Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.97 Bn| 68% of the growth to originate from the Middle East and Africa| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, "Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market" will witness a YOY growth of 4.31% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GTL diesel, GTL naphtha, and others) and geography (the Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Axens SA

  • Black and Veatch Holding Co.

  • Calvert Energy Group LLC

  • Chevron Corp.

  • CompactGTL Ltd.

  • Equinor ASA

  • Gas Technologies LLC

  • Greenway Technologies Inc.

  • Greyrock Energy Inc.

  • Haldor Topsoe AS

  • KBR Inc.

  • Kenon Holdings Ltd.

  • Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

  • OxEon Energy LLC

  • Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd.

  • QatarEnergy

  • Sasol Ltd.

  • Shell plc

  • STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH

  • Uzbekistan GTL LLC

  • Velocys Plc

  • Xebec Adsorption Inc.

  • XTL Technology Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

The Middle East and Africa will provide maximum growth opportunities in Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 68% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market. In the Middle East and Africa, the primary markets for gas-to-liquid (GTL) are Qatar, South Africa, and Nigeria. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than those in North America, South America, and Europe.

Over the projected period, the availability of natural gas in the region, as well as the technical knowledge of vendors in the construction and operation of GTL facilities, would aid the expansion of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market in the Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the GTL diesel category will gain considerable market share in the gas-to-liquid (GTL) industry. The increasing demand for GTL diesel can be linked to the environmental benefits of adopting GTL diesel to minimize emissions and comply with rigorous emission laws. Furthermore, because GTL diesel does not contain emulsified or dissolved water, it can be stored for extended periods of time with a lesser risk of contamination than biodiesel.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in natural gas output is one of the primary reasons driving the global gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth. Since 2008, successful shale oil and gas extraction has been carried out in nations such as the United States, resulting in an increase in world gas supply. However, the high capital cost of GTL plants will hinder market growth.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market by End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Offshore Support Vessel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.31

Regional analysis

Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

Middle East and Africa at 68%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Axens SA, Black and Veatch Holding Co., Calvert Energy Group LLC, Chevron Corp., CompactGTL Ltd., Equinor ASA, Gas Technologies LLC, Greenway Technologies Inc., Greyrock Energy Inc., Haldor Topsoe AS, KBR Inc., Kenon Holdings Ltd., Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., OxEon Energy LLC, Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd., QatarEnergy, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH, Uzbekistan GTL LLC, Velocys Plc, Xebec Adsorption Inc., and XTL Technology Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 GTL diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 GTL naphtha - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Axens SA

  • 10.4 Black and Veatch Holding Co.

  • 10.5 Calvert Energy Group LLC

  • 10.6 Chevron Corp.

  • 10.7 CompactGTL Ltd.

  • 10.8 KBR Inc.

  • 10.9 Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd.

  • 10.10 QatarEnergy

  • 10.11 Sasol Ltd.

  • 10.12 Shell plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gas-to-liquid-gtl-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-97-bn-68-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-the-middle-east-and-africa-technavio-301505363.html

SOURCE Technavio

