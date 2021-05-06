Gas Engine Market In North America to grow by USD 322.03 million through 2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
The gas engine market in North America is poised to grow by USD 322.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the gas engine market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the reduction in the price of natural gas, increasing demand for efficient heat and power generation in North America, abundant availability of natural gas in North America.
The gas engine market in North America analysis includes end-user, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the reduction in the price of natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the gas engine market in North America growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The gas engine market in North America covers the following areas:
Gas Engine Market In North America Sizing
Gas Engine Market In North America Forecast
Gas Engine Market In North America Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Caterpillar Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
MAN SE
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Rolls-Royce Plc
Siemens Energy AG
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Co-generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by end-user
Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by end-user
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
