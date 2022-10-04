Gas to Liquid Market Size Worth USD 5.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.7% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Gas to Liquid market size is projected to grow from USD 4.14 billion in 2020 to USD 5.33 billion in 2027, at CAGR of 3.7% during forecast period;

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gas to Liquid Market was USD 5.66 billion in 2019. The global market size is is expected to be grow from USD 4.14 billion in 2020 and reach USD 5.33 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Gas to Liquid Market, 2021-2027.”

According to our analysts, the factors such as increasing occurrence of joint research & development for broadening the reach of GTL products in a wide range of verticals. Rising joint research & development activities to boost the growth of market.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 3.7% 2027 Value Projection USD 5.33 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 5.66 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Technology (Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis and Methanol Synthesis), By Application (Gasoline, Lubricants, and Others) and Regional Growth Drivers Need to Reduce Global Warming Problems will Favor Growth Key Players Focus on Introducing New Product Lines to Intensify Competition





COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

COVID-19 Pandemic to Limit Growth Stoked by Declining Demand for Gasoline & Diesel Fuel

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on several industries because of stringent lockdown and social distancing norms. Several gas to liquid technology providers are facing supply-demand gaps owing to limited production and drilling. Also, the demand for gas to liquid products, such as kerosene, gasoline, and diesel fuel is set to decline backed by lockdown policies. We are providing accurate research reports to help you understand the current scenario.

Drivers and Restraints:

Gas to liquid products are equipped with better combustion properties. Unlike conventional crude oil products, these leave a lower amount of carbon products. Also, these products do not discharge harmful emissions, which, in turn, would aid various countries in achieving their low carbon energy targets. It can further combat issues associated with global warming. These factors are anticipated to boost the gas to liquid market growth in the upcoming years.

However, the implementation of strict rules regarding the usage of clean energy generation sources may hinder the demand for GTL technology.

Industry Developments:

December 2020: INFRA GTL Technology completed the testing of its Fischer-Tropsch reactor tubes for gas to liquid plants. This new range of products would enhance productivity and lower capital expenditure.

April 2020: PETRONAS Research Sdn Bhd and INFRA Technology Group signed a R&D collaboration agreement to develop a state-of-the-art Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Shell

Chevron

Compact GTL

Primus Green Energy

Velocys

Sasol

NRG Energy

Petrobras

Linde

INFRA GTL Technology





Segmentation Analysis-

The Lubricants Segment Held 12.6% Share in 2019

Based on application, the lubricants segment earned 12.6% in terms of the gas to liquid market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their rising operational advantages, namely, longer lifespan of the equipment, economic viability, safety, and reliability.

Key Benefits for Gas to Liquid Market:

The Gas to Liquid market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Gas to Liquid market during the forecast period.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Gas to Liquid market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.





Regional Insights:

The Middle East & Africa to Dominate Stoked by Presence of Hydrocarbon Reserves

Geographically, the Middle East & Africa generated USD 3.17 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing availability of numerous large scale gas to liquid plants, rising exploration of natural gas, and presence of multiple hydrocarbon reserves.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow steadily fueled by the rising government support to develop new infrastructures in the region. At the same time, expansion of the transportation sector would propel regional growth. In North America, the increasing exploration of large unconventional and conventional reserves would aid growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The market houses a large number of companies that are mainly focusing on signing new agreements with other renowned firms. A few of them are developing novel technologies and product ranges to fulfil the unmet demand.

Gas to Liquid Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Fisher-Tropsch Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

By Application Type:

Gasoline

Lubricants

Others

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Gas to Liquid Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Fisher-Tropsch Synthesis Methanol Synthesis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Gasoline Lubricants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Fisher-Tropsch Synthesis Methanol Synthesis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Gasoline Lubricants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Continued…





