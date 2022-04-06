U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.50
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,528.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,796.25
    -31.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.00
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.94
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.03
    +2.46 (+13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8800
    +0.2900 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,354.88
    -1,429.68 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.78
    -37.87 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,319.82
    -468.16 (-1.68%)
     

Gas Generator Market Size to Grow by USD 3.61bn | Increasing Instances of Power Grid Failure to Drive Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas generator market size is expected to grow by USD 3.61 bn from 2021 to 2026. The report projects that the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas Generator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas Generator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View our Exclusive Sample Report and obtain growth opportunities to improve your business.

Gas Generator Market: Driver

The increasing instances of power grid failure are driving the global gas generator industry. India is the third-largest producer and consumer of electricity in the world. It is estimated that the urban population in India will reach 600 million by 2030, according to the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM). However, the country's electricity infrastructure is not reliable, with many power cuts every day. Other countries in APAC and MEA, such as Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Ghana, and Nigeria, have also been facing rampant blackouts for the past decade. Therefore, the growing frequency of power grid failures is projected to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

Do you want to learn more about the factors impacting the gas generator market growth? Request Free Sample Report

Gas Generator Market: Challenge

The availability of diesel generators is challenging the global gas generator market growth. Several initiatives and changes have been implemented to improve the overall efficiency of diesel-powered generators. Engines in diesel generators have been modified with combustion chambers that provide optimal combustion rates, better fuel economy, and lower emissions. Several government regulations on PM levels in the air and extensive R&D by generator vendors have resulted in the development of diesel with comparatively lower sulfur content. These factors will make diesel generators more popular and, in turn, impede the growth of the global gas generator market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Gas Generator Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to be more inclined toward the use of gas generators in the coming years owing to the various environmental regulations imposed on the use of diesel in engines and generators. The need for an uninterrupted power supply has become important, with rapid industrialization happening globally, especially in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The significant increase in the demand for high-power supply solutions in the automotive and energy industries and the availability of natural gas reserves will drive the gas generator market growth in Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Russia are the key countries in the gas generators market in Europe. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the gas generator market. Download Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Brushed DC Motors Market by Power Rating, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gas Generator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.01

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 26%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Iran, China, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Champion Power Equipment Inc., Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Cooper Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Endress Elektrogeratebau GmbH, Generac Power Systems Inc., Himalayan Power Machines Mfg Co., Kohler Co., DIMAX International GmbH, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., R Schmitt Enertec GmbH, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Teksan Generator Power Industries and Trade Co. Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aggreko Plc

  • 10.4 Atlas Copco AB

  • 10.5 Briggs and Stratton LLC

  • 10.6 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.7 Chroma Power Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Cummins Inc.

  • 10.9 Generac Power Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 Kohler Co.

  • 10.11 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

  • 10.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-generator-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-61bn--increasing-instances-of-power-grid-failure-to-drive-growth--technavio-301516924.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • USD/CAD Trades Flat after Volatile Trading and Rising US yields

    USD/CAD faces downward pressures as new sanctions boost the Loonie despite hawkish Fed policy.

  • Silver Prices Remain Largely Unchanged amid EU plans to implement new sanctions on Russia

    Silver prices held steady as yields rose on Brainard’s remarks about the Fed implementing more aggressive policy.

  • Peru’s President Lifts Lockdown of Lima Amid Rising Unrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday lifted a lockdown he’d imposed on Lima in an attempt to curb violent protests against inflation that had plunged the nation’s capital into chaos.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy

  • China Tech Stocks Track Overnight Weakness After Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell, tracking overnight losses in U.S. peers as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve dampened sentiment toward richly-valued growth shares.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • JetBlue makes $3.6 billion offer to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the JetBlue's latest acquistion offer to Spirit Airlines.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksGasoline prices rise and fall

  • Oil Pares Declines as EU Avoids Sanctions on Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased early losses after the European Union eschewed sanctions on Russian oil, and investors weighed the outlook for the dollar.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksWest Texas Intermedi

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • Cuba struggles to buy fuel as imports from Venezuela dwindle -data

    Cuba is struggling to cover a fuel deficit as imports from Venezuela and other countries remain below historical levels and global prices boosted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine make purchases almost unaffordable, according to analysts and data. The Caribbean country, which is dependent on fuel imports mostly from political ally Venezuela to cover more than half of its demand, is since last month dealing with diesel and gasoline shortages leading to long lines in front of stations. Insufficient fuel imports are another major hurdle for Cuba's economy, struggling to recover following the coronavirus pandemic and harsher U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Trucking Companies Train You on the Job. Just Don't Try to Quit.

    Wayne Orr did not yet know that his foot was broken as he made his way back from Texas to his home in South Carolina, but he did know that he could not continue pressing the pedals on the tractor-trailer he had been driving. A new driver only a few months past his training period, he had to sit out for six weeks without pay. Then, when his foot finally healed, he discovered that his company, CRST Expedited, had fired him. Frustrated and needing a paycheck, he found a new job driving for Schneide

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Uber, Roblox top highest-paying U.S. internships

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at survey data examining paid internship wages and the willingness of workers willing to return to the office.

  • Airbus cancels third A350 as Qatar dispute tops $1 billion - sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus has revoked the contract for a third A350 ordered by Qatar Airways after the Gulf carrier rejected delivery in an ongoing dispute over damage to the surface of the long-haul jets, two people familiar with the matter said. The number of A350s grounded by the airline in the dispute over exposed and damaged lightning protection has reached 23, bringing the value of compensation sought by the carrier to slightly over $1 billion, they said. The two sides have wrangled for more than a year over accelerated surface damage that the airline says raises questions over the safety of the planes, with Qatar's regulator grounding jets as the problem appears.

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.