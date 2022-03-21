Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Size to Grow by USD 2.97 Bn| 68% of the growth to originate from the Middle East and Africa| Technavio

NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, "Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market" will witness a YOY growth of 4.31% in 2022 at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GTL diesel, GTL naphtha, and others) and geography (the Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Axens SA

Black and Veatch Holding Co.

Calvert Energy Group LLC

Chevron Corp.

CompactGTL Ltd.

Equinor ASA

Gas Technologies LLC

Greenway Technologies Inc.

Greyrock Energy Inc.

Haldor Topsoe AS

KBR Inc.

Kenon Holdings Ltd.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.

OxEon Energy LLC

Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd.

QatarEnergy

Sasol Ltd.

Shell plc

STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH

Uzbekistan GTL LLC

Velocys Plc

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

XTL Technology Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

The Middle East and Africa will provide maximum growth opportunities in Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 68% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market. In the Middle East and Africa, the primary markets for gas-to-liquid (GTL) are Qatar, South Africa, and Nigeria. This region's market will increase at a quicker rate than those in North America, South America, and Europe.

Over the projected period, the availability of natural gas in the region, as well as the technical knowledge of vendors in the construction and operation of GTL facilities, would aid the expansion of the gas-to-liquid (GTL) market in the Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Gas-to-liquid (GTL) market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the GTL diesel category will gain considerable market share in the gas-to-liquid (GTL) industry. The increasing demand for GTL diesel can be linked to the environmental benefits of adopting GTL diesel to minimize emissions and comply with rigorous emission laws. Furthermore, because GTL diesel does not contain emulsified or dissolved water, it can be stored for extended periods of time with a lesser risk of contamination than biodiesel.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in natural gas output is one of the primary reasons driving the global gas-to-liquid (GTL) market growth. Since 2008, successful shale oil and gas extraction has been carried out in nations such as the United States, resulting in an increase in world gas supply. However, the high capital cost of GTL plants will hinder market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Gas-to-liquid (GTL) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.31 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 68% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Axens SA, Black and Veatch Holding Co., Calvert Energy Group LLC, Chevron Corp., CompactGTL Ltd., Equinor ASA, Gas Technologies LLC, Greenway Technologies Inc., Greyrock Energy Inc., Haldor Topsoe AS, KBR Inc., Kenon Holdings Ltd., Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., OxEon Energy LLC, Petroleum Oil and Gas Corp. of South Africa SOC Ltd., QatarEnergy, Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, STI Gustav Stabernack GmbH, Uzbekistan GTL LLC, Velocys Plc, Xebec Adsorption Inc., and XTL Technology Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

