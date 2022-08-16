U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Gas Engine Market to Reach $6.0 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

High use in applications such as heating, electricity generation, and vehicle functioning across chemicals, metals, and manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global gas engines market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gas Engine Market by Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, Others), by Power Output (0.5-1 MW, 1-2 MW, 2-5 MW, 5-15 MW, Above 15 MW), by Application (Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, Cogeneration, Others), by End Use (Marine, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global gas engine industry generated $4.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $6.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

High use in applications such as heating, electricity generation, and vehicle functioning across chemicals, metals, and manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global gas engine market. Also, rise in population and the lack of supporting infrastructure for electric technologies are the major factors supporting the gas engine market growth. Electric motors, electric devices, solar plants, and wind projects are more expensive than gas engines. This factor is leading various countries to prefer gas engines as an environment-friendly solution, thereby presenting new opportunities for the market growth.

Download Sample PDF (335 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8201

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global gas engine market, owing to a significant decrease in utilization of power in the industrial facilities across the globe.

  • The implementation of global lockdown led to temporary shutdown of an array of end use industries, which resulted in decline in the demand for gas engine in most of the countries across the world.

  • Gas-based engines project were delayed, thereby causing a huge backlog for fulfilling orders. This factor hampered the growth of the market.

  • After the global vaccinations, the government of various countries had taken initiatives to increase the investment in the renewable energy related industries, especially gas fired power systems. Increase in investment led to a steady recovery of the market during the post-pandemic period.

The natural gas segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on fuel type, the natural gas segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global gas engine market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for power and investments of the key players toward the low-emission and low-cost power generation. However, the special gas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in environmental awareness, increase in supply concerns connected with the usage of fossil fuels, and surge in demand for renewable & environment-friendly fuel created by converting various forms of organic waste to gas have driven the segment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Gas Engine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8201?reqfor=covid

The power generation segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the power generation segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global gas engine market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Rise in population across the globe, followed by the rapid urbanization in emerging regions and rising number of consumers has resulted in a steady rise in the electricity demand. This is a crucial factor driving the growth of power generation in the gas engine market. The report also analyzes the cogeneration and mechanical drive segments.

The utilities segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end use, the utilities segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global gas engine market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rising population across the globe, followed by the rapid urbanization in emerging regions and rising number of consumers. However, the oil & gas segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Oil & Gas industry products act as a backbone for various industries such as chemical and power industry. The products and by-products in this industry are used as raw material in the chemical industry to manufacture various end products that are used in the daily life. In addition, European Union and the U.S have taken initiatives to convert coal-based thermal plants to gas fired power plants to generate power. These factors have driven the segment.

If You Have Any Questions Please Feel Free To Contact Our Analyst At:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8201

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global gas engine market, attributed to Increase in usage of gas engine in power plants. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. Gas engines are less expensive, environmentally friendly, reliable, and efficient than engines based on other fuel sources, which is propelling their demand.

Leading Market Players: -

  • Cummins Inc.

  • Caterpillar

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Rolls-Royce plc

  • Volkswagen AG

  • Wärtsilä

  • Kohler Co.

  • Yanmar Co Ltd.

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

  • China Yuchai International Limited

  • Siemens AG

  • Doosan Corporation

  • Cooper Corp.

  • INNIO

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • JFE Engineering Corporation

  • MAN SE

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Licence Type: Single User + Covid Impact

Licence Type: Five User License

Licence Type: Enterprise User License

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements. Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:    

Small Gas Engines Market is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030.

Electrical House (E-House) Market is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030

Portable Power Station Market is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030.

Power Rental Market is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2030.

Turbo Generator Market is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2027.

Captive Power Generation Market is projected to reach $823.1 billion by 2030.

Cogeneration Equipment Market is projected to reach $51.9 billion by 2030.

Thermoelectric Generator Market is forecasted to reach $1443.3 million by 2030.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Diesel Power Engine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Reciprocating Engine Market: Global Market Trends and Opportunities, 2021–2030

Generator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-engine-market-to-reach-6-0-billion-globally-by-2031-at-3-8-cagr-allied-market-research-301605775.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

