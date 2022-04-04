U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,726.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,910.75
    +47.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.80
    -0.47 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.30
    +6.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    -0.29 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5800
    +0.0900 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,944.80
    -446.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.13
    +41.86 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.39
    +12.49 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Gas Generator Sets Market revenue to cross USD 15 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Major gas generator sets market players include Cummins, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler, Generac Power Systems, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, HIMOINSA, Mahindra Powerol, Genmac, Aggreko, Eaton, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, WEN Products, HIPOWER, Cooper Corp., and Camda New Energy Equipment.

SELBYVILLE, Del. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gas generator sets market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. Stringent environmental regulations and a paradigm shift toward clean energy resources. Ongoing developments in natural gas infrastructures coupled with the growing dependency of businesses & industries on digitization will drive the market expansion. Rising development in small & medium-scale industries will further foster the deployment of these systems.

Gas Generator Sets Market
Gas Generator Sets Market

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3221

The > 200 kVA – 330 kVA segment is estimated to witness an upsurge owing to the low natural gas prices and lower demand, resulting in oversupply and register-high gas inventories. Increased natural gas availability from shale leads to 50% CO2 emissions when compared to coal for the same heat output, allowing the transition toward gas power generation and stimulating the market growth. The growing demand for power solutions with quick, automatic start-up & optimum reliability will escalate the deployment of these units.

The standby gas generator sets market will gain significant momentum on account of the rising government electrification programs and robust development of data centers. The growing telecommunication sector is accompanied by an enhanced deployment of gas-fired gensets to provide continuous power requirements in the telecom infrastructure. Increasing government funding toward the development of data centers and big data platforms will positively boost the market demand.

Africa gas generator sets market is projected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2028. Expanding natural gas explorations & developments will impel the industry expansion. The relatively open access and attractive leasing terms of the hydrocarbons sector will necessitate the heavy deployment of these systems. Moreover, governments are catalyzing measures to secure gas supplies and expanding gas infrastructures, which in turn, will favor the market statistics.

Leading players operating across the market include Cummins, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Kohler, Generac Power Systems, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, HIMOINSA, Mahindra Powerol, Genmac, Aggreko, Eaton, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, FIRMAN Power Equipment, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, WEN Products, HIPOWER, Cooper Corp., and Camda New Energy Equipment.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3221

Some prime findings of the gas generator sets market report include:

  • The market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing frequency of weather-related disasters.

  • The introduction of the capacity market offers an attractive opportunity for large-scale gas generator set deployments.

  • Surging development in commercial & industrial establishments will fuel the market value.

  • Better allocation of government funds to ensure national industrial investments will further accelerate the industry demand.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Gas Generator Sets Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Innovation & technology landscape

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6 Growth potential analysis

3.7 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.3 Threat of new entrants

3.7.4 Threat of substitutes

3.8 Competitive landscape, 2021

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @
https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/gas-generator-sets-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-generator-sets-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-15-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301516453.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Why Nio Is Counting on Europe for Growth

    Battery-electric cars accounted for nearly two-thirds of new passenger-car registrations in Norway last year.

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • Tesla delivers record number of EVs in ‘exceptionally difficult quarter’

    Delivery numbers high despite production being closed for about six days at Shanghai factory

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • A $71 Billion Plunge Casts Doubt on Singapore’s New Economy Aura

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s two largest new-economy firms have been touted as the next big thing for years. A $71 billion rout in their share prices in 2022 seems to show investors aren’t buying the story.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wa

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?