in smoke. At the end of June, the cigarette maker had written down the value of Juul to a meager $450 million, a 96% loss in value.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Brid

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • 4 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for Years

    These companies have the fuel to continue piping income into their investors' pockets in the coming years.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.